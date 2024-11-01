Honor Magic V3 Review

Design and specifications

At first glance, the Magic V3 immediately whispers rather than clamours for attention - it’s an unfathomably thin and beautifully designed phone full stop, let alone for a foldable device.

We’re talking a world-beating 9.2mm closed and a remarkable 4.35mm when open - frankly ridiculous when compared to current competition.

It's equally light, tipping the scales at just 226 grams - although that just for the black model, other colour variants add a couple of grams of opulence to reach 230g.

Somehow Honor has still managed to pack a whole lot into this narrow form factor, where aerospace grade fibres - another smartphone first - and NanoCrystal glass on the cover screen shield from drops and scrapes, both of which lend a solid, yet luxurious feel.

This resilience extends to the expansive inner screen, touting a hardiness 5 times that of a traditional protective screen cover - all the more reassuring given its price tag.

The all-important hinge is smooth, sturdy and has a reassuring heft when unfurled, making it a pleasure to open and close.

With an IPX8 rating, the device can handle accidental spills and even a quick dunk, surviving fresh water submergence of up to 2.5 metres for half an hour.

However, a lack of dust resistance means that if you’re a beach lover you’ll want to take extra care, or use the immaculately slick protective case provided.

Honor’s colour variants - Black (our model in for review at Uswitch), Green and an opulent Reddish Brown / Gold - vibrant twists on the typical staid options available to foldable fans, although they are awfully similar to the trio of hues the rival OnePlus Open is available in...

The difference in appearance of each almost give the air of bespoke trims for a sports car - each unique and evocative in different ways.

Mention has to be made of the camera's gorgeous octagonal housing - unmistakably inspired by the iconic angles of Audemars Piguets' Royal Oak wristwatches.

Honor are certainly not the only manufacturer to be taking design cues from the exacting levels of craftsmanship and detail of high-end timepieces,and the Magic V3's influences are entirely apparent when looking at its shapely rear.

So all in all a beautiful handset, whose svelte form and lightweight chassis entirely masks both its versatility and foldable nature.