The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus release date has just been revealed at the latest Samsung Unpacked – and it will be out in stores on 17 February 2023, so stay tuned to see what kind of deals you can get for Samsung’s newest smartphone.

Specs:

Display 6.6-inch

Rear Cameras: 200MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP, 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 12MP

Dimensions: 76.2 x 157.73 x 7.62 mm

Weight: 195.5g

OS:Android 13

Resolution: 2316 x 1080 pixels

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Battery: 4700 mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23+ display

The Galaxy S23 is eqipped witha Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ 6.8-inch display. The adaptive refresh rate adjusts to what you’re looking at - and you'll notice scrolling is smoother on activities like gaming and watching YouTube clips.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cost?

Pricing info for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is as follows: the 256GB model costs £1049 and the 512GB model will set you back £1149. Of course, if you’d like to spread the fee over a series of months, your best bet is to sign up for a new pay monthly deal.

What other new Samsung Galaxy phones are coming out soon?

The full Galaxy S23 range includes the standard Samsung Galaxy S23, the middle-brother Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Where can I buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is out for preorder now, and you can pick it up on a pay monthly contract or buy it outright SIM free from 17 February.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have a headphone jack?

There’s no headphone jack on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use it to listen to your favourite playlist. You’ll just need to connect your wireless headphones via Bluetooth instead.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have a good display?

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are famed for their stunning screens and dazzling displays. Expect that to continue with the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus support 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (and indeed the full range) will support 5G. But you’ll also need to sign up to a 5G data plan and reside in a 5G-connected area.

How much storage does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have?

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s storage variants are made up of a 256GB model and a 512GB model. So it’s up to you which handset you go for.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus come with any additional accessories?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 doesn’t include extra accessories, but you might be able to get a pair of Galaxy Buds if you preorder. This deal hasn’t been confirmed, so keep an eye out to see if Samsung offers it again this year.

What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus?

The best Samsung smartphones tend to come with powerful batteries with enough juice for all day use. The S23 Plus is no different with a huge 4700 mAh battery providing all day power.