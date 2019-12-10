BT Mobile international roaming charges FAQ

BT’s Roam Like Home scheme allows customers to use their UK allowances of calls, texts and data in 47 locations for no extra charge.

Which locations are covered by BT’s roaming scheme?

BT’s roaming offer covers the following locations:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Canary Islands

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jersey

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal (Incl. Azores & Madeira)

Romania

Reunion

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Martin

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City

Anything else I need to know?

It’s important to note that Roam Like Home only applies if you live in the UK.

BT also applies a fair use limit of 15GB in a single billing cycle. If you exceed this, a surcharge may be applied.