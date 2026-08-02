RedMagic Astra 2 Tablet review

This is where the Redmagic Astra 2 shatters expectations, with internal hardware chewing through the most demanding titles with absolute ease.

Titles tested like Genshin Impact and Where Winds Meet run incredibly well at maximum settings.

We were still able to get the former to hitch on occasion when cranking everything up to maximum settings and battling a screen full of baddies in the forest outside Mondstadt, but drops were few and far between.

The real star here is the thermal management, which marks a significant departure from the original Astra's fan-based cooling.

Redmagic first took the flowing liquid cooling pioneered in their 11 Pro smartphone, and the Astra 2 successfully scales that technology up for a larger chassis, becoming the first mass-produced tablet to do so.

The tablet features the second generation of their AquaCore Cooling System, which adapts technology typically found in AI servers, circulating anti-freezing liquid via a piezoelectric ceramic micropump through laser-cut flow channels within the tablet.

Working in tandem with Liquid Metal 3.0 and a large vapour chamber, this system efficiently dissipates heat directly from the components.

The visible liquid cooling is just as mesmerising as it was on Redmagic's phones, but it is equally practical in keeping the device at optimal temperatures for performance.

This results in a tablet that remains cool to the touch and avoids thermal throttling even after an hour of intensive use, although some of the more sizeable downloads for games like The Division: Resurgence certainly made it quite a bit warmer, meaning heat dissipation can still be felt to the touch.

Running on Redmagic OS 11.5 based on Android 16, the interface is explicitly built to optimise the gaming experience.

While those accustomed to a minimalist interface might find the gaming focus a bit heavy-handed for standard productivity tasks, the software truly shines when you launch a game.

The dedicated Game Space launcher acts as a console-like hub where you can browse your library and tweak game-specific settings for visuals and control mapping.