iPhone 14 Pro deals

The iPhone 14 Pro has been officially revealed at the latest Apple event on Tuesday 7 September 2022.

But does the iPhone 14 Pro have a new design? What other phones are in the range? Are the cameras better than ever? Is it expensive?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in terms of specs, cost, cameras, and more.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro display?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, and the big new feature is the Dynamic Island. The regular notch at the top of the screen has been replaced by a pill-shaped notch that holds the Face ID sensor and front camera. Best of all - it’s alive. Well, it’s animated so it moves around to display notifications, alerts, calls, music, and more. It brings widgets and apps to life in a way that’s never been seen on a smartphone before.

The iPhone 14 Pro also now includes an always-on display that shows info like your calendar events, weather, time and reminders.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro camera?

The iPhone14 Pro has upgraded its main camera to a 48MP lens to deliver clearer, sharper photos, with low-light images now twice as good as on previous iPhones. You also get a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 12MP ultrawide shooter. The flash has been enhanced too, it’s now twice as bright for bolder imagery.

The iPhone 14 Pro has also seen a significant improvement to its video recording capabilities, with cinematic mode now able to shoot 4K at 30fps.

When is the iPhone 14 Pro coming out?

Apple has officially revealed the new iPhone 14 range, including the iPhone 14 Pro. As always, the new iPhone launch follows a pattern of launch event, pre-order, release – with a pre-order date set for Friday 9 September and an official release set for Friday 16 September.

That means there’s not long to go now and you could be the owner of a new iPhone 14 Pro a few weeks into September.

Is the iPhone 14 Pro worth waiting for?

Yes, we can comfortably say the iPhone 14 is one of the best (if not the best) smartphone releases of the year. There are exciting upgrades to screen, cameras, tech specs, and design.

If you’ve been waiting to get a new smartphone and are happy to spend on a flagship device, then the new iPhone 14 Pro is unmissable. There’s not long to wait either, as the release date is set for

How much does the iPhone 14 Pro cost?

Since it’s the premium handset, the iPhone 14 Pro’s cost reflects its quality. Prices for the iPhone 14 Pro start off at £1,099 for the 128GB model. It’s also available in four new colours, including an attractive purple that stands out as the flagship colourway.

Can you pre-order the iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 Pro will be available to pre-order from Friday 9 September, with an official release the following week on Friday 16 September.