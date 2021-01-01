Compare SMARTY Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Want to keep your number, too?
Tell us which you're network you're leaving and which network you'd like to join and we'll walk you through the process step by step.
Smarty plans don't have any speed restrictions.
Priced from £7.50 per month, Smarty's Small, Medium and Large plans all operate on a month-to-month rolling contract basis. So you're not locked in for a long time and can cancel whenever you like with 30 days' notice.
You can sign up to a SMARTY without the need for any credit checks.
SMARTY bills itself as the “simplest and most honest network ever” and offers just three SIM-only plans, dubbed Small, Medium and Large. All of which feature unlimited UK calls and texts.
As you might expect for a network that’s focussed on value, SMARTY doesn’t offer the kind of attention-grabbing customer incentives, such as giveaways and cheap tickets, that you get with the likes of O2 Priority.
But that’s not to say it’s not without some unique selling points. These are:
SMARTY's service is based on parent company Three’s network. So you’ll get 91% 4G coverage, as well as 97% 3G coverage.
SMARTY’s roaming scheme is divided into two plans:
With SMARTY you can use your mobile to call, text and get online while travelling abroad.
Travelling in the EU
Everything works like home. Data comes out of your monthly allowance or data add-ons. Calls and texts are unlimited. You need a cash add-on to make calls and texts from EU countries to the rest of the world.
Travelling outside the EU
You need a cash add-on for data, calls and texts for countries outside the EU. Top up your cash balance, then just pay as you go.
Want to know more? Here's everything you need to know about SMARTY's roaming policy.
SMARTY doesn’t offer customer service telephone support. However, customers can contact support by visiting the SMARTY site and starting a web chat.
The web chat service is available from 8am to 8pm every day, except Bank Holidays.
Smarty uses Three's network which is averages at 22.55Mbps.