Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications

Display: 6.6-inch

Rear Cameras: 200MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP, 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 12MP

Dimensions: 76.2 x 157.73 x 7.62 mm

Weight: 195.5g

OS:Android 13

Resolution: 2316 x 1080 pixels

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Battery: 4700 mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23+ display

The Galaxy S23 is eqipped witha Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ 6.8-inch display. The adaptive refresh rate adjusts to what you’re looking at - and you'll notice scrolling is smoother on activities like gaming and watching YouTube clips.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is no longer available for purchase directly from the manufacturer, but was originally priced started from £1049 when it was first released.

Of course, you can still buy the S23 Plus on contract from a UK network. The full contract usually costs around £850-900, including the cost of your calls and data over the full length of the contract.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have a headphone jack?

There’s no headphone jack on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use it to listen to your favourite playlist. You’ll just need to connect your wireless headphones via Bluetooth instead.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have a good display?

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are famed for their stunning screens and displays, and that trend is expected to continue with the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus support 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (and indeed the full range) will support 5G. But you’ll also need to sign up to a 5G data plan and reside in a 5G-connected area.

How much storage does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has two storage variants: a 256GB model and a 512GB model. So, it’s up to you which handset you choose.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus come with any additional accessories?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 doesn’t include extra accessories.

What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus?

The best Samsung smartphones tend to have powerful batteries that provide enough juice for all-day use. The S23 Plus is no different, with a huge 4700 mAh battery that provides all-day power.