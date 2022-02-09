The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has just launched, and it has a lot to recommend it. With an upgraded camera setup that works brilliantly in a variety of lighting conditions, a bright screen and a lovely design, it's one of the best phones around.

Is the S22 Plus worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a great choice if you really like what the new S22 has to offer, but would prefer a bigger screen to enjoy it all on.

At 6.6”, it’s noticeably bigger than the standard S22, which means it’s a lot better for playing mobile games, watching Netflix or multitasking with different apps on a split-screen. So if you enjoy getting more out of your smartphone, you’ll certainly get more from the S22 Plus.

The Plus isn’t quite as large as the S22 Ultra, but it’s also quite a bit cheaper. So if you’d like a premium Samsung handset but don’t want to spend more money on expensive features you don’t need, your best bet would still be the S22 Plus.

How much is the Samsung S22 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with two different prices, depending on how much internal memory you want for files, photos, videos and apps.

The 128GB S22 Plus is available for £949, and the 256GB is on sale for £999.

What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus?

The Samsung S22 and the S22 Plus share almost exactly the same features, but there are a few noticeable differences you might be interested in.

Firstly, of course, the Plus has a bigger screen — it’s 6.6” versus the S22’s 6.1”. That means watching video and playing games will be a better experience on the Plus than on the standard S22.

And since the phone is bigger, it also has a bigger battery, at 4500mAh compared to 3700mAh on the S22. This is partly to account for the bigger screen, which obviously uses up more power, but it should last you longer than the S22 as well.

Also, the S22 Plus has faster wired charging than the S22. It can reach up to 45W fast charging, which is incredibly quick and quite fitting given its larger battery.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus was announced at its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday 9 February 2022.

It’s available to buy right now.

Is the S22 Plus waterproof?

The S22 is IP68 waterproof, which means it can withstand being submerged in shallow freshwater (up to 1.5 metres) for a maximum of 30 minutes.

IP68 also means it is resistant to particular levels of dust, sand and dirt too.

Essentially, you’ll be able to take the S22 Plus on many adventures and holidays, with the comfort of knowing that it won’t let you down in a bit of rain or mud.

How many S22 phones are there?

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range has three phones: the S22, the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra.

The S22 and S22 Plus are largely the same, barring a larger screen size and battery. But the S22 Ultra is a highly premium handset, boasting the best technology that Samsung has to offer in a smartphone.

