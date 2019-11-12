SMARTY international roaming FAQ

Just in time for the summer holidays, SMARTY has added international roaming to all its SIM-only deals.

Now, SMARTY customers can use their monthly allowance of data, calls and texts for no extra cost anywhere in the EU. And they can buy add-ons for countries further afield too.

Which locations are covered by SMARTY’s roaming scheme?

SMARTY’s roaming offer covers the following locations:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Comoros and Mayotte

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Réunion

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

What about SMARTY customers roaming outside the EU?

If you’re travelling outside the EU, SMARTY will now let you access your regular allowance of calls, texts and data. But you’ll have to pay extra for it.

Here’s a breakdown of SMARTY’s roaming bands and prices:

Anything else I need to know about SMARTY?

From discounts on unused data to its refer-a-friend scheme, SMARTY has got a lot to recommend it.

Take a closer look at what it's got to offer with our one-stop guide.