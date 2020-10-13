The iPhone 12 is here, but how much does the iPhone 12 cost? What new features does it have? Are there any cheap iPhone 12 deals? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest series of Apple's 5G phones.

What does the iPhone 12 look like?

The iPhone 12 has an aluminium frame going around the handset that gives it a bit of a throwback to the iPhone 4. The screen is amped up with what Apple calls SuperRetina XDR OLED tech that means improved brightness and sharper detail than what we saw on the iPhone 11.

The screen has been given a tough new material from Corning too - Ceramic Shield, and it's said to be 4 times stronger than any previous iPhone, and more durable than any other smartphone.

Simply put, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12's edge-to-edge display just looks great and it's really sturdy.

How fast is the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 runs on Apple's A14 Bionic processor, which gives improved performance and efficiency. Apple has even said that it's “up to 50% faster” than rival chips found in Android smartphones.

How good is the iPhone 12 camera?

The iPhone 12 has two 12MP cameras on the back, with wide and ultra wide capabilities. And with a larger aperture, pictures are better quality than ever before. Apple's already excellent night mode has also been improved, and now there's even night mode on the front selfie camera.

What colours is the iPhone 12 available in?

The iPhone 12 is available in black, white, red, green and navy blue.

Is there a purple iPhone 12?

Apple has revealed a new colour for the iPhone 12, you can now get it in a really attractive shade of purple.

Is there an iPhone 5G?

Yes, the iPhone 12 is 5G compatible. That means you can connect to super fast 5G speeds on your iPhone, providing you have the right mobile plan.

What comes in the iPhone 12 box?

The iPhone 12 has done away with a charging plug to reduce its packaging size and create a greener all round product. So all you get is the iPhone itself and a charging cable.

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

The iPhone 12 starts at £799 at the time of release, but you can get it for less by spreading the cost over a pay monthly plan.

What accessories can you get for the iPhone 12?

Apple has brought back its MagSafe charger - it's a charger that snaps onto the back of the phone.

Can I get a cheap iPhone 12 deal?

If you want a new iPhone but you don't want to pay for Apple's latest and priciest handset, here's a list of cheaper iPhones you can get:

What is the latest iPhone?

The new iPhone 12 range is the latest selection of Apple smartphones, take your pick from the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Does the iPhone 12 need a different SIM card?

No, your regular SIM card will work with the iPhone 12. If you already have an iPhone 12 that's not on a pay monthly contract you're free to get a SIM only deal.

