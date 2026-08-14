iPhone 14 Pro deals

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro display?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, with the Dynamic Island replacing the notch at the top of the screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro also includes an always-on display that shows information such as calendar events, weather, time, and reminders.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro camera?

The iPhone 14 Pro was the first iPhone to get a 48MP main camera, which delivers clearer, sharper photos and low-light images twice as good as those on previous iPhones. It also has a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has top-quality video recording capabilities, with cinematic mode now able to shoot 4K at 30fps.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro for video?

Apple’s Cinematic mode is capable of filming in 4K at 24fps. And the introduction of a new dual optical image stabilisation means that footage looks smooth, no matter how bumpy you are while filming.

You can toggle on Action Mode when filming a video to achieve this smooth and slick look. You will have to sacrifice a few pixels around the edge, so bear that in mind when you hit record. An added bonus is that Action mode works across all three rear-facing cameras.

How long does the iPhone 14 Pro battery last?

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 3,200mAh battery, which Apple claims will give you up to 75 hours of audio playback and up to 20 hours of streamed video playback.

The iPhone 14 Pro vs the iPhone 17 Pro