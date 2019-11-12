Virgin Media international roaming FAQ

Virgin Media customers can use their inclusive, texts, minutes and data for no extra charge in 43 locations with its Roam Like Home scheme.

Which locations are covered by Roam Like Home?

Nations included in Virgin Media’s scheme are:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guyana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Monaco

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Reunion Islands

Romania

Saint Barthelemy

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Czech Republic

Netherlands

French Antilles

Vatican City

Anything else I should know?

To benefit from Roam Like Home, you’ll need to ensure roaming is switched on.

A cap of £36 applies for international roaming data.