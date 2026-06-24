How to renew your UK passport and why it matters for your travel insurance
Key takeaways:
- Renew early: You should renew your passport well in advance of any travel plans; you should receive your passport within 3 weeks of applying.
- Online is cheaper: The renewal process is typically cheaper and faster online than via a paper form.
- You can renew a passport even if it expired years ago; the process is the same as a standard renewal.
- Standard travel insurance will not cover trip cancellation or costs due to missed travel if your passport was expired or invalid.
How do I renew an expired or out-of-date UK passport?
The process for renewing a UK passport remains the same regardless of whether it is currently expiring or has already expired. There are two main methods of applying: Online or by post.
Applying online is typically quicker than doing so by post, and it's cheaper.
To apply by post, you can check local post office branches near you that offer the service. You can pick up application forms from branches that provide the passport renewal service.
At present, His Majesty's Passport Office (HMPO) states that you can expect to receive your passport within 3 weeks of applying. However, this process may take longer if further information is needed to support your application or if an interview is required.
Once your application is complete, you can track its progress for further updates. Processing times may vary if you’re applying from another country.
What documents and information do I need to renew my passport?
To renew your passport, you'll need to provide your old passport – this must be the passport itself and not a photocopy.
You must also send any active passports you have from a different country. However, for a passport from another country, you can send a colour photocopy of every page (including blank ones) or the physical passport itself.
You'll also need to take and send a new digital photo to use. This must have been taken at most a month before your application. Unsure of all the regulations around supplying a digital photo? You can check the GOV.UK guidelines.
For online passport renewals, you don't typically need someone to countersign your application. This is especially true if you can still be recognised from countersigning passport applications and photos already on the HMPO system.
Does travel insurance cover me if I miss my trip due to a passport issue?
It's unlikely that a travel insurance provider will cover trip cancellation on the grounds of failing to renew an expired passport or allowing insufficient time for renewal.
From an insurer's perspective, it's down to you to ensure you have a valid passport before travelling abroad. That's why it's important to check the entry requirements of any country you visit before travelling.
Some countries require you to have an ‘expiry date' of at least 6 months or even longer left on your passport after the date you arrive. If you're unsure, you can check the GOV.UK foreign travel advice for the requirements of the countries you're planning on visiting.
What travel insurance generally covers is the cost of obtaining an emergency replacement passport while you are already abroad if yours is lost or stolen during the trip.
Planning ahead and having your new passport in hand before buying travel insurance can help your trip run smoothly.
"The number one reason for an insurance claim being rejected due to passport problems is simply failure to plan ahead. Travel insurance is designed for unexpected events, not administrative oversight.
"If your passport is expired or invalid when you book your trip, the financial risk is entirely yours, so be smart and secure your renewal before you secure your holiday."
How do I renew a child’s passport?
Renewing a child’s passport is like renewing an adult’s passport in that you apply online or by post. Similarly, you'll need to send the old passport, any active passports from a different country and a recent digital photo.
When it comes to a child's passport, you must also provide any court orders that relate to guardianship and residency arrangements.
You will need the child's old passport, a new digital or printed photo, any valid passports from other countries, and any court orders relating to the child if they are in place.
If the child you're applying for is under the age of 12, you'll need someone to confirm their identity. Identification can't be certified by a family member, but they must have known the child for at least two years and meet the HMPO eligibility criteria.
The key difference between an adult passport and a child's passport is that the latter is only valid for 5 years as opposed to 10.
How much does passport renewal cost?
The cost of applying to renew can vary depending on who the passport is for and how you apply. For the standard application process, you can expect to pay:
|Passport type
|Online application cost*
|Post application cost*
|Adult (16 and over) standard 34-page passport
|£102
|£115.50
|Adult (16 and over) 54-page frequent traveller passport
|£116
|£129.50
|Child (under 16) standard 34-page passport
|£66.50
|£80
|Child (under 16) 54-page frequent traveller passport
|£80.50
|£94
|Anyone born on or before 2 September 1929
|Free
|Free
*Government data, correct as of 24/06/26
If you cancel your application, or you're not eligible to apply, you won't be able to receive a refund.
There are 2 types of fast-track passport services available. The 1-day premium service is the quickest option. The earliest you can get an appointment is 2 days after you apply.
You will need to take your old passport to the appointment. You'll usually be able to collect your new passport from the same location 4 hours after the appointment.
This service is only available for adult passports and costs £239.50 (or £253.50 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport).
