Apple’s Siri AI finally launches on Monday – here’s what it can do

Apple’s artificial intelligence-powered Siri will finally launch on Monday 14th September, two years after the firm first promised to supercharge the personal assistant with AI.

Thanks to AI, the new Siri is more conversational, can put what you’re saying in context with what has already been said, and is much more capable, able to search across documents like apps, emails, and photos. Ask it to remind you what a builder quoted for a certain job, and it’ll dig through your emails and retrieve the information for you.

It can also ‘see’ what’s on your screen using Visual Intelligence, and act on it accordingly – it can perform an image search from what’s on screen, tell you what an object or landmark is, provide nutritional information of a meal you’ve photographed, and more.

Siri AI also supercharges your photo editing skills, making it quick and easy to perform complicated actions like reframing your snap after it’s been taken, extending the edges to fill a certain space and removing distractions like a stranger who wandered into shot. It also makes it easier to create and modify images in Image Playground.

Its writing skills have also improved. It can instantly create drafts for documents, emails or messages based on prompts, or help improve what you’ve already written. It can also match your own writing style and tone across Messages and Mail, even down to how you use punctuation.

Siri AI now provides helpful reminders within apps. Message someone that you’ve forgotten an ingredient, and it’ll suggest adding it to Reminders or Notes, for example. You can add calendar entries or search for a photo with a single tap. It suggests relevant information while on calls, too. That code the airline emailed you? It’ll pop up on screen while you’re on the phone with them.

Siri AI can help bridge the communication gap between different languages. Live Translation will automatically translate text in Messages, show live translated subtitles in FaceTime calls and speak translations during phone calls. And tabs in the Safari browser can now be automatically grouped by topic, making them easier to find.

You can also customise how the Siri voice sounds, even down to the pace at which it speaks.

Its AI capabilities are powered by Google Gemini, thanks to a partnership between the two tech titans signed earlier this year.

Siri AI was first shown off in 2024, but its launch was repeatedly delayed. During that first showcase, Apple demoed various features that are only now becoming available, leading to a class action lawsuit accusing it of misleading customers. In May of this year, Apple agreed to pay $250 million to settle the lawsuit with no admission of wrongdoing.

You’ll be able to download Siri AI as part of iOS 27 on Monday, 14th September.