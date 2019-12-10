BT Mobile international roaming charges FAQ

BT’s Roam Like Home scheme allows customers to use their UK allowances of calls, texts and data in 47 locations for no extra charge.
Which locations are covered by BT’s roaming scheme?
BT’s roaming offer covers the following locations:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Canary Islands
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal (Incl. Azores & Madeira)
- Romania
- Reunion
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Martin
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Vatican City
Anything else I need to know?
It’s important to note that Roam Like Home only applies if you live in the UK.
BT also applies a fair use limit of 15GB in a single billing cycle. If you exceed this, a surcharge may be applied.