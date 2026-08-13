iPhone 12 deals

24 month contract
£520.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£520.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£520.00 total cost
24 month contract
£539.60 total cost
Deals last updated on:
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The iPhone 12 may be a step behind the very latest models, but it still delivers excellent performance. With a sharp dual-camera system, a fast A14 Bionic chip, and 5G support.
If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, but don’t need the latest release, the iPhone 12 offers strong specs at a more affordable price. You could save money while still getting a modern and powerful device.
Looking for an iPhone that balances quality and value? The iPhone 12 could be the one for you.
Black, white, red, green, blue, and purple
A cheaper way to get one an iPhone deal.
There are a number of things to look out for when choosing the right iPhone 12 deal for you.
The monthly contract price is obviously the main thing to keep in mind. But other factors, such as the data limit or the upfront cost you will be charged before your contract starts, will affect the type of contract you get with your iPhone.
Some networks also offer extra incentives like insurance or discounted streaming services to make the deal seem even more enticing.
While you consider these points, you should be watchful of the monthly data allowance you choose too. If you regularly use 4G or 5G when out and about, you'll need to make sure you select a tariff that has enough GB of data for your usage.
Otherwise, you might end up paying extra fees each month for going above your limit.
When the iPhone 12 was released in 2020, it was the most powerful standard iPhone Apple had ever made, with an extremely detailed display and upgraded camera array. Here's a brief rundown of its main specifications.
While it's not quite as powerful as its bigger 12 Pro siblings, the iPhone 12 boasts a number of top-flight features for its slightly lower price point.
You can shoot video in double the quality of full-HD, giving you crisp and detailed shots to make those moments even more memorable. It's an incredibly quick and smooth phone to use too, even with high-intensity tasks like this, thanks to its industry-standard A14 Bionic chip.
And if you want to take it adventuring, you can rest slightly more assured knowing that it has IP68 water and dust resistance. This means it's been shown to survive 30 minutes up to 1.5 metres underwater.
So if you're looking for supreme quality without breaking the bank too much, the standard iPhone 12 is a very good option out of the range.
The iPhone 12 has an aluminium frame going around the handset that gives it a bit of a throwback to the iPhone 4. The screen has a 6.1-inch SuperRetina XDR OLED display which has significantly improved brightness and sharper detail than what we saw on the iPhone 11.
The iPhone 12 runs on Apple's A14 Bionic processor, which gives improved performance and efficiency. Apple has even said that it's “up to 50% faster” than rival chips found in Android smartphones from the same period.
The iPhone 12 has two 12MP cameras on the back, with wide and ultra-wide capabilities. And with a large aperture, pictures have excellent quality and the improved night mode on both front and back cameras.
Want the best camera you can get? Check out our review of the iPhone 12 Pro.
The iPhone 12 is available in black, white, red, green, purple and navy blue.
Even years after its initial release, you can still choose from a wide range of iPhone 12 contract deals on Uswitch, with deals on offer from a number of mobile resellers.
Apple itself doesn't sell the phone new anymore, so the only place to get a hold of it is through a second-hand store, reseller or comparison site like Uswitch.
The iPhone 12 costed £799 at the time of release, but you can get it for less either refurbished or second-hand, or even by spreading the cost over a pay monthly plan like the deals offered on Uswitch.
Compare prices for the rest of the iPhone 12 range:
You can use the filters section to the left of our iPhone 12 deals tables to select particular types of iPhone contract.
Yes you can, and for a monthly price starting from just £15 per month. On the filters section of our deals tables, go to Upfront Cost and select None to view all of our offers with that filter added.
There are lots of iPhone 12 tariffs available with unlimited - or at least very high - mobile data caps. You can find them using our 30GB+ Uswitch filter to browse the deals with the most amount of data available.
Yes. If you're worried about your credit score, you should be reassured knowing that it's still possible get the iPhone 12 on a number of networks.
You might find it difficult to get the latest and greatest iPhone model. But since the 12 is a few years old now, it's a little cheaper and more available to people with a poor credit history.
Apple brought back its MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12, which snaps onto the back of the phone rather than plugging into the charging port.
Newer iPhones have made use of this technology even more, with multiple features and accessories now available through MagSafe technology, such as an Apple MagSafe wallet.
Here's everything you need to know about the Apple MagSafe charger.
Our resident Uswitch mobiles expert, Ray Ali, reviewed the iPhone 12 back in 2020. He was a huge fan of the new design, which harks back to the older favourite shape of the iPhone 4 and original SE.
He also appreciated the big upgrades the phone saw in all areas (as detailed in the specifications above), and finally he was relieved to see Apple finally release a 5G iPhone.
The main downside he noted was that it was more expensive than the equivalent model of the iPhone 11, despite also coming with fewer items in the box like a charging plug and wire headphones.
Find out more with our iPhone 12 Uswitch review.
You can sort our iPhone 12 deals by price in order to find the ones with the cheapest overall cost. But it partially depends on what cost you'd prefer to keep down.
You could opt for a very low monthly cost, but that would often drive up the upfront fee you'll need to pay. And alternatively, if you'd rather avoid an expensive initial fee and pay a higher monthly one, you can choose a deal that does that too.
Another option is to look at refurbished iPhone 12 deals by selecting the SIM free tab at the top of this page. We work with Reboxed to bring you great refurbished phone deals that all go through a rigirious 70 point diagnostic check to ensure their qulaity.
The new iPhone 17 range is the latest selection of Apple smartphones. Choose from the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
Choose between thousands of deals for a wide range of iPhone models and find the right handset deal for you.
Whether you want to wait till Black Friday or just want to snap up the excellent iPhone 12 today, check out all our iPhone 12 deals now.
The iPhone 12 launched in October 2020, one month after Apple's usual launch date in September. Hre's a round up of some cheap iPhone 12 deals.
The iPhone 12 pricing started at £799 at the time of release, but you can get it for less by spreading the cost over a pay monthly plan.
Your regular SIM card will work with the iPhone 12. If you already have an iPhone 12 that's not on a pay monthly contract you're free to get a SIM only deal.
The iPhone 12 was the first iPhone to come without a charging plug in its box, to reduce its packaging size and create a greener all-round product. So the only equipment you get is the iPhone itself and a charging cable. The rest of its contents are paper setup instructions, a SIM card tool and some padding.
Yes, the iPhone 12 is the first Apple handset to be 5G compatible. That means you can connect to ultrafast 5G speeds on your iPhone, providing you have the right mobile plan and are in an area that has a strong 5G signal.