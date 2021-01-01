Compare Lebara Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Why choose Lebara Mobile?

Uswitch Awards Best Value SIM Only 2021

Cancel or change your plan, anytime

International minutes to over 40 countries

Lebara Mobile bundles come with an allowance of international minutes so you can call these countries from the UK:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States.

Capped contracts

Lebara SIM-only plans come with a usage cap, which protects you from using more than you've signed up to pay for. That means there'll be no bill shocks or nasty out of bundle surprises.

No credit checks

Lebara Mobile gives you the freedom to cancel or switch your tariff at anytime. And you won’t need a credit check either, so it's really simple and quick to sign up.