Last chance: More than five million homes at risk of overpaying on their energy bills if they miss this important meter reading

- More than five million households on standard tariffs[1] should submit a meter reading by the end of the month to avoid higher energy rates from 1 July
- Households on standard tariffs have only four days to beat the 13% rise in energy rates on 1 July by getting a fixed deal[2]
- The cheapest fixed deal on the market offers average savings of £285 – undercutting the July price cap by 15% for a typical household[3]
- Gas rates will hit their highest level since September 2023[2], and are expected to stay high through autumn and winter, when heating use is highest[4]
- Uswitch urges households to submit an energy meter reading before 1 July and lock in a good fixed tariff to protect against the July price hike.
More than five million households need to read their meter by the end of the month to ensure their energy use isn’t charged at July’s higher rates[1], according to Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
Millions of homes on standard tariffs have only four days to get a fixed deal to avoid soaring costs on 1 July[1].
The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise by 13% on 1 July[2]. Gas costs per kWh will rise from 5.74p to 7.33p – which is a 28% rise, and the highest level since September 2023. Electricity rates will increase by just under 6%[2].
Analysts predict rates will increase again in October[3] and stay high through winter when people use much more energy for heating, making now the moment to act.
The price hike is avoidable, as there are currently 27 fixed energy deals available across the market that undercut the new rates for July, with the cheapest offering savings of £285 against the upcoming price cap[4].
Table: Higher costs for various households on standard tariffs
|Household
|Typical annual consumption (current Ofgem TDCVs)
|Current annual bill (April price cap)
|Average annual bill from July
|Increase in annual bill from July (£)
|Low usage (Usually a small home, flat, 1-2 people)
|Gas 7,500kWh, electricity 1,800kWh
|£1,190
|£1,334
|£145
|Average usage(Usually 2-3 bed home with 2-3 people)
|Gas 11,500kWh, electricity 2,700kWh
|£1,641
|£1,862
|£221
|High usage(Usually 4+ bed home, 4–5 people)
|Gas 17,000kWh, electricity 4,100kWh
|£2,302
|£2,631
|£329
Source: Uswitch.com
Those on standard tariffs who do not have a smart meter and do not submit meter readings on or around 1 July risk having some of their usage charged under the new, more expensive July rates.
Uswitch.com is urging households without a working smart meter to submit a meter reading by the end of the month and to lock in a good fixed deal to avoid the impending energy bill hikes.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “There are two crucial things you should add to your to-do list for the coming days – ’submit a meter reading’ and ’get a cheap fixed energy deal’.
“Millions of households should take a moment to read their meter at the end of the month to avoid being overcharged for their energy due to higher prices kicking in from July.
“Customers who don’t have a smart meter should submit their readings before or on Wednesday 1 July, so their supplier has an accurate view of their account.
“If you’re on a standard tariff, you have only four days to avoid higher energy prices from 1 July. There are currently 27 fixed deals available that are cheaper than July’s price cap, with average savings of £285, so act now to save yourself money.
“It’s important to run a quick comparison to see options tailored to your personal energy usage. The price cap is going up, but your bills don’t have to.”
Uswitch’s checklist to keep energy bills as low as possible:
- Submit a meter reading: If you don’t have a smart meter, submit your latest readings on or around 1 July to ensure you’re charged the correct amount. You should regularly submit meter readings to avoid over- or underpaying. Check out this Uswitch guide for how to read your meter.
- Lock in a fixed deal: Standard energy rates will rise significantly in July, so run a comparison to assess your options. There are a number of fixed tariffs available that significantly undercut the rates households will otherwise pay from July.
- Consider an exclusive tariff: Uswitch and other groups often run collective switches that offer tariffs, which are usually exclusive, to consumers who have signed up in advance. Sign up to Uswitch’s collective scheme to see if you can get your hands on a competitive energy deal.
- Track and manage your energy usage: Utilise your smart meter and connect it to the Uswitch app to find out where you can cut back. Uswitch and many suppliers offer energy-saving schemes which allow you to save money by reducing your usage or shifting it to off-peak times. Keep your eyes peeled on the Uswitch app for ‘Power Hours’ schemes for opportunities to put cash back in your pocket.
- Change your energy habits: With the weather getting warmer, ditch the tumble dryer and hang clothes outside to dry where possible to save money. Unless necessary, turn off your thermostat for summer to avoid accidental heating costs on warmer days.
ENDS
Assess your options by comparing energy deals at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Number of non-prepayment meter customers on SVTs = 65% of 28.2 million households = 18.3 million (Ofgem). At the end of 2025, 71% of all domestic meters operated by large energy suppliers were active smart meters (Smart Meter Statistics in Great Britain). 29% of 18.3 million customers = 5.3 million.
2. Ofgem: Energy price cap will rise by 13% from July
3. Cornwall Insight: Energy Bills Set to Rise in July, as Forecasts Warn October Could Be Worse
4. Source: Uswitch.com data. Prices correct as of 7am on 26 June 2026. Based on suppliers who have updated Uswitch with their rates.