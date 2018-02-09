giffgaff was named Network of the Year at last night’s Uswitch Mobile and Broadband Awards, in a evening on which the ‘good, honest’ provider scooped a further three prizes.

At the ceremony at The Postal Museum in London, giffgaff also picked up the awards for Best SIM Only Network, Best Network for Data and Best PAYG Network.

Not far behind was Tesco Mobile with three awards, with prizes for Best Network for Customer Service, as well as Best Pay Monthly Network and Best Value Pay Monthly.

Uswitch also recognised 2018's best broadband providers. See the full list of winners on our awards page.

The Uswitch panel of judges, drawn from industry experts and technology journalists, handed Apple’s Face ID facial recognition technology the Telecoms Innovation Award.

What made the iPhone X such a standout smartphone? Read the Uswitch review.

Apple also scored Handset of the Year for the iPhone X, which broke with years of tradition and did away with a physical home button for the first time.

Rival Samsung put the dimming memory of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 behind it and was selected as Mobile Manufacturer of the Year, after coming up trumps with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Sold on the Samsung Galaxy S8? We've rounded up some of the best deals round on our comparison page.

Other notable winners on the night included O2 for Best Network Coverage and Three for Best Network for Roaming and Most Popular Mobile Network. Tesco's retailer arm also won Best Retailer for Customer Service.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch, said: “In an ever changing world where consumers are - quite rightly - demanding flexibility, quality and value, these standout providers are leading the charge, giving consumers what they want, and clearly doing it well.

“Last year was hugely notable for MVNOs, something reflected in the roll call of award winners with the likes of giffgaff, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media all walking away with awards in key categories.

“For an impressive second year in a row, Plusnet led the way on the broadband front, taking home Broadband Provider of the Year, as well as three further awards crediting its stellar customer service and overall value."

Doku added: “In handsets, the battle between mobile giants Apple and Samsung is as hot as ever, with the iPhone X snapping up the title of Handset of the Year, while Samsung was awarded Manufacturer of the Year.

“However, it looks as though this year, Apple may have pipped its rival to the post.

“Not only did it scoop Online Retailer of the Year but its pioneering Face ID security system was acknowledged with the Telecoms Innovation Award.”