Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications

Specs:

Dimensions: Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm

Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm

Weight: 257g

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame

Display: Foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)

Size: 8.0 inches

Resolution: 2076 x 2152 pixels

Cover display: OLED, 120Hz, HDR, 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2424 pixels

Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)

Memory: 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

Main Camera: Triple set-up 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 127˚ (ultrawide)

Selfie camera: Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)

Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)

Battery Type: 4650 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain

Starting price: £1,749

Pros and cons of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pros:

Massive 8-inch main display

Brighter screen

Thin design

Improved ultra-wide camera

New AI features

Cons:

Worse cameras than the Pixel 9 Pro

Expensive

Smaller battery than Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera

If you were expecting upgrades in the camera department then you will be disappointed. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a very similar set-up to the Pro Fold, with a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

The improvements come with the panorama mode, which has been made more intuitive for lining up images and includes a simple guide to how to pan around. The front camera is 10MP alongside the inner camera, which is up from 8MP in the previous model.

The ultrawide camera has been upgraded, so when you get close to a subject, it enters macro mode, making close-ups crisper and sharper.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold AI features?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold includes a host of AI features built to run smoothly and efficiently. The 16GB of RAM should also help quickly process AI duties through Gemini, which Google has made its default virtual assistant.

Another great tool that has been optimised for the Pixel Fold 9 Pro is Gemini in Split Screen mode, so you can interact with the AI chatbot to ask questions about what's on your screen.

Other features include:

About this image - Circle the image on your screen, use the "About this image" feature, and it will provide information to help determine if it was AI-created.

One year AI premium plan subscription - When you purchase the device, you get a one-year subscription to the Google One AI Premium Plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.

Add Me- The Add Me option merges photos to add a person left out of a group picture.



Made you look - Displays animations on the outer display to make pets or young kids pay attention and look directly at the camera.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel Fold: What's the difference?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold keeps the book-style design of the previous model but it does have updated dimensions. When closed, it's taller, narrower, and thinner, measuring 6.1 by 3.0 by 0.4 inches, compared to the Fold’s 5.5 by 3.1 by 0.5 inches. It also weighs less, dropping from 10.0 ounces to 9.1 ounces. When open, it's 6.1 by 5.9 by 0.2 inches, making it taller and narrower than the previous model.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold keeps the aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. However, it does have a new hinge that allows the phone to open fully flat at 180 degrees. The camera module has also been redesigned, moving from a rectangular bar to a squarish layout with stacked cameras, making it more prominent on the back.

Google has made significant updates to both screens on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The outer display is now 6.3 inches, identical in size and resolution to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. It has impressive brightness, reaching up to 2,700 nits at peak, compared to the previous Pixel Fold’s 1550 nits. The inner screen is 8 inches with similar high-end specs.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 4,650mAh battery. This is slightly smaller than the 4,821mAh battery in the previous Pixel Fold.

Google hasn’t made significant upgrades to the 9 Pro Fold’s camera hardware. The main camera remains 48MP, the ultra-wide camera shifts slightly from 11MP to 10.5MP and the telephoto camera changes from 11MP to 10.8MP. The selfie cameras on both the outer and inner screens are unchanged, with 10MP resolution.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design and display?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a narrower and taller frame compared to the Pixel Fold, resulting in a more compact device when closed and a massive 8-inch display when opened, which is larger than most other foldables.

The main display ditches the large bezels and now features the equivalent of two 20:9 screens side by side, ensuring all your apps fit on the screen properly, which was an issue with the original Fold.

The display now folds completely flat, and when open, it's the thinnest foldable on the market at just 0.2 inches unfolded and 0.4 inches folded. The new stainless steel hinge with an aluminium alloy cover adds durability, and while it retains IPX8 water resistance, like other foldables, it still lacks dust resistance.

The 8-inch OLED display on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is larger than the screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (7.6 inches) and the OnePlus Open (7.82 inches). Google has also boosted the brightness of the main display by 80%, giving it a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, which should improve visibility in direct sunlight.

The front 6.3-inch OLED cover display is narrower but offers more screen area than the 5.8-inch cover screen on the original Pixel Fold.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold battery?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 4,560mAh battery, which is smaller than the 4,821mAh battery in the previous model. But the new Tensor G4 chip should be more power-efficient to make up for this. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold supports 45W charging.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024