Compare Lebara Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Want to keep your number, too?
Tell us which you're network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.
Lebara Mobile bundles come with an allowance of international minutes so you can call these countries from the UK:
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States.
Lebara SIM-only plans come with a usage cap, which protects you from using more than you've signed up to pay for. That means there'll be no bill shocks or nasty out of bundle surprises.
Lebara Mobile gives you the freedom to cancel or switch your tariff at anytime. And you won’t need a credit check either, so it's really simple and quick to sign up.
Lebara Mobile runs on the Vodafone network, which has 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK on all its plans.
Lebara runs on Vodafone’s network, which has an average connection speed of 20.07Mbps.
According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal (1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018)
Lebara mobile customers can use their regular monthly allowances for no extra cost when roaming anywhere in the EU & India, Terms applied.