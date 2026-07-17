How to activate your Zable eSIM

After deleting any old/unused eSIM profiles in your device’s mobile settings, all you need to do is add the new eSIM profile on the same page:

iPhone (iOS 17.4+): Click the Tap to Install eSIM prompt in your installation email

iPhone (older iOS, 13+): Go to Settings > Mobile Service > Add eSIM > Use QR Code

Samsung (Android 9+): Go to Settings > Connections > SIM Manager > Add eSIM > Scan QR Code

Google Pixel (Android 9+): Go to Settings > Network & Internet > tap + next to Mobile Network > Download a SIM instead

Other Android (Android 9+): Either: go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Add Carrier. Or: go to Settings > Connections > SIM Manager

Can I keep my mobile phone number if I switch to a Zable eSIM-only deal?

Yes, number porting to Zable Mobile is supported.

What happens at the end of a Zable eSIM-only contract?

Your plan renews automatically each month until you decide to cancel it.

You can cancel any time via the Zable app, with no extra cost, provided they haven't already taken payment for the next month.

If you cancel, you'll have access to the eSIM until your current paid period ends.

Zable Wi-Fi calling

You can make and receive calls over Wi-Fi anytime, whether your reception at home or at work is poor, or if you just wanted to save some data.

Zable Mobile customer service

You can get in touch with Zable's dedicated customer service team via phone, email, or post.

Contact them via email at zable-SIMcard-support@zable.co.uk

Call them at 020 4600 4498

Write to them at 2 Leman Street, London, United Kingdom, E1W 9US