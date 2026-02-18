How does travel insurance for children work?

Travel insurance for children works in much the same way as adult cover. It can help cover costs if something goes wrong during a trip, such as illness, injury, or lost or delayed belongings.

Travel insurers typically consider children to be anyone under the age of 18, but some insurers may cover older travellers - up to 21 or 25 - if they're in full-time education. If your child is older than this, they'll need to be listed as an adult.

Some trips, like school visits or organised activities, may already have insurance in place, so it’s worth checking what’s included.

Providing accurate details about who your child is travelling with, where they’re going, and how long they’ll be away helps ensure the policy is suitable and speeds up the quote process.

If your child has pre-existing medical conditions, you must declare these when getting a quote. This allows insurers to assess cover appropriately and ensures your child is protected if they need treatment abroad.