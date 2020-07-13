Your cookie preferences

Joe Minihane, Contributor

Joe Minihane

Contributor

About the Author

Joe Minihane is a former writer for mobiles, broadband and TV.

joe.minihane@gmail.com

Articles written by Joe Minihane

Hero image template of person holding phone next to emoji of hand holding phone
02 January 2024

UK MVNOs: a guide to virtual networks

Want to know what an MVNO, also known as a virtual network is? We explain what an MVNO is and talk you through their pros and cons.

third-party repairs guide
04 December 2023

Third party smartphone repairs

Discover everything you need to know about third-party repairs and whether you should take the risk.

women sat in a park using her mobile phone
23 November 2023

eSIMs explained: how are they different to SIM cards? - Uswitch

Here's everything you need to know about eSIMs - how they differ to SIM cards, why you should choose one and how you could start using them in the UK.

person using their mobile phone in the evening outside
27 September 2023

Best network for roaming 2023 - Uswitch

All networks have their own packages for those going away either on holiday or business. Here's we break them down & find the best.

26 July 2023

How to unlock my phone | A guide to unlocking any phone

Want to unlock your mobile phone? We take you through the benefits, the risks and most importantly - how to do it with minimal hassle.

08 June 2023

What is mobile tethering? Which networks allow you to tether?

How does it work? Compare the major networks' policy and pricing structure for mobile phone tethering on iPhone and Android.

31 January 2023

What is O2 Refresh? 5 key facts you need to know

Freedom always comes at a price. But is this one worth paying?

31 January 2023

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about 5G | Uswitch

What’s so special about 5G? How much does it cost? Is it available in your area? What are the best 5G phones? We explain everything you need to know about 5G.

07 November 2022

How to fix a water damaged phone

Dropped your phone in water? We show you how to fix a water damaged smartphone.

14 June 2022

How to pay your friends using your mobile

How to make quick payments between friends on your mobile phone.

12 October 2018
