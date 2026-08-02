RedMagic Astra 2 Tablet review
RedMagic Astra 2 pros and cons
Pros
Great 9.06-inch OLED display with upgraded 185Hz refresh rate.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and AquaCore 2.0 liquid cooling offer rock-solid performance.
Compact form factor and robust aluminium build.
Massive 8,300mAh battery with 75W fast-charging support.
Cons
Redmagic OS 11.5 atop Android 16 remains overbearing.
Pedestrian cameras carried over from previous generation.
No wireless charging, mobile connectivity or eSIM support.
Following its bold first step into the gaming tablet arena with the Nova (review here) in 2024, Redmagic successfully pivoted to a highly pocketable form factor with the diminutive Astra.
Less than twelve months later, this second-generation effort refines that blueprint with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and an incredibly fast 185Hz OLED display, representing significant improvements on last year’s model.
Redmagic's swift sequel focuses entirely on delivering top-tier portable performance, as the Astra 2 packs in significant cooling upgrades alongside a substantial 8,300mAh battery, a minor bump from the original Astra’s 8,200mAh effort.
The primary focus is undoubtedly on raw power, but the ergonomic shape makes it surprisingly versatile for daily use.
Ultimately, the Astra 2 delivers a premium experience in a perfect package, serving as a compelling, cost-effective device primed for gaming and media consumption alike.
Design and build
Redmagic has stuck to the compact script with a premium device, weighing a shade lighter than the Astra at 363g, and sporting a 6.9mm profile.
This sees the Astra 2 shave seven grams off its predecessor, making it even easier to hold comfortably during marathon play sessions - a combination providing a highly portable titan that is both thin and light.
Dimensions are just 207.1mm by 134.2mm, highlighting how much this straddles a middle ground between bigger mobile devices and the traditional tablets in an ideal sweet spot.
Build quality is exceptionally robust, constructed around an aviation-grade aluminium middle frame and a glass-accented rear panel, with a screen shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to create a satisfyingly rigid slab.
Styling remains firmly in Redmagic's wheelhouse, leaning heavily into gamer aesthetics with reactive RGB lighting and a transparent accent strip showcasing the internal liquid cooling components.
The tablet is available in two distinct variants: Eclipse Black and Starfrost Silver.
Eclipse Black delivers an understated, stealthy aesthetic with darker tones across the metal backboard, while the Starfrost Silver option leans into a bright, futuristic cyberpunk look with contrasting metallic highlights.
Both variants feature the transparent strip along the rear spine, ensuring the flowing liquid cooling channels and illuminated Redmagic logo pop regardless of colour choice.
A standout hardware feature remains the customisable Magic Key, providing quick access to the Game Space and to functions such as the torch and voice recording.
The device also benefits from an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, a welcome layer of robustness despite its small stature.
The Astra 2 is an unmitigated monster on the specs front. It pairs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a notable leap over the original Astra's standard 8 Elite, with a dedicated RedCore R4 gaming chip and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
There are no restrictions this time in terms of colourways and power, so you have free rein over which to plump for.
In terms of wireless connectivity, Redmagic has ensured the Astra 2 is entirely future-proofed by supporting the latest Wi-Fi 7 standards alongside Bluetooth 6.0.
This guarantees incredibly low latency for cloud gaming or local network play. However, those looking for true portability will be disappointed to learn that the Astra 2 remains a Wi-Fi-only device, with no 5G-enabled versions or eSIM support available.
The inclusion of dual Type-C ports on both the right side and bottom of the device remains a brilliant touch.
The short-side USB 3.2 port supports up to 10Gbps data transfer and 4K display output, allowing you to charge the device and use wired accessories simultaneously without cables getting in the way of gaming.
In summary, Redmagic has successfully brought desktop-grade specs to bear in a sleek, lightweight chassis.
Display and audio
The Astra 2 features a 9.06-inch screen enveloped by 4.9mm bezels, achieving an impressive 90.1% screen-to-body ratio.