A 1-week fast track service is available for both adult and child passports; the earliest you can get an appointment is the day after you apply.
Following your appointment, your new passport will be delivered by courier after 1 week. It costs:
- £192 for an adult passport (or £206 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport)
- £156.50 for a child passport (or £170.50 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport)
Prices for passport renewals typically rise annually, so it's important to check before you apply.
How long does it take to renew a passport?
The average turnaround for a passport renewal from the day of a standard application submission is around 3 weeks. However, this can vary and will likely rise during peak travel periods (such as school summer holidays).
The online premium service provides the quickest turnaround. The earliest you're likely to receive your new passport is 2 days after you apply.
A 1-week fast-track service can provide you with an appointment the day after your application is submitted. After your appointment, your new passport will be delivered to your home address within a week.
The additional cost of fast-track and premium passport renewal services can be avoided if you plan ahead. That's why it's advisable to avoid booking overseas travel until you have a new passport in hand.
What are the passport photo requirements?
Providing a digital photo that meets specific criteria is a mandatory part of the passport renewal process.
It must have been taken no longer than a month prior to your application, even if your appearance hasn't changed. If your photo doesn't meet the stated criteria, your application may be delayed as a result.
When it comes to the quality of your digital photo, it must be:
- Clear and in focus
- In colour
- Unaltered by computer software or any filters
- At least 600 pixels wide and 750 pixels tall
- At least 50KB and no more than 10MB
It must also:
- Not contain other objects or people
- Be taken against a plain, light-coloured background
- Be in clear contrast to the background
- Not have ‘red-eye’
If you take a photo using your own device, it has to include your head, shoulders and upper body. You should not crop the photo in any way; this will be done for you.
In terms of positioning, posture and expression, you must ensure:
- You're facing forwards and looking straight at the camera
- You have a plain expression and your mouth closed
- Your eyes are open and visible
- You don't have hair in front of your eyes
- You're not wearing a head covering (unless it’s for religious or medical reasons)
- Nothing is covering your face
- No shadows are visible on your face or behind you
Glasses shouldn't be worn when having your photo taken unless you have to do so. If you have to wear glasses, they cannot be sunglasses or tinted glasses. Your eyes must not be covered by the frames or any glare, reflection or shadow.
Children must be on their own in the picture. Photos of babies must not include any toys or dummies. However, children under 6 do not have to be looking directly at the camera or have a plain expression.
The easiest way to ensure your photo is compliant is by having it taken at a photo booth. A photo booth may offer you the option of getting a digital passport photo sent to you with a code.
You can use this code during your passport application. Supplying the code can ensure your digital photo is added to your application automatically.
You are permitted to take a photo using your own device, but you must make sure it complies with the above criteria.
Where do I send my old passport when renewing online?
When you begin the passport renewal process, you will receive instructions on where to send in your old passport. This should be HM Passport Office, not the Post Office.
These instructions should provide an address (typically a PO box) and outline any requirements around posting your old passport (such as using a secure, tracked delivery method).
When you send in your old passport, it's important to include your application reference number to help process your renewal. Failing to follow the instructions as described could delay your application, so it's important to follow each step.
Does travel insurance cover a lost or stolen passport?
Yes, some travel insurance policies cover the cost of lost or stolen passports. Exactly what you're covered for can vary depending on your policy and provider.
In some instances, your travel insurance may financially protect you from the cost of a replacement passport and emergency travel documents. You may even have cover for rearranged flights and accommodation if your passport is stolen.
If you suspect that you've lost your passport or believe it's been stolen, you'll need to cancel it immediately by contacting the Passport Office.
You should also report the theft to the local police, who in turn will provide you with a crime reference number. This is important to make a note of, as insurers tend to ask you for a crime reference number if you make a claim.
Just bear in mind that travel insurance won't generally offer you cover if you simply forget to renew your passport before travelling abroad.
Can I travel with less than 6 months on my passport?
Many international destinations tend to adopt the "6-month rule" in terms of passport validity when it comes to entry requirements.
In short, to enter many countries around the world, your passport must remain valid for at least six months after your planned date of departure or arrival.
For EU and Schengen zone countries, you must have at least 3 months' validity remaining on your passport when you leave your destination. Your passport must also be no older than 10 years on the day you leave. To check this, look for the 'date of issue' and 'expiry date' sections on your passport.
No matter where you'll be travelling to, it's always worth checking the entry requirements and foreign travel advice before you book. This is the easiest way to avoid last-minute emergency travel admin, even if you're planning on driving.
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