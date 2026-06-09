Why USA travel insurance is important

Travel insurance is especially important for trips to the USA because healthcare costs can be extremely high.

Even minor treatment could cost thousands of pounds, while serious illnesses or injuries may lead to medical bills worth £100,000s without the right cover in place.

It’s also important to know that the UK Global Health Insurance Card (UK GHIC) is not valid in the USA, so you cannot rely on it for helping with medical treatment costs while travelling state-side.