Long stay travel insurance
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What is long-term travel insurance?
Long-stay travel insurance covers trips lasting from a month up to around 18 months. In some cases, you can use it for multiple destinations, but always check the policy wording to be sure.
Whether you’re backpacking for several months, taking a sabbatical, spending an extended period with family abroad, or working as a digital nomad, long-stay travel insurance is designed to cover you for the full length of your trip.
What does long-stay travel insurance cover?
Long-stay travel insurance generally includes the core protection you’d expect from a standard policy. Typical cover includes:
- Cancellation cover - if you need to cancel your trip due to an insured reason, such as illness, injury, or a family emergency
- Medical cover - for emergency medical treatment abroad, including hospitalisation and doctor visits
- Repatriation cover - if you need to be flown home in an emergency
- Baggage cover - if your belongings are lost, stolen, or accidentally damaged, including luggage, personal items, or essential equipment
- Third-party liability - if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property and they take legal action
What optional add-ons are available with long-stay travel insurance?
When you get a quote, you’ll be prompted to add any optional extras so you can tailor your policy to your trip. Optional extras are additional cover you can include in your policy for an extra cost. Some that might be relevant to your long-stay trip include:
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- Winter sports cover - covers accidents and medical costs if you plan to ski, snowboard, or take part in other winter sports
- Extreme sports cover - extends your policy to include higher-risk activities such as scuba diving, climbing, surfing, or mountain biking
- Gadget or electronics cover - provides higher-value cover for items like phones, laptops, and cameras, protecting expensive equipment for the duration of your trip
- Working abroad cover - covers work-related incidents or liabilities if you plan to work, volunteer, or take on temporary contracts during your trip
What affects the cost of long-stay travel insurance?
You could get long-stay travel insurance for as little as £94*.
It can be tempting to pick the cheapest policy you find, but the lowest price doesn’t always give you the cover you actually need.
Some higher premiums are unavoidable due to factors like:
- Destination - trips to places such as the USA or the Caribbean tend to cost more because medical treatment is more expensive: you could pay £230 for long-stay travel insurance to the USA**.
- Age - older travellers may pay higher premiums, so if you're looking for long stay travel insurance over 70, you might pay £216***.
- Trip length - longer trips generally cost more to insure. For example, if you're travelling for a year you're at higher risk of something going wrong, so will pay more than you would for a shorter trip.
*Based on Uswitch data 2026: 1 adult, aged 30 with no pre-existing conditions travelling to Spain for 150 days.
** Based on Uswitch data 2026: 1 adult, aged 30 with no pre-existing conditions travelling to the USA for 150 days.
***Based on Uswitch data 2026: 1 adult, aged 70 with no pre-existing conditions travelling to Spain for 150 days.
How can I get cheaper long-term travel insurance?
Comparing quotes with Uswitch lets you see policies side-by-side from different insurers, so you can find a policy that balances cost with the cover you need.
Some other ways to lower your premium include:
- Increasing your voluntary excess - paying a higher excess can lower your premium, but make sure the amount is affordable for you if you need to claim.
- Buying your policy early - getting cover well in advance can sometimes reduce the cost, especially for long trips, and ensures you’re covered if you need to cancel before your trip.
- Only add extras you need - optional cover can raise your premium, so include only what’s relevant for your trip.
Should I get annual or long-term travel insurance?
It depends on how often - and how long - you travel. Annual travel insurance, also known as a multi-trip policy, covers multiple trips within a 12-month period. However, these policies usually have a maximum trip length per journey, so they may not be suitable if you’re planning extended travel.
Long-term travel insurance is designed to provide continuous cover for the full duration of your trip, without the per-trip limits that often apply to annual policies.
|Annual travel insurance might be best if:
|Long-stay travel insurance might be best if:
|You take multiple trips per year
|You’re planning one extended trip or travelling for several months continuously
|Each trip is relatively short (e.g., 14 days)
|You’re visiting multiple destinations in one continuous journey
|You want one policy that covers you for 12 months
|Or you’re staying in one place for an extended period
“Many long-stay policies include rules about returning home briefly, which can affect your cover if not handled correctly. If you’re planning a short trip back to the UK, check with your insurer first - they can tell you whether your policy stays valid or if you need to adjust it to keep continuous protection.”
I'm over 70, what should I look for in long-term travel insurance?
Finding long stay travel insurance over 70 can be a little trickier, as insurers may see older travellers as higher risk, and it's common for insurers to impose upper age limits. This is especially true for longer trips, where typical risks are increased.
This can limit the number of providers able to offer cover, but it’s definitely not impossible - options are available to help you get the protection you need for an extended trip.
The key things to check for on long-stay travel insurance for older travellers are:
- Pre-existing medical conditions - declare any conditions in the quote form. This could affect your premium but ensures you’re covered if you need to make a claim.
- Special needs or equipment - cover for items like mobility aids or medical equipment can affect the cost.
- If standard cover isn’t available - some pre-existing conditions may mean you can’t get a policy through our providers, but you can check the MoneyHelper travel directory for guidance.
By entering your details carefully, you can see which policies work for you and get the cover you need without any guesswork.
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