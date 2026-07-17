Zable SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.00 a month
1 month contract
Unlimited5G data
- eSIM only
If you want a flexible, no-credit-check contract that you can cancel at any time, Zable Mobile might be your ideal solution.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£15.00 a month
1 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Deals last updated on:
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The award-winning consumer finance superapp has launched an eSIM-only mobile plan which offers transparent, affordable pricing and unlimited data.
Enjoy Zable Mobile deals containing unlimited minutes and texts as well as 5G data for low monthly rates, and you can cancel or switch plans anytime, with no extra cost.
They even offer an exclusive discount for Zable members: taking out a membership also will give a 20% discount on their mobile plan.
No annual mid-contract price rises.
No long contracts: Zable's monthly rolling contract means you can cancel any time before your next payment, without a long-term commitment.
Free cancellation and switching: Zable allows you to cancel or switch plans anytime with no fees.
Coverage: Zable runs on Vodafone's network, which has 99% 4G UK coverage.
Wi-Fi calling: No mobile signal? No problem. Just jump on a Wi-Fi network to make calls.
Speed: Enjoy 5G speeds of up to 100Mbps, at no extra cost.
Zable is a great mobile network that offers a robust and reliable alternative to larger providers.
Zable's deal works on a monthly rolling basis, and you can cancel or switch your plan for free any time you want, provided we haven't already taken payment for the next month, making it an attractive network for those who desire flexibility in their phone plans.
Also, as a Zable member, which you can become for a low monthly rate, Zable gives you a substantial 20% discount on your phone plan.
Zable uses Vodafone's mobile network infrastructure to deliver 5G coverage across the UK.
Following the Vodafone/Three merger, the combined network now trades as VodafoneThree, which is targeting 99% 5G Standalone population coverage by 2030, rising to 99.96% by 2034.
Zable offers a 30-day contract, cancellable at any time with no additional cost. It’s flexible, and does not require a long-term commitment.
Yes, depending on both whether it's included in the plan, and where you choose to travel.
Some of Zable's deals include 10GB of monthly roaming data in 38 European countries and territories, at no extra cost - do check for eligibility on the plan in question.
Usage beyond that allowance is blocked rather than charged, so there's no risk of a surprise bill.
Zable offers a range of SIM only deals, but does not offer physical SIMs, but rather an eSIM (embedded SIM) that you're able to download digitally to a compatible device.
One of Zable's most popular bundles offers unlimited 5G data, at up to speeds of 100Mbps on the Vodafone network.
Zable's flexible one-month rolling contracts means there's no need to sign up to lengthy plans, or have any effect on your credit score.
Zable is big on getting the basics right, so speak and send messages freely on their mobile plans.
After deleting any old/unused eSIM profiles in your device’s mobile settings, all you need to do is add the new eSIM profile on the same page:
iPhone (iOS 17.4+): Click the Tap to Install eSIM prompt in your installation email
iPhone (older iOS, 13+): Go to Settings > Mobile Service > Add eSIM > Use QR Code
Samsung (Android 9+): Go to Settings > Connections > SIM Manager > Add eSIM > Scan QR Code
Google Pixel (Android 9+): Go to Settings > Network & Internet > tap + next to Mobile Network > Download a SIM instead
Other Android (Android 9+): Either: go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Add Carrier. Or: go to Settings > Connections > SIM Manager
Yes, number porting to Zable Mobile is supported.
Your plan renews automatically each month until you decide to cancel it.
You can cancel any time via the Zable app, with no extra cost, provided they haven't already taken payment for the next month.
If you cancel, you'll have access to the eSIM until your current paid period ends.
You can make and receive calls over Wi-Fi anytime, whether your reception at home or at work is poor, or if you just wanted to save some data.
You can get in touch with Zable's dedicated customer service team via phone, email, or post.
Contact them via email at zable-SIMcard-support@zable.co.uk
Call them at 020 4600 4498
Write to them at 2 Leman Street, London, United Kingdom, E1W 9US
Not keen on Lebara? Not to worry. There are plenty more SIM only deals to choose from. See what the other major UK networks have to offer:
Written by Rohan Shah, Mobiles expert
No, Zable's deals are eSIM only, so make sure that you've got a compatible device - but most modern smartphones work with them.
Supported models include 2018's iPhone XS onwards, and Samsung's Galaxy S20 and newer.
Yes - Zable operates on Vodafone’s network, which provides some of the best 5G coverage in the UK.
However, its 5G network speeds for this network are capped at 100Mbps.
Zable Mobile offers flexibility and freedom, thanks to a rolling 30-day eSIM only deal, with no credit checks.
Cancel your plan at anytime - and with no extra fees - through the Zable app:
Settings > Cancel Zable Mobile Plan