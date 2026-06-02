What affects the cost of long-stay travel insurance?

You could get long-stay travel insurance for as little as £94*.

It can be tempting to pick the cheapest policy you find, but the lowest price doesn’t always give you the cover you actually need.

Some higher premiums are unavoidable due to factors like:

Destination - trips to places such as the USA or the Caribbean tend to cost more because medical treatment is more expensive: you could pay £230 for long-stay travel insurance to the USA**.

- trips to places such as the USA or the Caribbean tend to cost more because medical treatment is more expensive: you could pay £230 for long-stay travel insurance to the USA**. Age - older travellers may pay higher premiums, so if you're looking for long stay travel insurance over 70, you might pay £216***.

- older travellers may pay higher premiums, so if you're looking for long stay travel insurance over 70, you might pay £216***. Trip length - longer trips generally cost more to insure. For example, if you're travelling for a year you're at higher risk of something going wrong, so will pay more than you would for a shorter trip.

*Based on Uswitch data 2026: 1 adult, aged 30 with no pre-existing conditions travelling to Spain for 150 days.

** Based on Uswitch data 2026: 1 adult, aged 30 with no pre-existing conditions travelling to the USA for 150 days.

***Based on Uswitch data 2026: 1 adult, aged 70 with no pre-existing conditions travelling to Spain for 150 days.