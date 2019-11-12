 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Virgin Media international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 12 November 2019

Virgin Media customers can use their inclusive, texts, minutes and data for no extra charge in 43 locations with its Roam Like Home scheme.

Which locations are covered by Roam Like Home?

Nations included in Virgin Media’s scheme are:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canary Islands
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guyana
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Guadeloupe
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Liechtenstein
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Mayotte
  • Monaco
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Reunion Islands
  • Romania
  • Saint Barthelemy
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Czech Republic
  • Netherlands
  • French Antilles
  • Vatican City

Anything else I should know?

To benefit from Roam Like Home, you’ll need to ensure roaming is switched on.

A cap of £36 applies for international roaming data.

