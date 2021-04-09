BT Sport vs Sky Sports

BT or Sky Sports? It's a question facing sports fans across the UK. So we take a closer look to help you choose.

For years, Sky Sports was the destination for live televised sport, but with the arrival of BT Sport channels and BT's huge investment in sports programming, the choice isn’t quite as clear-cut, so fans have a big decision to make.

Here we outline exactly what BT and Sky offer to help you get the best sports package to watch all the domestic and international fixtures you want.

BT Sport and Sky Sports: What's the difference?

Both BT Sport and Sky Sports broadcast a lot of great games and live events to watch — and a lot of football –– so both are good options for sports fans. But if you want to watch everything that’s going on you would need to subscribe to both.

What channels are on BT Sport?

There are four BT Sport channels included when you subscribe:

BT Sport 1

BT Sport 2

BT Sport 3

BT Sport ESPN

As BT Sport airs HD coverage of its sports as well; each BT Sport channel has an HD counterpart too.

What’s on BT Sport?

If you subscribe to BT Sport you can watch live Premier League games as well as the UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby and more.

Football

Premier League

Champions League

Europa League

FA Cup

Scottish Premiership

WWE

SmackDown

RAW

NXT and NXT UK

Cricket

Big Bash

Bangladesh Premier League

Various international test, one-day and T20 matches

Rugby Union

Gallagher Premiership

Champions Cup

Challenge Cup

And others including:

MotoGP

UFC

Boxing

Motorsport from around the world

International hockey

Redbull events

Major League Baseball

College football

Canadian football

College basketball

What channels are on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports includes 11 dedicated sports channels, each featuring a different sport so you can watch as much — or as little — of each sport as you like. Sky Sports channels include:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Actions

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

Sky also offers HD channels that you can add to your package for an additional monthly charge.

What's on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports still holds the lion's share of Premier League matches, with by far the most live games per season.

Football

Live Premier League games and dedicated Premier League channel

English Football League — including the EFL Cup

The SPFL,

La Liga,

Major League Soccer,

Eredivisie,

Chinese Super League

...and every match featuring Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Cricket

The Ashes (for games held in England)

Rugby

Rugby Champions Cup

RFU

Racing

Formula One

NASCAR

Tennis

ATP World Tour

Golf

US PGA Championship

Ryder Cup

How can I get BT Sport?

The price and ease of watching BT Sport depends largely on which broadband and TV provider you currently take services from.

BT Sport for BT customers

BT Sport is included for free on its VIP TV package –– which is BT's top-tier bundle –– but is also included in both the Sport and Big Sport packages.

If you're not on a BT TV plan but have BT broadband, you can still subscribe to BT Sport and watch it through the app or web player.

BT Sport for Sky customers

Sky TV customers can sign up for BT Sport, and if they get their broadband from BT the same rule as above apply. Currently, you can add BT Sport to your Sky TV subscription for £27 extra per month on a rolling 31-day contract.

BT Sport for Virgin Media customers

Virgin Media TV subscribers automatically get BT Sport if they’re on the Bigger Bundle + Sports package (currently £72 per month). Otherwise, you can add BT Sport for an additional £18 per month and experience the action in 4K Ultra HD.

BT Sport and TalkTalk

BT Sport can be added to your TalkTalk TV subscription for £29.99 per month, giving you access to all four BT Sport channels in standard definition.

How can I get Sky Sports?

You can sign up for Sky Sports no matter who your provider is, and you can access Sky Sports either through a digital TV subscription or via streaming.

Sky Sports on Sky TV

The most comprehensive digital TV packages that include Sky Sports will be with Sky itself. You can add Sky Sports to your subscription for £22 per month on an 18-month contract (accurate at the time of writing).

The Sky Go app for smartphones and tablets lets you watch all Sky Sports channels you’re subscribed to while you're on the move. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can watch Sky Sports in a limited fashion through the dedicated Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports on Virgin Media

You can add Sky Sports to any Virgin Media TV package or select Virgin’s Maxit TV bundle from £31.75 a month.

Sky Sports on TalkTalk

To watch Sky Sports on TalkTalk TV, you just need to subscribe to a NOW Sports membership (details below).

Sky Sports on NOW

If you don't have a TV provider or don't want to commit to a longer-term Sky Sports add-on, you can sign up for a Sky Sports TV pass through NOW.

With NOW TV memberships, you can get a day or a month pass to view Sky Sports, then cancel penalty-free. There are no contracts involved and no need to subscribe to anything.

Sky Sports can be viewed in standard definition, HD or even UHD/4K, depending upon your package and TV.

