Can I switch to a cheaper prepayment energy plan?

It depends. Nearly every supplier has at least one prepayment tariff available and, just like regular meters, some plans are cheaper than others. It's worth checking to see if you could switch prepayment meter plans to save.

Can I switch from a prepayment meter to a standard meter?

Yes, with some caveats. It is possible to switch your prepayment meter for a credit meter or smart meter, though it occasionally comes with a cost. Depending on who your supplier is, you could get your meter switched for free.

Before switching your meter, your supplier will likely require that certain conditions are met. These include that your account is debt-free and, in some cases, that the account holder passes a credit check.

If you are a renter, please note that you will need the landlord's permission to change the meter.

If your current supplier charges to change from a prepayment to a credit meter, you're not stuck - you can still switch to a cheaper prepayment plan from another supplier. Your new supplier may even be able to swap your meter out at no cost.

Why does my home have a prepayment meter?

Prepayment energy meters are usually installed in homes that have slipped into debt with their energy supplier at some point, to help them manage their debt and therefore budget more effectively.

Some landlords also have them installed in their rental properties to try and cut the risk of their tenants running into debt.

If you have to switch to a prepayment meter because you're in debt to your energy supplier, you will pay off your debt bit by bit at the same time as you pay for the gas and electricity you use.

This means that as well as paying the unit rate for the energy you use, you'll pay a little extra to go towards what you owe.

How to take a prepayment meter reading

To get a meter reading from your prepayment meter, you'll usually have to press a button on the meter (sometimes it's blue).

This will change the display from showing the remaining credit to showing the actual reading. From there on, it's just like taking a normal meter reading.

I've just moved to a house with a prepayment meter - what should I do?

If you've moved to a new home that has a prepayment meter, you must register with the energy company as the new account holder. If you don't, you could end up paying the wrong rates because the previous occupier could be in debt to the energy supplier.

Once you've registered as the new account holder, it's a good idea to compare energy prices to make sure you're on the cheapest prepayment meter tariff for you.

How can I owe money on a prepayment meter?

Although prepayment meters require credit to work, you can still find yourself in debt if you have one.

You can owe money on a prepayment meter if:

You've used some or all of your emergency credit

You've missed a standing charge payment (because the credit you had at the time wasn't enough to cover it)

You're on a repayment plan.

What are the different types of prepayment meter?

There are three main types of prepayment meters: key meters, smart card meters and smart prepayment meters. The first two work in a very similar way, and smart prepayment meters work slightly differently.

Gas or electric key meters vs. smart card meters

A gas or electric key meter uses a special electronic key with your tariff information on it. A smart card meanwhile sends your latest information through to your supplier when topped up.

Regardless of what type of prepayment meter you have, you should make sure you know how to top it up. You may need to take your gas or electric meter key or card to a shop to put money on it. Make a list of the nearest shops and Post Office locations as well as their opening times. You should also look out for holiday periods and top your key or card up with a bit extra before bank holidays and other holiday periods when topping up could be difficult. Most prepayment meters have an emergency credit budget you can use, like an overdraft, but it is limited.

If you lose your prepayment meter key or smart card, don't worry. You can simply contact your supplier to get a new one sent out, but in the meantime your supplier should be able to authorise a temporary card from your nearest PayPoint, PayZone or Post Office. If this isn't possible, you might require an emergency callout which will involve a charge. When you move into a property with a prepayment meter you should contact your supplier and clarify exactly what happens if you can't find your card or token.

Smart prepayment meters

Smart prepayment meters, or smart pay-as-you-go meters as they are also known, are the latest generation of gas and electricity meters.

Smart prepayment meters have all the same functionality as standard smart meters, allowing you to view your usage information at any time using the in-home display. This can help you to manage your gas and electricity usage and find ways to cut down and save on your bills.

These modern prepayment meters are also more likely to have smart features to make electricity and gas top-ups easier. You can usually complete a smart meter top-up online or via an app to save you from having to leave the house. Once you top up electric or gas on your smart meter the credit will be added remotely, so you don't need to do anything with your meter.

What support is available for vulnerable customers using prepayment meters?

There is support available for prepayment customers who are classed as vulnerable. For instance, suppliers can provide temporary extra credit if needed, while councils can supply fuel vouchers. Citizens Advice lists all the help prepayment customers can get here.