Compare VOXI mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

VOXI uses Vodafone’s network, so is able to offer 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK on all its plans.

Speed

Offered by VOXI’s service are in line with Vodafone. Vodafone’s network has an average connection speed of 20.07Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

VOXI customers can use all their regular monthly allowances, including unlimited social media usage, for no extra cost when roaming anywhere in the EU.

Benefits

VOXI’s range of benefits include:

1) Unlimited data for social media: Use all your favourite messaging and social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp without eating into any of your monthly data allowance.

2) Get a free gift when your friend joins: Recommend VOXI to one of your friends and you’ll both get a £10 Amazon voucher if they sign up.

3) No credit checks: VOXI’s SIM-only 30-day contracts give you the flexibility to switch plans quickly and easily. And you won’t need a credit check either.

Customer support

To help keep costs down, VOXI doesn’t currently have a customer service phone line.

If you’re having problems, however, you can email help@voxi.co.uk or write to VOXI Customer Relations Manager, Vodafone Limited, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2FN.

Data rollover

VOXI doesn’t let you roll over your data. But you get unlimited data for social media, so you can post as many Instagram photos as you like, without ever worrying about eating into your data.

App

Presumably as another cost-cutting measure, VOXI doesn’t have a mobile app at the moment.

You can, however, sign up for an online account to monitor your usage.

Tethering

VOXI allows you to tether another mobile device or tablet to your phone, tablet or MiFi device but NOT to other devices such as your video game console, TV, or smart devices such as Chromecast or Fire TV Stick.

Early upgrades

VOXI is a SIM-only network and does not operate an early-upgrade handset scheme.