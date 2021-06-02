 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Vodafone international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 02 June 2021

Vodafone's roaming policy depends on whether you sign up for one of its Basics, Essentials, Red Extra or Red Entertainment plans.

Here, we'll outline what you get with each type of plan and in which countries you'll be able to use your monthly allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost.

  • Basics plans: Inclusive roaming is not included with any Basics plans. So if you want to use your phone overseas, you'll need to choose another plan. Or change your existing plan to one of these below.

  • Essentials plans: These plans include roaming in 48 European destinations for no extra charge, with Vodafone's Roam Free scheme. Pay an extra £6 per day and you can use your allowances in an extra 104 locations with its Roam Further scheme.

  • Red Extra: Just as with Essentials plans, these offer inclusive roaming in 48 locations in Europe for no extra charge, with the network's Roam Free scheme. Once again, you can pay £6 per day to roam in 104 extra locations.

  • Red Entertainment: If you signed up for a Vodafone Red Entertainment plan before 15th August 2018, you're entitled to roam in the same 48 locations as Red Extra and Essentials plans customers, with the same option to boost the range of countries you can roam in for an extra £6 per day with the Roam Further scheme.

However, if you signed up for a Red Entertainment plan after 15th August 2018, you can use your allowances in 77 overseas locations for no extra charge with the Global Roaming Plus scheme. Of course, you're still able to sign up to Roam Further if those 77 locations don't cover somewhere you're planning to holiday.

Below we outline which countries are included with Roam Free, Roam Further and 'Global Roaming Plus.

What locations are included in Vodafone’s Roam Free?

The countries included in Vodafone’s Roam Free scheme are:

  1. Austria
  2. Azores
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Canary Islands
  6. Croatia
  7. Cyprus
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark (including Faroe Islands)
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France (including Corsica)
  13. French Guiana
  14. Guadeloupe
  15. Germany
  16. Gibraltar
  17. Greece
  18. Guernsey
  19. Hungary
  20. Iceland
  21. Ireland
  22. Isle of Man
  23. Italy
  24. Jersey
  25. Latvia
  26. Liechtenstein
  27. Lithuania
  28. Luxembourg
  29. Madeira
  30. Malta
  31. Martinique
  32. Mayotte
  33. Monaco
  34. Netherlands
  35. Norway
  36. Poland
  37. Portugal
  38. Reunion
  39. România
  40. San Marino
  41. Saint Martin
  42. Slovakia
  43. Slovenia
  44. Spain (including Balearic Islands)
  45. Sweden
  46. Switzerland
  47. Turkey
  48. Vatican City

Roam Further destinations

Vodafone's Roam Further allows you to use your monthly allowance for an additional £6 per day in countries outside the EU, including the United States, Canada, Australia and China.

Here's the full list of the extra 104 locations:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Andorra
  4. Anguilla
  5. Antigua and Barbuda
  6. Argentina
  7. Armenia
  8. Aruba
  9. Australia
  10. Bahrain
  11. Bangladesh
  12. Barbados
  13. Bermuda
  14. Bonaire
  15. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  16. Brazil
  17. British Virgin Islands
  18. Cambodia
  19. Canada
  20. Cayman Islands
  21. Chile
  22. China
  23. Colombia
  24. Congo, Democratic Republic of
  25. Costa Rica
  26. Curacao
  27. Dominica
  28. Dominican Republic
  29. Ecuador
  30. Egypt
  31. El Salvador
  32. Fiji
  33. Georgia
  34. Ghana
  35. Grenada
  36. Guatemala
  37. Guyana
  38. Haiti
  39. Honduras
  40. Hong Kong
  41. India
  42. Indonesia
  43. Israel
  44. Jamaica
  45. Japan
  46. Jordan
  47. Kazakhstan
  48. Kenya
  49. Kuwait
  50. Laos
  51. Lesotho
  52. Macau
  53. Macedonia
  54. Malaysia
  55. Mexico
  56. Moldova
  57. Mongolia
  58. Montenegro
  59. Montserrat
  60. Morocco
  61. Mozambique
  62. Myanmar
  63. New Zealand
  64. Nicaragua
  65. Oman
  66. Pakistan
  67. Panama
  68. Papua New Guinea
  69. Paraguay
  70. Peru
  71. Philippines
  72. Puerto Rico
  73. Qatar
  74. Russia
  75. Saba
  76. Samoa
  77. Saudi Arabia
  78. Serbia
  79. Singapore
  80. Sint Eustatius
  81. Sint Maarten
  82. South Africa
  83. South Korea
  84. South Sudan
  85. Sri Lanka
  86. St Kitts and Nevis
  87. St Lucia
  88. St Vincent
  89. Suriname
  90. Swaziland
  91. Taiwan
  92. Tanzania
  93. Thailand
  94. Tonga
  95. Trinidad and Tobago
  96. Turks and Caicos
  97. Ukraine
  98. United Arab Emirates
  99. United States of America
  100. Uruguay
  101. US Virgin Islands
  102. Uzbekistan
  103. Vanuatu
  104. Vietnam

Which locations are covered by Vodafone Global Roaming Plus?

  1. Austria
  2. Azores
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Canary Islands
  6. Croatia
  7. Cyprus
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark (inc Faroe Islands)
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France (inc Corsica)
  13. French Guiana
  14. Germany
  15. Gibraltar
  16. Greece
  17. Guadeloupe
  18. Guernsey
  19. Hungary
  20. Iceland
  21. Ireland
  22. Isle of Man
  23. Italy
  24. Jersey
  25. Latvia
  26. Liechtenstein
  27. Lithuania
  28. Luxembourg
  29. Madeira
  30. Malta
  31. Martinique
  32. Mayotte
  33. Monaco
  34. Netherlands
  35. Norway
  36. Poland
  37. Portugal
  38. Reunion
  39. Romania
  40. San Marino
  41. Slovakia
  42. Slovenia
  43. Spain (inc Balaeric Isla
  44. St Martin
  45. Sweden
  46. Switzerland
  47. Turkey
  48. Vatican City
  49. Albania
  50. Anguilla
  51. Antigua
  52. Aruba
  53. Australia
  54. Barbados
  55. Bermuda
  56. Bosnia & Herzegovina
  57. Canada
  58. Cayman Islands
  59. Dominica
  60. Ghana
  61. Grena da
  62. Jamaica
  63. Kenya
  64. Lesotho
  65. Mexico
  66. Montserrat
  67. Mozambique
  68. Netherlands Antilles
  69. New Zealand
  70. South Africa
  71. St Kitts and Nevis
  72. St Vincent
  73. St Lucia
  74. Trinidad and Tobago
  75. Turks and Caicos
  76. UK Virgin Islands
  77. USA

Are there any other benefits of roaming on Vodafone?

Vodafone will allow you to access 4G in 137 destinations worldwide, far more than any other network.

By comparison, EE offers 4G in 76 locations, while Three, iD Mobile and O2 currently don’t offer any international 4G access.

What's Vodafone's fair usage policy?

Handily, Vodafone doesn't impose any data caps on roaming. So, you'll be able to use your full monthly allowance while you're in any of the countries listed above for no extra cost.

However, roaming with Vodafone is only free for the first 30 consecutive days of use. Once you exceed that, your roaming privileges will be suspended and you'll have to pay extra to use your monthly allowances.

Category: Guides
