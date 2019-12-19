News of Apple’s plans to bring mobile payments to its iPhone messaging app means all the major players in the mobile phone market will soon allow customers to transfer cash on their smartphones.

If you’re a first-timer, or worried about just how secure these services are, read on and we'll walk you through the process of paying your friends and family using your phone.

Whether you’ve got an iPhone, Android device or just want to use mobile banking, we’ve got you covered.

Apple iMessage

Yet to launch but rumoured to be imminent by seasoned Apple-watchers, this service could make paying friends via your phone easier than ever.

Details should be revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 13th.

Until then, we'll have to assume that any payments you make via Apple’s messaging app will likely be made using the company's Apple Pay digital wallet app.

That means that to transfer money, you’ll probably select someone to pay, tap in how much and then send the money securely to their debit card by using the Touch ID button on your iPhone.

Google Wallet via Gmail

Google’s new Android Pay service has been garnering plaudits from all corners.

But although less lauded, the company’s Wallet tool allows you to send and receive cash from anyone in the UK. This can be accessed on mobile and on desktop via Gmail.

You’ll need to ensure you have a Google Wallet account, which you’ll be prompted to set up the first time you hit the '£' icon to send money via email.

If you already have a Google Play account for downloading apps, music or video, then you already have a Google Wallet account.

The money you receive will be added to your Google Wallet Balance, which you can them disburse to your bank account by adding your details.

The first time you use Google Wallet, you’ll be asked to set up a PIN for transactions, which we recommend you use every time you send money.

It's really easy to get to grips with. And best of all, people you’re sending money to don’t need Gmail, just a Google Wallet account.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook has allowed its US users to send money to each other via its Messenger app for over a year now.

The service is simple to use.

Tap the '$' icon, pick a contact you want to pay and the amount you want to send, add your debit card details and away you go.

Those receiving their money simply need to open their Messenger app and add their card details to get the funds.

The only problem is that Facebook Messenger payments haven't launched here in the UK yet.

However, with Facebook said to be plotting a new Apple Pay–style service for buying goods in–store, a launch on this fair isle surely isn't too far away.

Paym

You’ve probably never heard of Paym. But it’s the service that's payed the way for easier mobile payments for banks and building societies, just by using your mobile number.

If you bank with Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Clydesdale, Cumberland Building Society, Danske Bank, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Isle of Man, Lloyds or Nationwide, you can set it up within your bank’s official app.

You’ll need to register your number directly with your bank to receive money.

Once that’s done, the sender can simply select your name and number from their contacts while using their banking app, without having to pop in a sort code or account number, and choose the amount they want to pay.

Both sender and receiver then get a notification that the funds have been transferred