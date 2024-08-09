How do I use the remortgage calculator?

1. Enter your details

Provide some details of your current mortgage deal, including how much you have left to pay and the date when your current deal ends.

2. See how much you could save

See how much you could save by switching to a new lender and deal, compared to staying with your current lender or moving onto their SVR.

3. Get your remortgage options

After we've shown you the best available remortgage deal for you, you can speak to a broker who can check the whole of market to find you all available remortgage deals and help you make an informed decision