While these bezels might appear slightly chunky when compared to the ultra-thin efforts from productivity workhorses, this design choice actually lends a distinct practicality.
Having that extra space is incredibly convenient for gripping the tablet during intense gaming sessions, preventing frustrating accidental screen touches during more chaotic moments. The upgraded Bluetooth 6.0 support means pairing a controller is also an easy alternative for the pros.
A 2.4K OLED panel at 2400 x 1504 resolution and 313 PPI mirrors the OG Astra on the surface, but now delivers an upgraded 185Hz refresh rate.
It also supports a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, hits a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and has an exceptionally responsive 300Hz average touch sampling rate that peaks at 2,000Hz, meaning every swipe and tap registers with pinpoint precision.
Redmagic keeps things seamless when it comes to notches or cut-outs thanks to the front camera being neatly housed within the bezel, providing another reason for that bit of extra thickness around the screen.
Audio is equally impressive, handled by dual stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra certification and acoustic enhancements for deeper sound.
One of the most novel additions to the Astra 2 is the upgrade to dual X-axis linear motors, delivering 4D stereo haptic feedback.
Haptic feedback is a relative rarity in tablets. This upgrade from the single motor in the original Astra means dedicated vibration for gaming adds a genuinely new dimension to mobile play.
As a result, the vibration itself can feel somewhat abrasive over extended periods on those titles that support it, but it remains a welcome development over the original.
Taken together, the combination of a silky 185Hz OLED screen and robust DTS:X stereo speakers creates a comprehensive and immersive multimedia experience.
While the haptics might require some adjustment, the audiovisual presentation remains undeniably top-tier for a device of this size.
Camera capabilities
Tablet cameras are rarely cause for celebration, and the Astra 2 fails to break that streak, with Redmagic carrying over the same camera hardware from the original Astra.
The 13-megapixel rear camera system sits flush with the body for a completely flat design without a camera bump.
It is functional for scanning documents or taking quick reference photos, but it lacks the finesse you would see in modern flagship smartphones.
Dynamic range is acceptable, though it falls short in challenging lighting conditions.
Low-light photography is where the rear sensor loses ground, with results often appearing soft or grainy.
Selfies and video calls are handled by the 9-megapixel front camera, with Redmagic squeezing a tiny 1.9mm sensor into the bezel to maintain a clean display.
Because of this size compromise, the image quality is middling. Skin tones can look washed out, and fine detail is frequently lost in dimmer conditions.
Imaging is functional rather than exceptional, remaining a footnote when it comes to the overall appeal of the Astra 2.
Performance, software and gaming functionality
This is where the Redmagic Astra 2 shatters expectations, with internal hardware chewing through the most demanding titles with absolute ease.
Titles tested like Genshin Impact and Where Winds Meet run incredibly well at maximum settings.
We were still able to get the former to hitch on occasion when cranking everything up to maximum settings and battling a screen full of baddies in the forest outside Mondstadt, but drops were few and far between.
The real star here is the thermal management, which marks a significant departure from the original Astra's fan-based cooling.
Redmagic first took the flowing liquid cooling pioneered in their 11 Pro smartphone, and the Astra 2 successfully scales that technology up for a larger chassis, becoming the first mass-produced tablet to do so.
The tablet features the second generation of their AquaCore Cooling System, which adapts technology typically found in AI servers, circulating anti-freezing liquid via a piezoelectric ceramic micropump through laser-cut flow channels within the tablet.
Working in tandem with Liquid Metal 3.0 and a large vapour chamber, this system efficiently dissipates heat directly from the components.
The visible liquid cooling is just as mesmerising as it was on Redmagic's phones, but it is equally practical in keeping the device at optimal temperatures for performance.
This results in a tablet that remains cool to the touch and avoids thermal throttling even after an hour of intensive use, although some of the more sizeable downloads for games like The Division: Resurgence certainly made it quite a bit warmer, meaning heat dissipation can still be felt to the touch.
