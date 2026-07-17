SamsungGalaxy S22+ deals
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Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: everything you need to know
Launched in 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the middle child in the S22 lineup, meaning it doesn't pack the punch of the Ultra but still makes for a great smartphone.
Display
6.6 inch display (0.5 inches bigger than the S22)
Solid camera set
- 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera,
- 50MP Wide Camera
- 10MP Telephoto Camera
- 10MP selfie camera
Large battery
Impressive 4500 mAh battery size
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus specifications
- Released: Feb 25, 2022
- Display: Dynamic AMOLED 6.6-inch
- Cameras:12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 10MP selfie camera
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- Storage: 128GB, 8GB RAM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- OS: Android (14, 13, 12), One UI
Samsung Galaxy S22 pros and cons
Pros
Superb display
Beautiful design
Good haptics and audio quality
Okay performance
Cons
Over-sharpened photos
Marginal improvements over Galaxy S21 Plus
Gets hot during gaming and heavier load
Is the S22 Plus worth buying?
Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is now three years old, it is still a top-quality smartphone; it offers all the benefits of the standard Galaxy S22, but with a bigger screen to enjoy them on.
At 6.6”, the screen is noticeably bigger than the standard S22, which means it’s a lot better for playing mobile games, watching Netflix while travelling, or multitasking with different apps on a split-screen. So if you enjoy getting more out of your smartphone, you’ll certainly get more from the S22 Plus.
The S22 Plus isn’t quite as large as the S22 Ultra, but it’s also quite a bit cheaper. So if you’d like a premium Samsung handset but don’t want to spend more money on expensive features you might not need, your best bet would still be the S22 Plus.
How much is the Samsung S22 Plus?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes in two price tiers, depending on how much internal storage you want for files, photos, videos, and apps.
As of February 2024, Samsung no longer sells the S22 Plus directly, so it is worth shopping around for the best price. Using the deals table above, you can compare a range of offers that best suit your needs.
What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus?
The Samsung S22 and the S22 Plus share almost exactly the same features, but there are a few noticeable differences you might be interested in.
Firstly, of course, the Plus has a bigger screen — 6.6 inches versus the S22’s 6.1 inches. That means watching videos and playing games will be a better experience on the Plus than on its smaller sibling.
And since the phone is bigger, it also has a bigger battery, at 4500mAh compared to 3700mAh on the S22. This is partly to account for the bigger screen, which obviously uses more power, but it should also last you longer than the S22.
Also, the S22 Plus has faster wired charging than the S22. It can reach up to 45W fast charging, which is incredibly quick and quite fitting given its larger battery.
When is the S22 Plus release date?
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus was announced at its annual Samsung Unpacked event in 2022, and is still available to buy.
Is the S22 Plus waterproof?
The S22 is IP68 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged in shallow fresh water (up to 1.5 metres) for up to 30 minutes.
IP68 also means it is resistant to specific levels of dust, sand, and dirt.
Essentially, you’ll be able to take the S22 Plus on many adventures and holidays, with the comfort of knowing that it won’t let you down in a bit of rain or mud.
How many S22 phones are there?
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range comprises three phones: the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.
The S22 and S22 Plus are largely the same, except for the larger screen size and battery. But the S22 Ultra is a highly premium handset, boasting the best technology that Samsung has to offer in a smartphone.
Don't know which Samsung smartphone you want? Check this list of the best Samsung Galaxy phones.
Galaxy S25+ vs. Galaxy S22+: Is it worth upgrading
Unsurprisingly, the S25+ excels in several areas over the S22+:
- Design & build: The S25+ features enhanced Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a more durable Armor Aluminum 2 frame, and a sleeker, lighter profile.
- Performance: Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the S25+ offers faster UFS 4.0 storage starting at 256GB, 12GB RAM, and a larger 4,900mAh battery.
- Camera: Improvements include 8K video recording at 30fps, a 12MP selfie camera, advanced AI image processing, and support for LOG video recording.
- Software: Launching with Android 15 and One UI 7, the S25+ guarantees seven years of OS updates, introduces new Galaxy AI features, and incorporates enhanced security with post-quantum cryptography.
The Galaxy S25+ is a clear upgrade over the S22+, offering better performance, a brighter display, improved cameras, and longer software support.
FAQs
How much is the Samsung S22 Plus?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with two different prices, depending on how much internal memory you want for files, photos, videos and apps.
Is the S22 Plus waterproof?
The S22 is IP68 waterproof, which means it can withstand being submerged in shallow freshwater (up to 1.5 metres) for a maximum of 30 minutes.
How many S22 phones are there?
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range has three phones: the S22, the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra.