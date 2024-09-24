What is thatched roof insurance?

Thatched roof insurance is a specialist type of cover that’s been specifically designed for owners of thatched homes.

While it’s different from a standard home insurance policy, it still covers you for storm damage and unexpected events like floods and fires - just as a standard plan would.

However, thatched roof insurance considers the specific requirements of thatched homes, covering the higher maintenance and replacement costs, as well as the cost of materials. It’ll also factor in the increased risk of fire damage that thatched roofs pose.

For this reason, it’s crucial you choose a policy that explicitly covers thatched roofs. If you opt for standard insurance, you risk your home insurance claim getting rejected.

Why is thatched roof insurance so much more expensive?

Insuring a house with a thatched roof is typically more expensive because it is seen as higher risk, with fire damage being one of the biggest factors.

Although a fire isn’t more likely in a thatched house than a regular one, the materials used in thatched roofs - like reed, straw, and rushes - are highly combustible. This means a fire can spread quickly and cause more damage.

The cost of repairs is also higher, which drives up thatched roof insurance. If your roof is damaged by fire or another unexpected event, you’ll need specialist labour and materials to fix it. In some cases, listed features of your property may also need to be rebuilt.

While the right thatched roof insurance plan should cover all these costs, it’s likely your premium will be significantly higher compared to a standard policy.

How much does a thatched roof cost to replace or repair?

Depending on the size of your property, replacing a thatched roof can cost anywhere from £10,000 to upwards of £30,000. According to Checkatrade statistics, the average cost for a full thatched roof replacement in 2026 was £20,000.

If your roof is only partly damaged, the overall cost will be less. Although, you’ll still have to pay for specialist labour to fix your roof, as well as any of the materials needed.

The type of material you use to thatch your roof, the complexity of the design, and where in the UK you’re located, will also affect the final price of replacing or repairing your property.

It’s important to consider the long-term costs, too. While materials like straw may be cheaper than certain types of reed, they typically need replacing more frequently. This could result in you paying more further down the line.

What mandatory safety precautions must I take to get cover?

Most home insurance providers will require you to keep up with chimney and flue maintenance. This means getting them swept by a professional on a yearly basis and checked by CCTV survey every few years.

Having regular inspections for the electrical wiring in your home is also crucial. However, this can be done less frequently, with a professional check needed every five to ten years, depending on your provider.

It’s also important to make sure you have the right smoke alarm and fire extinguishers installed in your home.

And, if you want to take extra precautions, you can look into installing fire resistant barriers into your thatched roof. Or, you could choose to spray your roof with fire retardant spray.

Taking these steps will not only reduce the chance of a fire, but it could also help you get a better deal on your insurance.

What building materials are covered alongside the thatch?

Any parts of your home that have been constructed using non-standard methods or building materials will need to be declared to your insurer - even if you already have specialist thatched roof cover.

Materials such as brick and stone are seen as standard. However, having features such as timber or steel frames, glass walls, or wattle and daub walls, could affect what type of cover you require.

The same goes for any buildings which are Grade II listed or have historical significance. As houses with thatched roofs often fall under this category, it’s worth checking the specifics of your building before purchasing your policy.

How do I prove the condition of my roof to the insurer?

When you go to buy thatched roof insurance, it’s possible your provider will ask you to provide some documentation to show you keep up with the maintenance of your roof. This could include:

A written inspection report from an accredited Master Thatcher

Receipts or invoices showing proof of maintenance

An up-to-date electrical safety certificate

A chimney sweep certificate

How often does a thatched roof need maintenance?

How much maintenance your roof requires depends on what material it’s made from. Thatched roofs made with certain types of reed can last 40 years or more, whereas other roof types will need replacing every 25 to 30 years.

Your roof’s lifespan can also be affected by other factors. For example, the quality of thatching, the pitch of your roof, and the presence of birds and vermin in your surrounding environment.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that the ridge of your thatched roof will need more frequent maintenance. Typically, it’ll need replacing every 10 to 15 years. Keeping on top of this will not only prevent leaks, but it’ll also help protect the overall structural integrity of your roof.