Running on Redmagic OS 11.5 based on Android 16, the interface is explicitly built to optimise the gaming experience.
While those accustomed to a minimalist interface might find the gaming focus a bit heavy-handed for standard productivity tasks, the software truly shines when you launch a game.
The dedicated Game Space launcher acts as a console-like hub where you can browse your library and tweak game-specific settings for visuals and control mapping.
Gaming functionality is further elevated by software features tailored for hardcore players.
The Gravity X feature allows users to connect a keyboard, mouse, and monitor for a PC-esque experience via streaming services such as XBOX Cloud Gaming, as well as access to Frame Rate Boost, which uses interpolation to upscale games to 2K resolution at 120 FPS for incredibly fluid motion.
Furthermore, the software supports bypass charging, meaning you can power the tablet directly from the mains via the USB-C port during long sessions to preserve battery health and reduce excess heat generation.
A cute addition is a selection of interactive mini-game wallpapers on the home screen. A feature initially introduced on Redmagic 10 Pro series devices, these playable wallpapers offer casual diversions in the form of simple arcade shooters or puzzlers that sit actively behind your app icons.
It is a whimsical touch that perfectly encapsulates the device's commitment to entertainment - although practicality is debatable! - ensuring that there is always something to play.
Overall, the combination of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, innovative liquid cooling, and tailored software makes the Astra 2 an absolute juggernaut.
Battery
Battery life on the Astra 2 is little short of phenomenal, with a massive 8,300mAh dual-cell battery provides ample longevity for extended gaming sessions, allowing for over 9 hours of sweaty swiping on a single charge.
The 75W fast-charging support means you will not be tethered to a wall for long, reaching a full charge in roughly 57 minutes.
There is not any support for wireless charging, however the speed and efficiency of wired options more than make up for the omission.
In essence, the Astra 2 provides genuine all-day endurance for general use and impressive stamina for extended gaming.
Rapid 75W charging ensures that even when you do run out of juice, and have a compatible charger handy, you are not out of the action for long.
RedMagic Astra 2 Tablet UK pricing and availability
The Redmagic Astra 2 was officially announced for global markets on July 17th, with orders set to be available from the official store in late August.
For buyers in the UK, Early Bird Access opens on August 10th, where customers securing a £1 voucher can receive £30 off their order, a complimentary 80W Fast Charger, and a Redmagic Keychain, along with exclusive one-day priority access to purchase the device starting August 25th at 1pm BST.
Open sales commence a day later on August 26th.
It is positioned at a strong price point given its specifications with the base model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costing £599 - although a meaningful increase on the £439 for the entry-level Astra just a year ago.
A jump to £679 sees the Astra 2’s storage double to 512GB alongside 16GB of RAM, representing highly respectable pricing given the current climate of escalating hardware costs and current competition, but still a considerable outlay.
Both configuration tiers are offered in the Eclipse Black and Starfrost Silver colourways, with the tablet available directly from the official Redmagic website.
Considering the cutting-edge silicon and bespoke liquid cooling technology onboard, the Astra 2 is priced aggressively. It represents excellent value for dedicated gamers looking to invest in a premium, future-proof portable setup.
Final verdict
The Astra 2 successfully continues to carve out Redmagic’s niche as the premier purveyor of portable gaming devices.
By prioritising sheer performance, innovative cooling, and an exquisite display within a convenient form factor, it stands head and shoulders above the competition for anyone serious about mobile gaming.
The tablet does demand a few compromises, with the heavily customised Redmagic OS lacking the refinement desired for real productivity, and the cameras producing mediocre results at best.
However, these are minor grievances for a tablet engineered in the pursuit of delivering the best in raw power and entertainment. If you want a pocketable machine dedicated to pushing games - mobile or otherwise - to their absolute limits, the Astra 2 is an exceptional choice.