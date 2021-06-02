Vodafone's roaming policy depends on whether you sign up for one of its Basics, Essentials, Red Extra or Red Entertainment plans.
Here, we'll outline what you get with each type of plan and in which countries you'll be able to use your monthly allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost.
Basics plans: Inclusive roaming is not included with any Basics plans. So if you want to use your phone overseas, you'll need to choose another plan. Or change your existing plan to one of these below.
Essentials plans: These plans include roaming in 48 European destinations for no extra charge, with Vodafone's Roam Free scheme. Pay an extra £6 per day and you can use your allowances in an extra 104 locations with its Roam Further scheme.
Red Extra: Just as with Essentials plans, these offer inclusive roaming in 48 locations in Europe for no extra charge, with the network's Roam Free scheme. Once again, you can pay £6 per day to roam in 104 extra locations.
Red Entertainment: If you signed up for a Vodafone Red Entertainment plan before 15th August 2018, you're entitled to roam in the same 48 locations as Red Extra and Essentials plans customers, with the same option to boost the range of countries you can roam in for an extra £6 per day with the Roam Further scheme.
However, if you signed up for a Red Entertainment plan after 15th August 2018, you can use your allowances in 77 overseas locations for no extra charge with the Global Roaming Plus scheme. Of course, you're still able to sign up to Roam Further if those 77 locations don't cover somewhere you're planning to holiday.
Below we outline which countries are included with Roam Free, Roam Further and 'Global Roaming Plus.
What locations are included in Vodafone’s Roam Free?
The countries included in Vodafone’s Roam Free scheme are:
- Austria
- Azores
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark (including Faroe Islands)
- Estonia
- Finland
- France (including Corsica)
- French Guiana
- Guadeloupe
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Reunion
- România
- San Marino
- Saint Martin
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain (including Balearic Islands)
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Vatican City
Roam Further destinations
Vodafone's Roam Further allows you to use your monthly allowance for an additional £6 per day in countries outside the EU, including the United States, Canada, Australia and China.
Here's the full list of the extra 104 locations:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Bonaire
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Congo, Democratic Republic of
- Costa Rica
- Curacao
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Fiji
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Israel
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Lesotho
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saba
- Samoa
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- Sint Maarten
- South Africa
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent
- Suriname
- Swaziland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- US Virgin Islands
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
Which locations are covered by Vodafone Global Roaming Plus?
- Austria
- Azores
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark (inc Faroe Islands)
- Estonia
- Finland
- France (inc Corsica)
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Reunion
- Romania
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain (inc Balaeric Isla
- St Martin
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Vatican City
- Albania
- Anguilla
- Antigua
- Aruba
- Australia
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Ghana
- Grena da
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Netherlands Antilles
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Vincent
- St Lucia
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos
- UK Virgin Islands
- USA
Are there any other benefits of roaming on Vodafone?
Vodafone will allow you to access 4G in 137 destinations worldwide, far more than any other network.
By comparison, EE offers 4G in 76 locations, while Three, iD Mobile and O2 currently don’t offer any international 4G access.
What's Vodafone's fair usage policy?
Handily, Vodafone doesn't impose any data caps on roaming. So, you'll be able to use your full monthly allowance while you're in any of the countries listed above for no extra cost.
However, roaming with Vodafone is only free for the first 30 consecutive days of use. Once you exceed that, your roaming privileges will be suspended and you'll have to pay extra to use your monthly allowances.