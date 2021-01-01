Compare SMARTY Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Tariffs

SMARTY bills itself as the “simplest and most honest network ever” and offers just three SIM-only plans, dubbed Small, Medium and Large. All of which feature unlimited UK calls and texts.

Small gets you a monthly allowance of 2GB of data for £7.50 per month

of data for Medium includes a 4GB monthly data allowance for £10 per month

monthly data allowance for Large is £15 per month and buys you a monthly allowance of 8GB

Benefits

As you might expect for a network that’s focussed on value, SMARTY doesn’t offer the kind of attention-grabbing customer incentives, such as giveaways and cheap tickets, that you get with the likes of O2 Priority.

But that’s not to say it’s not without some unique selling points. These are:

Money back for unused data If you’ve got any unused data at the end of the month, SMARTY will take money off your next bill. You’ll get £1.25 for each unused 1GB.

If you've got any unused data at the end of the month, SMARTY will take money off your next bill. You'll get £1.25 for each unused 1GB.

SMARTY plans operate on a month-to-month rolling contract basis. So you can cancel whenever you like.

SMARTY uses Three's network. That means you get 91% 4G coverage across the UK. Referral scheme SMARTY customers who get a friend to join them on the network will be a given a free month. And the friend gets a free month too. Persuade 12 friends to join and SMARTY will give you a whole year free.



Coverage

SMARTY's service is based on parent company Three’s network. So you’ll get 91% 4G coverage, as well as 97% 3G coverage.

Roaming

SMARTY’s roaming scheme is divided into two plans:

With SMARTY you can use your mobile to call, text and get online while travelling abroad.

Travelling in the EU

Everything works like home. Data comes out of your monthly allowance or data add-ons. Calls and texts are unlimited. You need a cash add-on to make calls and texts from EU countries to the rest of the world.

Travelling outside the EU

You need a cash add-on for data, calls and texts for countries outside the EU. Top up your cash balance, then just pay as you go.

Want to know more? Here's everything you need to know about SMARTY's roaming policy.

Customer service

SMARTY doesn’t offer customer service telephone support. However, customers can contact support by visiting the SMARTY site and starting a web chat.

The web chat service is available from 8am to 8pm every day, except Bank Holidays.

Speeds

Smarty uses Three's network which is averages at 22.55Mbps.