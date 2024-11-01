Your cookie preferences

Phone colour backPhone colour front

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals

Bestselling Google phones

List of Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £64.99 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £1588.75 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Data
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £70.00 a month£60.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £2232.00 total cost

    Unlimiteddata

    36 month contract

    • Three+ rewards app
    via Three

  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £76.08 a month£60.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £2450.88 total cost

    Unlimiteddata

    36 month contract

    • Three+ rewards app
    via Three

  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £55.00 a month£199.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1519.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £79.69 a month£60.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £2580.84 total cost

    Unlimiteddata

    36 month contract

    • Three+ rewards app
    via Three

  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £81.08 a month£60.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £2630.88 total cost

    Unlimiteddata

    36 month contract

    • Three+ rewards app
    via Three

  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £44.99 a month£279.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £1358.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £60.99 a month£199.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £1662.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Data
    via iD Mobile

  9. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Uses O2's Network

    Sky Mobile

    £90.00 a month£36.00 upfront costMonthly cost may change during contract.

    £3132.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    36 month contract

    • Pay £78.00 after 24 months
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Perks
    via Sky Mobile

  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £48.00 a month£335.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1487.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mobiles.co.uk
Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications

Specs:

  • Dimensions: Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm
  • Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm
  • Weight: 257g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: Foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)
  • Size: 8.0 inches
  • Resolution: 2076 x 2152 pixels
  • Cover display: OLED, 120Hz, HDR, 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2424 pixels
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
  • Memory: 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
  • Main Camera: Triple set-up 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 127˚ (ultrawide)
  • Selfie camera: Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
  • Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
  • Battery Type: 4650 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain
  • Starting price: £1,749

Pros and cons of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pros:

  • Massive 8-inch main display
  • Brighter screen
  • Thin design
  • Improved ultra-wide camera
  • New AI features

Cons:

  • Worse cameras than the Pixel 9 Pro
  • Expensive
  • Smaller battery than Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera

If you were expecting upgrades in the camera department then you will be disappointed. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a very similar set-up to the Pro Fold, with a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

The improvements come with the panorama mode, which has been made more intuitive for lining up images and includes a simple guide to how to pan around. The front camera is 10MP alongside the inner camera, which is up from 8MP in the previous model.

The ultrawide camera has been upgraded, so when you get close to a subject, it enters macro mode, making close-ups crisper and sharper.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold AI features?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold includes a host of AI features built to run smoothly and efficiently. The 16GB of RAM should also help quickly process AI duties through Gemini, which Google has made its default virtual assistant.

Another great tool that has been optimised for the Pixel Fold 9 Pro is Gemini in Split Screen mode, so you can interact with the AI chatbot to ask questions about what's on your screen.

Other features include:

  • About this image - Circle the image on your screen, use the "About this image" feature, and it will provide information to help determine if it was AI-created.
  • One year AI premium plan subscription - When you purchase the device, you get a one-year subscription to the Google One AI Premium Plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.
  • Add Me- The Add Me option merges photos to add a person left out of a group picture.

Made you look - Displays animations on the outer display to make pets or young kids pay attention and look directly at the camera.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel Fold: What's the difference?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold keeps the book-style design of the previous model but it does have updated dimensions. When closed, it's taller, narrower, and thinner, measuring 6.1 by 3.0 by 0.4 inches, compared to the Fold’s 5.5 by 3.1 by 0.5 inches. It also weighs less, dropping from 10.0 ounces to 9.1 ounces. When open, it's 6.1 by 5.9 by 0.2 inches, making it taller and narrower than the previous model.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold keeps the aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. However, it does have a new hinge that allows the phone to open fully flat at 180 degrees. The camera module has also been redesigned, moving from a rectangular bar to a squarish layout with stacked cameras, making it more prominent on the back.

Google has made significant updates to both screens on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The outer display is now 6.3 inches, identical in size and resolution to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. It has impressive brightness, reaching up to 2,700 nits at peak, compared to the previous Pixel Fold’s 1550 nits. The inner screen is 8 inches with similar high-end specs.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 4,650mAh battery. This is slightly smaller than the 4,821mAh battery in the previous Pixel Fold.

Google hasn’t made significant upgrades to the 9 Pro Fold’s camera hardware. The main camera remains 48MP, the ultra-wide camera shifts slightly from 11MP to 10.5MP and the telephoto camera changes from 11MP to 10.8MP. The selfie cameras on both the outer and inner screens are unchanged, with 10MP resolution.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design and display?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a narrower and taller frame compared to the Pixel Fold, resulting in a more compact device when closed and a massive 8-inch display when opened, which is larger than most other foldables.

The main display ditches the large bezels and now features the equivalent of two 20:9 screens side by side, ensuring all your apps fit on the screen properly, which was an issue with the original Fold.

The display now folds completely flat, and when open, it's the thinnest foldable on the market at just 0.2 inches unfolded and 0.4 inches folded. The new stainless steel hinge with an aluminium alloy cover adds durability, and while it retains IPX8 water resistance, like other foldables, it still lacks dust resistance.

The 8-inch OLED display on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is larger than the screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (7.6 inches) and the OnePlus Open (7.82 inches). Google has also boosted the brightness of the main display by 80%, giving it a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, which should improve visibility in direct sunlight.

The front 6.3-inch OLED cover display is narrower but offers more screen area than the 5.8-inch cover screen on the original Pixel Fold.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold battery?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 4,560mAh battery, which is smaller than the 4,821mAh battery in the previous model. But the new Tensor G4 chip should be more power-efficient to make up for this. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold supports 45W charging.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold contract options on Uswitch

You can compare an excellent range of great Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals on the deals tables above from providers such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2 and iD Mobile.

Selecting the right contract depends on your monthly data needs and how much you can afford to pay upfront. To lower your monthly costs, you might need to pay more upfront. Opting for plans with lower or no data limits can also reduce the overall cost.

The table above includes a variety of deals featuring options with unlimited data as well as those with low monthly payments and no upfront costs.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold have fast wireless charging?

Yes, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold supports fast wireless charging. But you do need to invest in an official Google Pixel Stand if you want this.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold waterproof?

The Google Pixel 9 isn't officially waterproof, but it does come with an IP68 rating for water resistance. This means you can immerse it in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without damage.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available in Porcelain and Obsidian colours.

What is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available with either 256 GB of storage or 512 GB. The 256 GB version costs £1,749, and the 512 GB £1,869. Google currently has a pre-order offer until September 5th, listing the 512 GB storage size for £1,749.

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold have a headphone jack?

No, none of the Pixel 9 Series come with a headphone jack.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 9?

Depending on your upfront payment and the data you need, monthly costs can start at as low as £29.99 and rise to over £70. The cheapest total cost is around £1,450 spread over 24 months.

