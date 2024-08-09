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Find out how much you could save by remortgaging with the same or a different lender.
Our remortgage calculator will work out how much you can save by remortgaging, or whether you should stick to your current deal. Simply fill in a few details about your existing mortgage deal and we'll show you how much you could save by switching to a new deal with your current lender, or by remortgaging (changing to a new mortgage lender) compared to staying on your lender's SVR (standard variable rate - the default interest rate set by your lender that you automatically roll onto when your initial fixed-rate, tracker, or discount deal ends.)
Provide some details of your current mortgage deal, including how much you have left to pay and the date when your current deal ends.
See how much you could save by switching to a new lender and deal, compared to staying with your current lender or moving onto their SVR.
After we've shown you the best available remortgage deal for you, you can speak to a broker who can check the whole of market to find you all available remortgage deals and help you make an informed decision
Your property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.