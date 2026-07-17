iPhone SE (2nd Gen) deals

How big is the iPhone SE?

The iPhone SE's 4.7-inch display makes it smaller than the bigger smartphones, and even the latest version of the budget iPhone, the 16e, has a 6.1-inch display.

So, the iPhone SE (2nd gen) will easily fit in your pocket or bag.

How good is the iPhone SE camera?

The iPhone SE features a 12MP front camera that uses the A13 Bionic chip to enhance your photography further. It also has a range of features to help you get creative, including portrait mode, six portrait lighting effects, and depth control. Smart HDR helps your pictures look as good as possible, re-lighting the scene for natural shadows and highlights.

With the Quick Take features, you can flip from photo to video in a flash. When you do fancy recordings, you’ll find that the iPhone SE’s video capabilities are brilliantly cinematic. Video stabilisation and stereo sound, as well as 4K recording up to 60fps, give your clips a dynamic feel.

With iOS 13 on the iPhone SE, editing videos is just as easy as editing photos. You can use many new tools to enhance your clips after you've taken them.

How good is the iPhone SE battery?

The iPhone SE battery easily lasts the whole day, and it’s compatible with wireless charging for maximum convenience. For those times when you run out of charge, there is no need to stress because, with the fast charge, you can be back up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

When was the iPhone SE released?

The iPhone SE (2nd gen) came out in 2020 and is available in red, black, and white.

Since then there has been two more editions, the iPhone SE (3rd gen) and the iPhone 16e.

How much does an iPhone SE cost?

The iPhone SE is less than half the price of Apple’s flagship smartphones, and it’s a real bargain.

The iPhone SE starts off at £419 for the 64GB version, £469 for the 128GB version and £560 for the 256GB version.

Does the iPhone SE have the latest Apple software?

Despite its classic design, the iPhone SE runs on the latest version of Apple’s software.

With iOS 13 running the show, you’ve got all the new features like dark mode.

When is the iPhone SE out?

The iPhone SE is out now.

What is the iPhone SE screen size?

The iPhone SE measures a pocketable 4.7 inches, so it's a great alternative to some of the bigger smartphones currently on the market.

How much is an iPhone SE unlocked?

The iPhone SE cost £429 when it was released if you bought it outright and unlocked. That's less than half the price of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Who has the best iPhone SE deal?

You can find all our best iPhone SE deals here.

Shop around and pick the best deal to suit your needs.

Do you get AirPods with iPhone SE 2020?

Apple's iPhones do not come with AirPods. So, if you want the wireless headphones, you'll have to buy them separately.