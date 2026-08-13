How fast is the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 runs on Apple's A14 Bionic processor, which gives improved performance and efficiency. Apple has even said that it's “up to 50% faster” than rival chips found in Android smartphones from the same period.

How good is the iPhone 12 camera?

The iPhone 12 has two 12MP cameras on the back, with wide and ultra-wide capabilities. And with a large aperture, pictures have excellent quality and the improved night mode on both front and back cameras.

Want the best camera you can get? Check out our review of the iPhone 12 Pro.

What colours is the iPhone 12 available in?

The iPhone 12 is available in black, white, red, green, purple and navy blue.

What is the iPhone 12's availability and price?

Even years after its initial release, you can still choose from a wide range of iPhone 12 contract deals on Uswitch, with deals on offer from a number of mobile resellers.

Apple itself doesn't sell the phone new anymore, so the only place to get a hold of it is through a second-hand store, reseller or comparison site like Uswitch.

The iPhone 12 costed £799 at the time of release, but you can get it for less either refurbished or second-hand, or even by spreading the cost over a pay monthly plan like the deals offered on Uswitch.

Compare prices for the rest of the iPhone 12 range:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

What are the different types of iPhone 12 contract?

You can use the filters section to the left of our iPhone 12 deals tables to select particular types of iPhone contract.

Can I get an iPhone 12 with no upfront cost?

Yes you can, and for a monthly price starting from just £15 per month. On the filters section of our deals tables, go to Upfront Cost and select None to view all of our offers with that filter added.

Can I get unlimited data with an iPhone 12?

There are lots of iPhone 12 tariffs available with unlimited - or at least very high - mobile data caps. You can find them using our 30GB+ Uswitch filter to browse the deals with the most amount of data available.

Can I get the iPhone 12 with bad credit?

Yes. If you're worried about your credit score, you should be reassured knowing that it's still possible get the iPhone 12 on a number of networks.

You might find it difficult to get the latest and greatest iPhone model. But since the 12 is a few years old now, it's a little cheaper and more available to people with a poor credit history.

What accessories can you get for the iPhone 12?

Apple brought back its MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12, which snaps onto the back of the phone rather than plugging into the charging port.

Newer iPhones have made use of this technology even more, with multiple features and accessories now available through MagSafe technology, such as an Apple MagSafe wallet.

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple MagSafe charger.

Uswitch expert review of the iPhone 12

Our resident Uswitch mobiles expert, Ray Ali, reviewed the iPhone 12 back in 2020. He was a huge fan of the new design, which harks back to the older favourite shape of the iPhone 4 and original SE.

He also appreciated the big upgrades the phone saw in all areas (as detailed in the specifications above), and finally he was relieved to see Apple finally release a 5G iPhone.

The main downside he noted was that it was more expensive than the equivalent model of the iPhone 11, despite also coming with fewer items in the box like a charging plug and wire headphones.

Find out more with our iPhone 12 Uswitch review.

Can I get a cheap iPhone 12 deal?

You can sort our iPhone 12 deals by price in order to find the ones with the cheapest overall cost. But it partially depends on what cost you'd prefer to keep down.

You could opt for a very low monthly cost, but that would often drive up the upfront fee you'll need to pay. And alternatively, if you'd rather avoid an expensive initial fee and pay a higher monthly one, you can choose a deal that does that too.

Another option is to look at refurbished iPhone 12 deals by selecting the SIM free tab at the top of this page. We work with Reboxed to bring you great refurbished phone deals that all go through a rigirious 70 point diagnostic check to ensure their qulaity.

What is the best iPhone?

The new iPhone 17 range is the latest selection of Apple smartphones. Choose from the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert