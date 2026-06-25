What does 'COVID cover' in travel insurance mean?

COVID-19 is now usually treated like any other illness under standard travel insurance policies. “COVID cover” generally refers to the medical and cancellation protection available if coronavirus affects your trip.

It typically includes:

Emergency medical treatment abroad if you get sick

Repatriation if you need to be brought home

Cancellation cover if you test positive before you travel

Curtailment cover if you need to cut your trip short

It’s important to understand the difference between:

Medical cover - pays for treatment if you become ill while abroad

Cancellation cover - reimburses costs if your trip is affected before or during travel

Common examples where cover may apply include hospital treatment overseas or cancelling a trip after testing positive before departure.

However, “COVID cover” is not standardised. Always check the policy wording, limits, and exclusions carefully before you buy.

Does my policy cover medical expenses if I get coronavirus abroad?

Yes - becoming unwell with COVID-19 while abroad is usually covered by standard travel insurance and included in most comprehensive policies.

This typically includes:

Emergency medical treatment

Hospital bills

Doctor’s fees

Medically necessary repatriation back to the UK

It’s also worth having a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which can help cover emergency state healthcare in parts of Europe and some other destinations. However, it is not a replacement for travel insurance, as it won’t cover private treatment, repatriation, or trip disruption.

What to do if you need medical assistance abroad

If you fall ill:

Contact your insurer’s 24/7 emergency medical assistance line as soon as possible

In most cases:

The insurer will arrange and approve treatment directly with the hospital

You won’t need to handle payments yourself

In some situations:

You may be asked to pay upfront (for example, in private hospitals)

You can then make a claim on your travel policy afterwards to get the cost back of any treatment

Tip: Save your insurer’s emergency number in your phone before you travel, and share it with someone you’re travelling with or a family member at home so it’s easy to access if needed.

Will I be covered if I have to cancel my trip due to coronavirus?

You may be covered, but it depends on your policy and the circumstances of your cancellation. Most travel insurance is designed to cover unforeseen events, and your policy must already be in place before the issue arises.

In many cases, COVID-19 is now treated like other unexpected illnesses, but cover can still vary between providers and policies.

Common scenarios include:

Testing positive for COVID-19 before travel - often covered if your policy was taken out before you became ill or tested positive.

- often covered if your policy was taken out before you became ill or tested positive. Local lockdowns or changes in government travel advice - usually not covered unless you have specific “enhanced” or FCDO travel advice cover.

- usually not covered unless you have specific “enhanced” or FCDO travel advice cover. Quarantine requirements at your destination - generally not covered if they were already in place or widely known when you booked or insured your trip.

- generally not covered if they were already in place or widely known when you booked or insured your trip. Quarantine on return to the UK - typically not covered under standard policies.

COVID-19 is now typically treated like other infectious diseases in most policies, and testing is not usually required for cover to apply.

It’s important to remember that your policy must be active before the illness, restriction, or event that leads to cancellation occurs.

What happens if the FCDO advice on coronavirus changes?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel advice can affect whether your travel insurance remains valid.

If the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to your destination, most standard policies will not provide cover for cancellation, medical claims, or disruptions linked to non-essential travel.

In these situations:

Standard policies usually do not cover travel you choose to take anyway

Cancellation and medical cover may not apply if you travel against FCDO advice

In practice, significant COVID-related FCDO restrictions are now relatively unlikely, but it’s still sensible to check the latest FCDO advice and your insurer’s terms before booking and again just before you travel.

How can I find a travel insurance policy with the right COVID cover?

Comparing travel insurance with Uswitch makes it easy to find the right level of protection for your needs. You can view quotes side by side and focus on key benefits like emergency medical cover, which you’ll need if you become ill while travelling, including with COVID-19.

When comparing policies, make sure to:

Check the policy summary for details of emergency medical cover

Look for key benefits such as medical expenses, cancellation, and curtailment cover

Read the Key Features Document (KFD) for a clear breakdown of what’s included and excluded

Review the full policy wording before you buy to confirm the exact terms

This helps you choose the right cover for your budget, ensuring you have the protection you need to travel with confidence.