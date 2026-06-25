Travel insurance and COVID-19
Key Takeaways
- Comprehensive travel insurance covers emergency medical treatment abroad, including illnesses like COVID-19, flu, or food poisoning.
- Check your policy covers cancellation if you fall seriously ill before departure - your policy must be active before the illness occurs.
- If the FCDO advises against travel to your destination, most standard policies will not provide cover.
- A UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) can help in Europe but does not replace travel insurance.
- Buying early gives you cancellation cover from the moment your policy starts.
What does 'COVID cover' in travel insurance mean?
COVID-19 is now usually treated like any other illness under standard travel insurance policies. “COVID cover” generally refers to the medical and cancellation protection available if coronavirus affects your trip.
It typically includes:
- Emergency medical treatment abroad if you get sick
- Repatriation if you need to be brought home
- Cancellation cover if you test positive before you travel
- Curtailment cover if you need to cut your trip short
It’s important to understand the difference between:
- Medical cover - pays for treatment if you become ill while abroad
- Cancellation cover - reimburses costs if your trip is affected before or during travel
Common examples where cover may apply include hospital treatment overseas or cancelling a trip after testing positive before departure.
However, “COVID cover” is not standardised. Always check the policy wording, limits, and exclusions carefully before you buy.
Does my policy cover medical expenses if I get coronavirus abroad?
Yes - becoming unwell with COVID-19 while abroad is usually covered by standard travel insurance and included in most comprehensive policies.
This typically includes:
- Emergency medical treatment
- Hospital bills
- Doctor’s fees
- Medically necessary repatriation back to the UK
It’s also worth having a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which can help cover emergency state healthcare in parts of Europe and some other destinations. However, it is not a replacement for travel insurance, as it won’t cover private treatment, repatriation, or trip disruption.
What to do if you need medical assistance abroad
If you fall ill:
- Contact your insurer’s 24/7 emergency medical assistance line as soon as possible
In most cases:
- The insurer will arrange and approve treatment directly with the hospital
- You won’t need to handle payments yourself
In some situations:
- You may be asked to pay upfront (for example, in private hospitals)
- You can then make a claim on your travel policy afterwards to get the cost back of any treatment
Tip: Save your insurer’s emergency number in your phone before you travel, and share it with someone you’re travelling with or a family member at home so it’s easy to access if needed.
Will I be covered if I have to cancel my trip due to coronavirus?
You may be covered, but it depends on your policy and the circumstances of your cancellation. Most travel insurance is designed to cover unforeseen events, and your policy must already be in place before the issue arises.
In many cases, COVID-19 is now treated like other unexpected illnesses, but cover can still vary between providers and policies.
Common scenarios include:
- Testing positive for COVID-19 before travel - often covered if your policy was taken out before you became ill or tested positive.
- Local lockdowns or changes in government travel advice - usually not covered unless you have specific “enhanced” or FCDO travel advice cover.
- Quarantine requirements at your destination - generally not covered if they were already in place or widely known when you booked or insured your trip.
- Quarantine on return to the UK - typically not covered under standard policies.
COVID-19 is now typically treated like other infectious diseases in most policies, and testing is not usually required for cover to apply.
It’s important to remember that your policy must be active before the illness, restriction, or event that leads to cancellation occurs.
What happens if the FCDO advice on coronavirus changes?
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel advice can affect whether your travel insurance remains valid.
If the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to your destination, most standard policies will not provide cover for cancellation, medical claims, or disruptions linked to non-essential travel.
In these situations:
- Standard policies usually do not cover travel you choose to take anyway
- Cancellation and medical cover may not apply if you travel against FCDO advice
In practice, significant COVID-related FCDO restrictions are now relatively unlikely, but it’s still sensible to check the latest FCDO advice and your insurer’s terms before booking and again just before you travel.
How can I find a travel insurance policy with the right COVID cover?
Comparing travel insurance with Uswitch makes it easy to find the right level of protection for your needs. You can view quotes side by side and focus on key benefits like emergency medical cover, which you’ll need if you become ill while travelling, including with COVID-19.
When comparing policies, make sure to:
- Check the policy summary for details of emergency medical cover
- Look for key benefits such as medical expenses, cancellation, and curtailment cover
- Read the Key Features Document (KFD) for a clear breakdown of what’s included and excluded
- Review the full policy wording before you buy to confirm the exact terms
This helps you choose the right cover for your budget, ensuring you have the protection you need to travel with confidence.
“A common misconception is that travel insurance will still cover COVID-19 disruption or changes in government advice. Today, COVID-19 is generally treated like other illnesses, but most policies still won’t cover travel against current FCDO advice, or if restrictions change after booking. Always check your policy wording before you travel.”
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