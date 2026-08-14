iPhone 14 Pro deals

24 month contract
£1343.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
- Flexible cap on spending
- VeryMe Rewards app
"There are some notable improvements on the hardware front compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, from the new 48MP main camera sensor - a vast upgrade compared to the 12MP sensor on last year’s model to the A16 Bionic CPU that makes this handset one of the slickest affordable phones on the market."
Read our full iPhone 14 Pro review.
24 month contract
£1343.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1367.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1463.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1535.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1559.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1655.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1751.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1031.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1055.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1079.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
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Put simply, the iPhone 14 Pro is a brilliant smartphone. It has a great design, an incredible camera, and the innovative Dynamic Island feature.
Apple discontinued and removed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from its range following the launch of the iPhone 15 series. However, that doesn't mean you can't still get a great iPhone 14 Pro deal through a range of mobile networks – and save a little by not opting for the newest version.
Here is everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in terms of specs, price, cameras, design and more.
Although you can't buy the iPhone 14 Pro directly from Apple anymore, prices usually start around £700 from other retailers.
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Get a high-performing smartphone at a significantly lower cost than the latest model.
Since Apple reserves its best technology for the Pro models, there was a significant jump in specs from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple included the A17 chip, which boosts processing power. This is helpful when using the 15 Pros' increased camera sensor to take and edit photos and videos.
You'll notice the difference visually, with the new titanium body and colours giving the 15 Pro a distinct look.
You'll also get faster charging speeds, a customisable action button and that all-important USB-C 3 connection.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, with the Dynamic Island replacing the notch at the top of the screen.
The iPhone 14 Pro also includes an always-on display that shows information such as calendar events, weather, time, and reminders.
The iPhone 14 Pro was the first iPhone to get a 48MP main camera, which delivers clearer, sharper photos and low-light images twice as good as those on previous iPhones. It also has a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.
The iPhone 14 Pro also has top-quality video recording capabilities, with cinematic mode now able to shoot 4K at 30fps.
Apple’s Cinematic mode is capable of filming in 4K at 24fps. And the introduction of a new dual optical image stabilisation means that footage looks smooth, no matter how bumpy you are while filming.
You can toggle on Action Mode when filming a video to achieve this smooth and slick look. You will have to sacrifice a few pixels around the edge, so bear that in mind when you hit record. An added bonus is that Action mode works across all three rear-facing cameras.
The iPhone 14 Pro has a 3,200mAh battery, which Apple claims will give you up to 75 hours of audio playback and up to 20 hours of streamed video playback.
The iPhone 14 Pro remains a powerful device with many features that are still more than enough for everyday users. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, supporting up to 120Hz, the A16 Bionic chip, excellent camera performance (including a 48MP primary sensor, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses), and solid durability with an IP68 rating. Its design is proven, accessories are mature and cheaper, and you’ll generally pay less for plans. For someone who prioritises solid performance, camera quality, and value, the 14 Pro still delivers a premium experience without the risks and premium cost of the newest models.
On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro introduces several upgrades that may make it more compelling if you want added future-proofing. It comes with the new A19 Pro chip, vapour chamber cooling for better sustained performance, a redesigned body (aluminium unibody), a better front camera (18 MP Centre Stage), and an enhanced rear camera system now fully 48 MP, with improved telephoto zoom, including an 8× optical-quality zoom, as reported. Its display is also brighter (with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits), and improvements to battery life have been promised.
“With the addition of the Dynamic Island and Always On display, it feels like Apple has made some significant changes that will likely change how you interact with your iPhone for good - and for the better.
"The animated interface makes the phone feel more reactive and alive, and the Always On display when combined with the redesigned lock screen from iOS 16 feels similar with its live notifications and widgets.”
While both are excellent smartphones, the biggest difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 are the camera upgrades and the new display features.
As you’d expect, the top-end iPhones have a more advanced camera setup, with the iPhone 14 Pro’s main camera finally seeing that jump up from 12MP to 48MP.
This, accompanied by the new computational photography features, will give your photos a huge boost in quality.
The Digital Island and Always-On display make the iPhone 14 Pro look and feel like a completely different smartphone, adding ease, functionality and a cool new look.
Probably the most convenient way to get a new iPhone 14 Pro is to take out a handset contract with one of the UK’s many mobile phone networks. You can check and compare deals above and filter results by network, cost and included data.
You can get an iPhone 14 Pro with no upfront cost from some of the major UK networks, like Vodafone and O2. This option is typically available on 24-month contracts, and the monthly costs will be higher to offset the full cost of the handset.
There are several iPhone 14 Pro deals with unlimited data, some of the most popular being deals from Three, O2, and Vodafone.
Unlimited data will, of course, increase your monthly costs. So it’s a good idea to check if you actually need to pay for all that data and if you would use it.
The cheapest way to get an iPhone 14 Pro deal is to reduce the amount of data you sign up for. You can use our mobile data calculator to work out just how much data you really need each month. You might be surprised to find out you’re paying for data you rarely need.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
The iPhone 14 Pro is splash and water-resistant, to a maximum depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.
The iPhone 14 Pro still uses the same lightning cable and charger as all the previous iPhone models.
All iPhones since the iPhone 12 have been 5G-enabled, so you can get 5G signal with the iPhone 14 Pro.