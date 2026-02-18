Travel insurance for children
- Compare policies to find cover whether your child is travelling alone or with the family.
- Get quotes that can cover unexpected medical expenses and trip cancellation.
- Choose the right type of policy: single-trip or part of a family annual plan.
How to get the cheapest travel insurance for your child
Follow these tips to help get the best policy at the most affordable price:
Choose the right policy type
A family policy can be cheaper if everyone is travelling together, while an individual policy might work better if your child is travelling alone
Adjust the excess
A higher excess usually lowers the premium, but make sure it’s an amount you could afford if you need to make a claim
Add only what’s needed
Only include extras like sports or activity cover if your child will actually use them and doesn't already have suitable cover.
How does travel insurance for children work?
Travel insurance for children works in much the same way as adult cover. It can help cover costs if something goes wrong during a trip, such as illness, injury, or lost or delayed belongings.
Travel insurers typically consider children to be anyone under the age of 18, but some insurers may cover older travellers - up to 21 or 25 - if they're in full-time education. If your child is older than this, they'll need to be listed as an adult.
Some trips, like school visits or organised activities, may already have insurance in place, so it’s worth checking what’s included.
Providing accurate details about who your child is travelling with, where they’re going, and how long they’ll be away helps ensure the policy is suitable and speeds up the quote process.
If your child has pre-existing medical conditions, you must declare these when getting a quote. This allows insurers to assess cover appropriately and ensures your child is protected if they need treatment abroad.
Can under-18s travel alone on a travel insurance policy?
Yes, it’s possible. Some insurers will impose a minimum age requirement (e.g. 16) for children travelling alone. Children younger than this might need a parent or guardian to travel with them.
When you get a quote, enter your child’s date of birth and trip details. You’ll then see policies from insurers that can cover their age. Make sure you double-check the policy details to ensure they're covered when travelling solo.
For children travelling alone, policy options include:
- Single-trip travel insurance - ideal for one-off journeys.
- Annual travel insurance - convenient if your child will travel solo multiple times in a year.
- Group or family travel insurance - suitable if your child is travelling with others; this may also be cheaper.
Some insurers may ask for emergency contacts or parental consent before confirming cover.
"If your child is under 18 and travelling without an adult, take a close look at the policy. Some insurers have minimum age rules for unaccompanied minors and may ask for parental or guardian consent to handle any claims while they’re away."
What does travel insurance cover for children?
A standard travel insurance policy for children usually includes cover for:
- Emergency medical expenses
Emergency medical expenses insurance can help cover the cost of medical treatment abroad if your child becomes ill or injured, including hospital stays and emergency transport
- Trip cancellation or curtailment
Trip cancellation or curtailment insurance may provide cover if your trip has to be cancelled or cut short due to an unexpected event, such as illness or a family emergency
- Baggage and personal belongings
Baggage and personal belongings cover can offer protection if your child’s luggage or personal items are lost, stolen, or damaged during the trip
- Personal liability
Personal liability insurance may help cover legal costs and compensation if your child accidentally injures someone or damages property.
Common exclusions to be aware of
Many policies will not cover:
- Undeclared medical conditions
Any existing conditions that haven’t been declared and accepted by the insurer are usually not covered
- Activities not included in the policy
Injuries from activities or sports that aren’t specifically covered may be excluded
- Travel against FCDO advice
Most policies won’t provide cover if you travel to a destination against Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advice.
What optional add-ons are available for travel insurance for children?
Some activities, like higher-risk sports or adventure activities, aren’t always included in a standard policy. When arranging cover, make sure to check if planned activities are included or need extra cover and add extras relevant to your child - only what they’ll actually do.
Adding the right extras ensures your child is covered for the specific activities they’ll be taking part in.
Gadget cover
Gadget cover can help protect items like phones or tablets if they’re lost, stolen, or damaged while travelling, which can be useful if your child takes devices on holiday.
Winter sports cover
Winter sports cover can help protect your child if they take part in activities like skiing or snowboarding, including cover for injuries or specialist equipment.
Cruise cover
Cruise cover can help protect children when travelling on a cruise, such as a family holiday, including unexpected issues like missed port departures or medical treatment while at sea.
Travel insurance for children with pre-existing medical conditions
Children with pre-existing conditions (for example, asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, or mental health conditions) can still travel.
The key is to declare their condition when you get a quote. This allows insurers to carry out a medical screening and determine the level of cover your child can get.
When we take you through to view quotes, you’ll only see policies from insurers that can offer the cover your child may need, including treatment abroad if something goes wrong.
Sometimes, insurers can’t offer coverage for serious medical conditions. If you’re unable to find suitable medical travel insurance through us, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) provides a specialist travel insurance directory via Moneyhelper.
Cover for specialist medical equipment
Many travel insurance policies can include cover for:
- Mobility aids
- Wheelchairs
- Prosthetics
- Other specialist medical equipment.
Some policies also cover repair, replacement, or transport if equipment is lost or damaged during the trip.
Make sure you list all equipment your child relies on when arranging the policy so it’s included in your cover.
Finding the best travel insurance policy for your child
With Uswitch, you can quickly see policies that suit your child’s trip and medical needs.
It takes just a few minutes to fill in the quote form, and lets you tailor the cover to your child’s activities and requirements.
Remember: the cheapest policy isn’t always the best - it’s more important to have cover that meets your child’s needs.
