HMD Skyline review

Performance, storage and software

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the Skyline offers squarely mid-range performance to match.

Storage comes in the form of either 128GB or 256GB of internal memory, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM - more than enough for Android's suite of multitasking functionality, with only the odd hitch under extreme usage or trying to power the most intensive gaming experiences.

A gold star for the Skyline supporting expandable memory via microSD cards, meaning up to 512GB of additional space for photos and apps alike.

When it comes to the on-device Android 14 experience on the Skyline, it's refreshingly streamlined with HMD adhering closely to Google's pure vision of the software.

This lack of clutter give users a decent degree of free reign when it comes to customisation - with support for icon, theme and image tailoring, but stopping short of devices like OnePlus' Nord 4 which give truly unfettered access.

This freedom extends to Detox Mode - a fresh set of features firmly in the 'digital switch-off' wheelhouse, delivered in a recent Android update.

An array of tools such as Focus Mode and Digital Wellbeing, effectively make your smartphone a lot less smart...for a while.

Focus Mode allows you to pause notifications from bothersome apps - or people - with a single press, while Bedtime Mode helps you unwind by gradually dimming the screen and reducing distractions in the evening.

Having the flexibility of both a 'soft' and 'hard' level of lockdown at your fingertips - surfaced via a dedicated widget as opposed to nested in menus - ensures constant consideration for what matters most when using the Skyline.

Another novel feature is the inclusion of a fully customisable hardware button, which adds an extra layer of practicality.

This can be assigned to almost any specific function or feature, whether that’s swift access to the camera, turning on the torch, or single-button access to your favourite app.

It’s another subtle nod to user empowerment, offering enough customisation without becoming overwhelming or chaotic.

Throughout, HMD's Skyline strikes a balance between a straightforward, user-friendly experience and just the right amount of personalisation for those who want it.

However, there is a bit of a software wrinkle considering such robust hardware customisation and repairability credentials (more on this later), as HMD pledges just two years of major Android updates, ensuring it stays current through Android 16.

This is slightly shorter duration than many of its stablemates, but should be long enough to keep your phone up to date.

Additionally, the Skyline is set to receive three years of security patches to keep the device safe and protected.