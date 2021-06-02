Vodafone's roaming policy depends on whether you sign up for one of its Basics, Essentials, Red Extra or Red Entertainment plans.

Here, we'll outline what you get with each type of plan and in which countries you'll be able to use your monthly allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost.

Basics plans: Inclusive roaming is not included with any Basics plans. So if you want to use your phone overseas, you'll need to choose another plan. Or change your existing plan to one of these below.

Essentials plans: These plans include roaming in 48 European destinations for no extra charge, with Vodafone's Roam Free scheme. Pay an extra £6 per day and you can use your allowances in an extra 104 locations with its Roam Further scheme.

Red Extra: Just as with Essentials plans, these offer inclusive roaming in 48 locations in Europe for no extra charge, with the network's Roam Free scheme. Once again, you can pay £6 per day to roam in 104 extra locations.

Red Entertainment: If you signed up for a Vodafone Red Entertainment plan before 15th August 2018, you're entitled to roam in the same 48 locations as Red Extra and Essentials plans customers, with the same option to boost the range of countries you can roam in for an extra £6 per day with the Roam Further scheme.

However, if you signed up for a Red Entertainment plan after 15th August 2018, you can use your allowances in 77 overseas locations for no extra charge with the Global Roaming Plus scheme. Of course, you're still able to sign up to Roam Further if those 77 locations don't cover somewhere you're planning to holiday.

Below we outline which countries are included with Roam Free, Roam Further and 'Global Roaming Plus.

What locations are included in Vodafone’s Roam Free?

The countries included in Vodafone’s Roam Free scheme are:

Austria Azores Belgium Bulgaria Canary Islands Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark (including Faroe Islands) Estonia Finland France (including Corsica) French Guiana Guadeloupe Germany Gibraltar Greece Guernsey Hungary Iceland Ireland Isle of Man Italy Jersey Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Madeira Malta Martinique Mayotte Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Reunion România San Marino Saint Martin Slovakia Slovenia Spain (including Balearic Islands) Sweden Switzerland Turkey Vatican City

Roam Further destinations

Vodafone's Roam Further allows you to use your monthly allowance for an additional £6 per day in countries outside the EU, including the United States, Canada, Australia and China.

Here's the full list of the extra 104 locations:

Afghanistan Albania Andorra Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Bermuda Bonaire Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil British Virgin Islands Cambodia Canada Cayman Islands Chile China Colombia Congo, Democratic Republic of Costa Rica Curacao Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Fiji Georgia Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong India Indonesia Israel Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kuwait Laos Lesotho Macau Macedonia Malaysia Mexico Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar New Zealand Nicaragua Oman Pakistan Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Puerto Rico Qatar Russia Saba Samoa Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Sint Eustatius Sint Maarten South Africa South Korea South Sudan Sri Lanka St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent Suriname Swaziland Taiwan Tanzania Thailand Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States of America Uruguay US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vietnam

Which locations are covered by Vodafone Global Roaming Plus?

Austria Azores Belgium Bulgaria Canary Islands Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark (inc Faroe Islands) Estonia Finland France (inc Corsica) French Guiana Germany Gibraltar Greece Guadeloupe Guernsey Hungary Iceland Ireland Isle of Man Italy Jersey Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Madeira Malta Martinique Mayotte Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Reunion Romania San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain (inc Balaeric Isla St Martin Sweden Switzerland Turkey Vatican City Albania Anguilla Antigua Aruba Australia Barbados Bermuda Bosnia & Herzegovina Canada Cayman Islands Dominica Ghana Grena da Jamaica Kenya Lesotho Mexico Montserrat Mozambique Netherlands Antilles New Zealand South Africa St Kitts and Nevis St Vincent St Lucia Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos UK Virgin Islands USA

Are there any other benefits of roaming on Vodafone?

Vodafone will allow you to access 4G in 137 destinations worldwide, far more than any other network.

By comparison, EE offers 4G in 76 locations, while Three, iD Mobile and O2 currently don’t offer any international 4G access.

What's Vodafone's fair usage policy?

Handily, Vodafone doesn't impose any data caps on roaming. So, you'll be able to use your full monthly allowance while you're in any of the countries listed above for no extra cost.

However, roaming with Vodafone is only free for the first 30 consecutive days of use. Once you exceed that, your roaming privileges will be suspended and you'll have to pay extra to use your monthly allowances.

