Compare Lebara Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

  • Uswitch Awards Best Value SIM Only 2021
  • Cancel or change your plan, anytime
  • International minutes to over 40 countries
  • Capped contracts
  • No credit checks
Lebara Mobile Multi SIM Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 10GB data No contract £6.95 per month Buy now
Lebara Mobile bundles come with an allowance of international minutes so you can call these countries from the UK:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States.

Capped contracts

Lebara SIM-only plans come with a usage cap, which protects you from using more than you've signed up to pay for. That means there'll be no bill shocks or nasty out of bundle surprises.

No credit checks

Lebara Mobile gives you the freedom to cancel or switch your tariff at anytime. And you won’t need a credit check either, so it's really simple and quick to sign up.

Coverage

Lebara Mobile runs on the Vodafone network, which has 98% 4G coverage throughout the UK on all its plans.

Speed

Lebara runs on Vodafone’s network, which has an average connection speed of 20.07Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal (1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018)

Roaming

Lebara mobile customers can use their regular monthly allowances for no extra cost when roaming anywhere in the EU & India, Terms applied.

