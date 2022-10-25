What type of remortgage costs will I pay?

Remortgage fees fall into those you may need to pay to leave your existing mortgage deal, and those you'll need to pay to arrange your new deal. Not all lenders charge every type of fee. For example, when some lenders offer a remortgage, solicitor fees are included, and some even offer deals with no fees at all. That said, a fee-free remortgage won’t necessarily offer you the best long-term benefits.

Comparing remortgage costs

It can be difficult to compare all of the deals available to you and determine whether it's worth remortgaging early or waiting out your deal. This is particularly difficult in the current mortgage when current remortgage rates are so volatile, making it tough to know whether it's possible to save at all by remortgaging.

A mortgage broker is going to be an easier option for many trying to compare the benefits of remortgaging with one lender or the next, or now vs later. Time is an important factor when it comes to maximising the benefits, so considering when you should remortgage is equally as important as looking at fees.

How much does it cost to remortgage?

Here are some of the different remortgage fees you may have to pay, and their average costs. Keep in mind that not all of fees will apply in all circumstances:

Early repayment charges (ERCs)

Unless you’re already on your lender's SVR (standard variable rate) it’s likely you'll have to pay ERCs to leave your deal before it's end date.

Fixed-rate deals usually last between two and ten years - but can be longer. Typically you have to wait until the deal terms ends to be able to switch mortgages without paying early repayment charges.

If you’re on a discount or tracker rate mortgage deal, the introductory period acts the same as a fixed-rate period. You'll, therefore, usually need to pay ERCs to leave before the introductory period is over. That said, some longer and particularly lifetime deals won't charge ERCs for the whole duration - so you may be able to leave fee-free within a certain number of years.

When you remortgage, early repayment charges can be the most costly element, as most lenders charge 1% - 5% of your outstanding mortgage balance. This is why many people delay remortgaging until their deal tie-in period has ended.

With most lenders you can secure a new remortgage deal six months before your current deal's end date - which can be a great way to lock in an interest rate that may not be around when your deal ends - especially when future rates are difficult to predict.

Is it possible to Remortgage without paying ERCs?

Waiting for your current deal to end is the best way to avoid paying ERCs, but personal circumstances may not always allow for this.

If you’re desperate to leave your existing deal, you may be able to avoid paying ERCs immediately, as some lenders let you to increase your loan to cover them. However, keep in mind this will raise the LTV (loan-to-value) of your borrowing, which may affect the rates available to you.

You'll also pay interest on ERCs that are added to your mortgage balance, so it's not always the most cost-effective option in the long term.

Exit fees

Not all lenders charge an exit fee, but it's generally charges whether or not you're leaving the deal early. This means that you could be charged both ERCs and an exit fee to leave some deals.

This is not typically a high cost, and is usually somewhere in the region of £50-£65, but it’s worth considering as part of your calculations if your lender does plan to charge you this type of fee.

Deeds release/Admin fees

Also known as admin fees, deeds release fees are sometimes charged by your existing lender to have your property ownership deeds transferred to your solicitor.

Not all lenders impose this fee, but those that do will usually charge between £50 and £300 for this service.

Broker Fees

You don’t have to use a mortgage broker but it can often be very beneficial to do so. They can compare deals for you, including comparing the costs of remortgaging, and help you to decide when is the best time to do so for your circumstances.

Many brokers charge a fee for their services, and this can be fairly expensive. Some charge a flat rate of between £300-£600 and others charge the fees as a percentage of your new mortgage deal, often up to 2% of the total mortgage value.

It’s a good idea to be cautious of those brokers demanding up-front fees, as it’s possible you could lose them, if they're unable to find you a suitable deal!

The good news is that there are some totally fee-free mortgage brokers available, such as our partners at Mojo mortgages.