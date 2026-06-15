Two weeks to price hikes - Checklist to beat soaring energy costs from 1 July, including getting a fixed deal and submitting a meter reading

More than five million households on standard tariffs [1] should submit a meter reading by the end of the month to avoid higher energy rates from 1 July

Households on standard tariffs have only two weeks to get a fixed deal to beat the 13% rise in energy rates, with the price cap soaring to £1,862 on 1 July [2]

The cheapest fixed deal on the market offers average savings of £251 compared with the July price cap for the average household [3]

Gas rates will hit their highest level since September 2023 [2] , and are expected to stay high through autumn and winter, when heating use is highest [4]

Uswitch urges households to submit an energy meter reading before 1 July and lock in a good fixed tariff to protect against the July price hike.

Millions of households are being urged to follow a simple checklist to avoid being charged higher energy rates from 1 July[1], according to Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

More than five million households need to read their meter by the end of the month to ensure their energy use isn’t charged at July’s higher rates, and millions of homes on standard tariffs must act now to get a fixed deal to avoid soaring costs[1].

The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise by 13% on 1 July[2]. Gas costs per kWh will rise from 5.74p to 7.33p – which is a 28% rise, and the highest level since September 2023. Electricity rates will increase by just under 6%[2].

Analysts predict rates will increase again in October[3] and stay high through winter when people use much more energy for heating, making now the moment to act.

Households on standard tariffs have only two weeks to get a fixed deal to avoid higher energy rates from 1 July.

The price hike is avoidable, as there are currently 26 fixed energy deals available across the market that undercut the new rates for July, with the cheapest from Outfox Energy offering savings of £251 against the upcoming price cap[4].