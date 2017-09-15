What's the iPhone 8 Plus got to offer?

Brightest iPhone yet

The iPhone 8 Plus boasts a 5.5-inch LED-backlit display with 1080x1920 resolution, making it much brighter and sharper than last year’s iPhone 7 Plus.

More power

To keep the iPhone 8 Plus running super-fast, it features an A11 bionic chip. It’s said to be 50 per cent quicker and 30 per cent more power-efficient than the A10 fusion chip that powers last year’s iPhone 7 range.

What’s more, it’s specifically built to work with augmented reality (AR) apps.

Augmented reality (AR)

Perhaps the most exciting selling point of the iPhone 8 Plus is augmented reality (AR), which overlays graphics onto your real-world view using the phone’s camera.

So, if you’re playing a game on your phone, it’ll look like there are zombies in your living room. Or if you’re looking up at the night sky, you can point the phone upwards to find out more about the constellations.

Taking a photo of your family? AR can make it look like a monster is about to eat your uncle. It’s certainly a lot of fun to play with.

Water-resistant

Like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus before it, the iPhone 8 Plus is IP67-certified. That means it can be submerged in up to 1m of water for as long as half an hour without getting damaged. And it’s completely dust-proof too.

12-megapixel dual-lens camera

The dual lens camera on the iPhone 8 Plus comes with extra-wide apertures, designed to let in lots more light. So, you’ll be able to get professional-looking results, even in poor lighting conditions.

The camera is also equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to minimise blur, even when you’re taking shots on the move.

Instagrammers out there will love the new Portrait Lighting mode, designed to help you tweak the background of pictures to give you stunning results every time.

Three colours

Currently, the iPhone 8 Plus is available in Silver, Space Grey and Gold.

iOS 11 software

The iPhone 8 Plus comes loaded with the brand new iOS 11 version of Apple’s operating system, which offers features such as augmented reality capability, an improved Siri and an updated App Store.

iPhone 8 Plus SIM-free deals: how much will I have to pay?

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model is priced £799 to buy outright and off-contract. If you prefer, the iPhone 8 Plus 256GB edition, it'll cost you £949.

How will iPhone 8 Plus deals on monthly contract be priced?

Leaks are thin on the ground where contract pricing is concerned.

But if we betting men, we’d put our money on iPhone 8 Plus contracts starting at £55-£60, with nothing to pay upfront.

Naturally, if you’re prepared to pay a bit upfront - say £150 - that monthly premium to come down by £10 per month or so.

Of course, prices are at their highest when a new phone has just launched.

So if you’re watching the pennies, but have your heart set on the iPhone 8 Plus, you might want to wait a few months for prices to drop before taking the plunge.

Shopping around for our best iPhone 8 Plus deals

Once Apple’s official launch event has finished, networks will likely start announcing pre-order deals for the iPhone 8 Plus. And as soon as they do, we’ll let you know.

Not only that, we’ll also put together an iPhone 8 Plus buyer’s guide, filled with all our favourite deals. We’ll keep this updated as more offers are announced so do check back with us.