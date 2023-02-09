Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Available from 4 retailers
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Available from 2 retailers
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
Upfront cost
Upfront cost
Total cost
Total cost
Contract length
Contract length
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus release date has just been revealed at the latest Samsung Unpacked – and it will be out in stores on 17 February 2023, so stay tuned to see what kind of deals you can get for Samsung’s newest smartphone.
Specs:
The Galaxy S23 is eqipped witha Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ 6.8-inch display. The adaptive refresh rate adjusts to what you’re looking at - and you'll notice scrolling is smoother on activities like gaming and watching YouTube clips.
Pricing info for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is as follows: the 256GB model costs £1049 and the 512GB model will set you back £1149. Of course, if you’d like to spread the fee over a series of months, your best bet is to sign up for a new pay monthly deal.
The full Galaxy S23 range includes the standard Samsung Galaxy S23, the middle-brother Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is out for preorder now, and you can pick it up on a pay monthly contract or buy it outright SIM free from 17 February.
There’s no headphone jack on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use it to listen to your favourite playlist. You’ll just need to connect your wireless headphones via Bluetooth instead.
Samsung Galaxy smartphones are famed for their stunning screens and dazzling displays. Expect that to continue with the Galaxy S23 Plus.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (and indeed the full range) will support 5G. But you’ll also need to sign up to a 5G data plan and reside in a 5G-connected area.
The Samsung Galaxy S23’s storage variants are made up of a 256GB model and a 512GB model. So it’s up to you which handset you go for.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 doesn’t include extra accessories, but you might be able to get a pair of Galaxy Buds if you preorder. This deal hasn’t been confirmed, so keep an eye out to see if Samsung offers it again this year.
The best Samsung smartphones tend to come with powerful batteries with enough juice for all day use. The S23 Plus is no different with a huge 4700 mAh battery providing all day power.