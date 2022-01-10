What does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G look like?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE changes very little from the non-FE range looks-wise, in fact it looks pretty much exactly the same as the regular Galaxy S21. That’s no bad thing, as the Galaxy S21 is a fine looking device.

So like the standard FE the rear camera is housed in the ‘Contour Cut’ on the top left on the back of the phone. A difference you will find is that this camera notch is now made out of ‘glasstic’ rather than the metal found on the non-FE S21.

What is glasstic? It’s Samsung’s new material that looks like glass… but is actually plastic. It’s not quite as nice as the metal found on the standard S21 but since this is more of a mid range device premium materials are the easiest feature to scale back on, and if that means other specs are more on par with the top handsets, that’s fine with us.

The power button and volume controls are where you’d expect them on the right side of the handset, and as is now the norm there’s USB-C charging and no headphone jack. So it’s Bluetooth or bust! Oh, or dongle, you can still use a dongle to connect wired headphones too.

Big screen, slim design, sturdy feel - the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a tidy smartphone that’s easy to hold and even easier on the eyes.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G display?

The Galaxy S21 FE ‘s Dynamic AMOLED 6.4-inch screen boasts an attractive 1080 x 2400 resolution complete with 120Hz refresh rate - and that’s certainly a feature we’re pleased to see on a ‘mid range’ device. Bright, fluid, detailed - it’s a great looking screen that’s perfect for all your content, entertainment and scrolling needs.

The front selfie camera is located on the top edge of the screen, but it doesn’t take up much space at all.

What colours is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available in?

Colour wise, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available in black, white, pink and green.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s camera setup doesn’t differ too greatly from the standard S21 selection either. The 12MP main camera partners a 12MP ultrawide lens, but the telephoto drops down to 8MP compared to the OG S21’s 64MP telephoto camera. On the front you’ll find a 32MP selfie camera.

Photos come out clear and ready to be posted on your socials and group chats. There are decent settings and features too, like Single Take, Dual Recording, Portrait mode, 4K video recording, and even 4K recording on the front camera.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G battery last?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that keeps you going throughout the day. It’s pretty much the standard size for this level of smartphone,and unless you’re streaming an entire series on Netflix you shouldn’t need to charge until the end of the day.

The Galaxy S21 FE also features wireless charging, something you don’t often see on mid range devices.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE without a contract costs £699 for the 128GB model and £749 for the 256GB model. Of course, if you don’t want to stump up all that cash upfront you can use the deals tables above to find the ideal pay monthly plan.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G out?

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G right now - take a look at our comparison tables to find the ideal price plan to suit your budget.