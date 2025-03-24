Organisation is the most important factor for reducing the stress of moving house.

Without proper planning, you can easily become overwhelmed by the many tasks and responsibilities, leaving you exhausted when the big day arrives. This not only increases the stress of moving house but can also result in unexpected financial and logistical issues that continue to give you headaches down the line.

One of the best ways to stay on top of your tasks is to create a moving house checklist. Some of the key tasks to include are:

Confirm your moving date

Give moving-out notice to current landlord (if renting)

Clear out items you’re not taking with you to your new house

Make a list of everything you’re taking with you to your new house

Buy boxes, crates, bags, and anything required to store belongings while moving

List the main things you’re buying for your new house (furniture, appliances, carpets etc.)

Redirect mail

Settle bills in the current home

Take readings of the utility meters in existing and new homes

While this list should cover many of the key responsibilities, feel free to add any others as they come up. From here, you can tick off each task as you go to ensure a smooth move.

Start early

Even with the help of a removal company and any friends and family, moving your stuff will likely take a while. While moving your belongings may take a day or two in itself, gathering, sorting, clearing, and packing your items can take far longer.

Sorting out the items you’re not taking with you is a great way to declutter and prepare for your move. By doing this early, you’ll have enough time to decide what you’re going to do with these items (e.g., sell, give away, or recycle). This will also make it easier to determine how much you’re taking to your new home and allow for more space while packing.

Similarly, packing your belongings early gives you more time to work out the best way to arrange items. Rather than just piling everything up in one mad dash, you can organise various boxes by the type of equipment they contain (e.g. electricals, cutlery, delicate items) and label them. This will make it easier for the removal company to load your items and reduce the stress when it’s time to unpack.

Sort out the essentials

There’s nothing worse than moving into a new house and finding that you don’t have the essentials to make your first few nights comfortable. Whether it’s a lack of warm clothing, no toothbrush or toiletries, or the inability to make tea or coffee, misplacing essentials can take an already stressful period and increase it tenfold.

Putting together a couple of bags containing essential items can ease this transition, ensuring a comfortable first few nights. While it may not be possible to have all of your stuff moved right away, your bag should include the stuff you’re likely to need as soon as you move in, such as:

Medication

Kettle, tea, coffee, and milk

Snacks

Toiletries (shampoo, shower gel, toothbrush and toothpaste)

Bedding and duvet

Electronic items (laptop, mobile phone)

Chargers

Making a designated essentials bag before packing will reduce moving house stress and ensure a relaxing start to life at your new place.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help