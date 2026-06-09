Compare USA travel insurance
Find cheap travel insurance for the USA and the cover you're looking for for big adventures.
How to compare USA travel insurance
Tell us about you
We'll need to know things like age and any medical conditions for you and anyone else included on the policy.
Tell us about your trip
Let us know where you're going and how long you're planning to be away for. If you need any extra cover, you can select this here too.
Compare policies
We'll show you a list of quotes from providers who'll cover you. Check cover limits and policy details to make sure you're getting a policy that suits you.
We compare travel insurance from leading UK providers
Compare USA travel insurance from up to 46 providers, including:
Why USA travel insurance is important
Travel insurance is especially important for trips to the USA because healthcare costs can be extremely high.
Even minor treatment could cost thousands of pounds, while serious illnesses or injuries may lead to medical bills worth £100,000s without the right cover in place.
It’s also important to know that the UK Global Health Insurance Card (UK GHIC) is not valid in the USA, so you cannot rely on it for helping with medical treatment costs while travelling state-side.
Why compare USA travel insurance with Uswitch?
We're rated 'Excellent' by our customers
Our customers rate us 4.7/5 on Trustpilot. Read what they're saying about us.
We make comparison easy
Compare US travel insurance from up to 46 providers in minutes.
We help you make confident decisions
All of the providers we work with are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). We also show you the Defaqto rating for each policy.
What types of USA travel insurance policies are available?
There are a few options:
Single-trip insurance
Best for one-off holidays to the USA. It covers one trip with fixed dates, ideal if you only travel once in the year. Or, if you're planning a few trips closer to home and one further afield, it can be cheaper to insure your US trip separately with a single-trip policy.
Annual multi-trip insurance
Covers multiple trips within a year and can be better value if you travel often. When comparing this policy type, make sure you select 'Worldwide' cover that includes the USA, and always check the maximum trip length allowed per trip.
Backpacker insurance
Designed for longer trips such as gap years or stays of 120+ days. It offers flexible cover for extended travel. If you're heading to the US on an extended trip to explore the vast national parks, or you're heading on a lengthy roadtrip across the country, this might be suitable.
Family travel insurance
Covers adults and children, so everyone travelling in a family is protected under one policy. It can often be cheaper than separate policies and keeps all cover in one place. Just double check cover limits are sufficient, especially for medical care in the US.
What type of annual travel insurance do I need for the USA?
You’ll need worldwide travel insurance, which is split into two types:
- Worldwide, including the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico
- Worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico
If you’re travelling to the USA, make sure your policy specifically includes USA cover.
Because of these high healthcare costs, policies that include the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico are usually more expensive than standard worldwide cover.
How much medical cover do I need for the USA?
You should choose a policy with a high level of emergency medical cover for travel to the USA. As a guide, look for at least £5 million when comparing policies - but consider the number of people you're including on the policy and check whether this limit is per person or for the whole group.
Travel insurance helps cover unexpected medical costs such as:
- Hospital treatment
- Ambulance fees
- Emergency dental treatment
You should also make sure your policy includes repatriation cover, which pays for transport back to the UK if needed. Without insurance, this alone could cost tens of thousands of pounds from the USA.
"Healthcare in the US is among the most expensive in the world, which is why having the right travel insurance is so important. As a rule of thumb, it's generally recommended that you aim for at least £5 million in medical and repatriation cover to protect yourself against potentially huge bills. Just as importantly, always disclose any pre-existing conditions. Failing to do so could leave you without cover at the worst possible time."
What does USA travel insurance cover me for?
Important: What’s covered can vary between insurers, so it’s important to always read your policy details carefully.
Most standard travel policies for the USA include cover for:
- Medical expenses
Covers costly hospital treatment in the USA.
- Repatriation
Pays for emergency return to the UK if needed.
- Cancellation and curtailment
Covers lost costs if your trip is cut short or cancelled.
- Travel disruption
Helps with delays, missed connections, or extra costs. This isn’t always included as standard, so you may need to add it for an extra cost.
- Baggage cover
Replaces lost, stolen, or delayed luggage.
Most standard travel policies for the USA exclude:
- FCDO warnings
Your cover may be invalid if you travel against official advice.
- Undeclared conditions
Pre-existing medical conditions can be covered, but only if you declare them to your insurer.
- Illegal behaviour
No cover for any incidents caused by intoxication or illegal activity.
- High-risk activities
Sports like skiing and mountain climbing often need add-on cover.
- Extreme events
Such as terrorism, disasters, or extreme weather.
Optional travel insurance policy add-ons
Depending on your plans, you may want to add extra cover to your standard USA holiday insurance.
These come at an additional cost but provide tailored, enhanced protection.
Some relevant add-ons may include:
- Winter sports travel insurance: If you’re participating in any winter sports, like skiing, in the USA, this add-on can extend your cover to include injuries, replacement ski passes, and winter sports equipment.
- Gadget insurance: You may have some gadget cover included as standard, but it’s often limited. This add-on increases protection for items like mobile phones and tablets.
- Business travel insurance: If you’re travelling to the USA for work, this add-on extends your policy to cover things like business equipment and company cash.
- Cruise insurance: This add-on extends your standard travel insurance to include cruise-specific cover, such as missed ports, cabin confinement, and unused excursions.
Can I get cheap travel insurance for the USA?
When you compare policies with Uswitch, we'll show you quotes from up to 46 travel insurance companies, ordered from cheapest to most expensive. But remember cheaper isn’t always better. It’s worth choosing a policy that gives you the right level of cover, especially with the high cost of medical treatment in the USA.
That said, there are a few ways you may be able to reduce your premium:
- Increase your voluntary excess to help lower the price. This is the amount you agree to pay towards any claims, on top of any compulsory excess. Just make sure it’s still affordable if you need to claim.
- Compare single-trip and annual multi-trip policies. If you’ve booked a few holidays, annual insurance can work out better value, covering all your trips under one policy. But, if you've got some holidays closer to home, the cost of European annual cover with a single-trip policy for your US holiday might work out cheaper than worldwide annual insurance that covers them all.
- Compare quotes side by side using Uswitch to find the most suitable price and cover level. Always check cover levels and policy details to make sure you're buying the most suitable policy for your needs.
- Only select optional add-ons you need to avoid paying for cover you won’t use. Remember to check your standard travel insurance policy to see which activities are covered before adding extra cover. Plus, your home insurance policy might cover your gadgets.
Travel insurance for the USA with pre-existing conditions
If you have any pre-existing medical conditions, you’ll need to tell us when you get a quote. If you don’t, your insurer may not pay claims linked to those conditions.
Depending on your age or medical history, you may find that cover options are more limited or that premiums are higher. This may make it harder to find cover through us.
If you’re struggling to get cover for pre-existing medical conditions, you're not out of options. The MoneyHelper travel insurance directory may be able to help you find specialist cover.
Compare travel insurance
Compare travel insurance quotes from leading UK providers.
To help you compare travel insurance policies and find the right cover for your requirements, Uswitch has selected theIdol.com to provide you with quotes. Quotations are provided by theIdol.com on a non-advised basis. This means that no advice is given or implied and you are solely responsible for deciding whether the policy is suitable for your needs. theIdol.com is a trading name of Investment Discounts Online Ltd and is registered in England and Wales, registration number 04231834. Registered address One Coleman Street, London, EC2R 5AA. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 197451. Investment Discounts On-Line Ltd is part of the Legal & General Group. This can be confirmed at http://www.fca.org.uk/. View theIdol.com's Our Services Document, Privacy policy and Terms & Conditions.