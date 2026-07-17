How much is the Samsung S22 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes in two price tiers, depending on how much internal storage you want for files, photos, videos, and apps.

As of February 2024, Samsung no longer sells the S22 Plus directly, so it is worth shopping around for the best price. Using the deals table above, you can compare a range of offers that best suit your needs.

What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus?

The Samsung S22 and the S22 Plus share almost exactly the same features, but there are a few noticeable differences you might be interested in.

Firstly, of course, the Plus has a bigger screen — 6.6 inches versus the S22’s 6.1 inches. That means watching videos and playing games will be a better experience on the Plus than on its smaller sibling.

And since the phone is bigger, it also has a bigger battery, at 4500mAh compared to 3700mAh on the S22. This is partly to account for the bigger screen, which obviously uses more power, but it should also last you longer than the S22.

Also, the S22 Plus has faster wired charging than the S22. It can reach up to 45W fast charging, which is incredibly quick and quite fitting given its larger battery.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus was announced at its annual Samsung Unpacked event in 2022, and is still available to buy.

Is the S22 Plus waterproof?

The S22 is IP68 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged in shallow fresh water (up to 1.5 metres) for up to 30 minutes.

IP68 also means it is resistant to specific levels of dust, sand, and dirt.

Essentially, you’ll be able to take the S22 Plus on many adventures and holidays, with the comfort of knowing that it won’t let you down in a bit of rain or mud.

How many S22 phones are there?

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range comprises three phones: the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

The S22 and S22 Plus are largely the same, except for the larger screen size and battery. But the S22 Ultra is a highly premium handset, boasting the best technology that Samsung has to offer in a smartphone.

Don't know which Samsung smartphone you want? Check this list of the best Samsung Galaxy phones.