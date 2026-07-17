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Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: everything you need to know
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is essentially a slightly modified version of the Galaxy S21, with a few key differences. It features an 8MP telephoto camera instead of the S21’s 64MP and has a plastic back with an aluminium frame.
The front camera is upgraded to 32MP, 22MP more than the S21, while the display is slightly larger at 6.4 compared to the S21’s 6.2. Although 8K video recording isn't available, 4K should be enough for most, and the device is powered by a long-lasting 4500mAh battery.
Display
6.4 inch display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate
Great camera lineup
A camera lineup of 32 MP & 12 MP & 12 MP & 8MP
Large battery
Large 4500 mAh battery size for all day use
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP Wide & 8MP Telephoto
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Display: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Battery: 4500mAh
- RAM: 8GB
- Dimensions: 74.5x155.7x7.9mm
- Weight: 177g
- 4K Video
- IP68 dust/water resistant
What does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G look like?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has very few visual differences from the flagship S21 range. Like the S21, the rear camera is housed in the ‘Contour Cut’ on the top left of the back of the phone, but the camera notch is made out of 'glasstic' rather than the metal found on the S21.
What is glasstic? It’s Samsung’s specialised material that looks like glass but is actually plastic. It’s not quite as nice as the metal on the standard S21, but since this is more of a mid-range device, premium materials are the most straightforward feature to scale back on. If that means other specs are more in line with the top handsets, that’s fine with us.
The power button and volume controls are where you’d expect them on the right side of the handset, and as is now the norm, there’s USB-C charging and no headphone jack. So it’s Bluetooth or bust! Although you can still use a dongle to connect wired headphones, too.
Big screen, slim design and sturdy feel, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a tidy smartphone that’s easy to hold and even easier on the eyes.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G display?
The Galaxy S21 FE‘s Dynamic AMOLED 6.4-inch screen boasts an attractive 1080 x 2400 resolution, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate - and that’s certainly a feature we’re pleased to see on a mid-range device. Bright, fluid and detailed, it’s a great-looking screen that’s perfect for all your content, entertainment and scrolling needs.
The front selfie camera is located at the top edge of the screen, but it doesn’t take up much space.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G display?
The Galaxy S21 FE‘s Dynamic AMOLED 6.4-inch screen boasts an attractive 1080 x 2400 resolution complete with 120Hz refresh rate - and that’s certainly a feature we’re pleased to see on a mid-range device. Bright, fluid and detailed, it’s a great-looking screen that’s perfect for all your content, entertainment and scrolling needs.
The front selfie camera is located on the top edge of the screen, but it doesn’t take up much space at all.
What colours is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available in?
Colour-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available in black, white, pink and green.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G camera?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s camera setup doesn’t differ too greatly from the standard S21 selection either. The 12MP main camera partners a 12MP ultrawide lens, but the telephoto drops down to 8MP compared to the original S21’s 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, you’ll still find the 32MP selfie camera.
Photos come out clear and ready to be posted on social media and group chats. There are decent settings and features, too, like Single Take, Dual Recording, Portrait mode, 4K video recording, and even 4K recording on the front camera.
How long does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G battery last?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that keeps you going throughout the day. It’s pretty much the standard size for this level of smartphone. And unless you’re streaming an entire series on Netflix, you shouldn’t need to charge until the end of the day.
The Galaxy S21 FE also features wireless charging, which you rarely see on mid-range devices.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cost?
You can no longer buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE directly from Samsung, so you would need to either purchase it from a reseller, refurbish it from a retailer, or on a contract from a network.
Monthly prices for a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE contract start around £20, depending on your call and data plan.