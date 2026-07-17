What does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G look like?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has very few visual differences from the flagship S21 range. Like the S21, the rear camera is housed in the ‘Contour Cut’ on the top left of the back of the phone, but the camera notch is made out of 'glasstic' rather than the metal found on the S21.

What is glasstic? It’s Samsung’s specialised material that looks like glass but is actually plastic. It’s not quite as nice as the metal on the standard S21, but since this is more of a mid-range device, premium materials are the most straightforward feature to scale back on. If that means other specs are more in line with the top handsets, that’s fine with us.

The power button and volume controls are where you’d expect them on the right side of the handset, and as is now the norm, there’s USB-C charging and no headphone jack. So it’s Bluetooth or bust! Although you can still use a dongle to connect wired headphones, too.

Big screen, slim design and sturdy feel, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a tidy smartphone that’s easy to hold and even easier on the eyes.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G display?

The Galaxy S21 FE‘s Dynamic AMOLED 6.4-inch screen boasts an attractive 1080 x 2400 resolution, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate - and that’s certainly a feature we’re pleased to see on a mid-range device. Bright, fluid and detailed, it’s a great-looking screen that’s perfect for all your content, entertainment and scrolling needs.

The front selfie camera is located at the top edge of the screen, but it doesn’t take up much space.