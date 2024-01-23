In the current era of ever-growing streaming options, Discovery Plus is known for its well-produced documentaries, entertainment and sports. But how easy and expensive is it to sign up, and what’s included in the service? Let's take a look.

How to watch Discovery Plus in the UK

There are multiple ways to access Discovery Plus in the UK. The simplest method is just to subscribe directly through its website and then download the Discovery Plus app on your chosen device.

Sky users

For Sky Q box users, as well as Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers, Discovery Plus Standard is available for free as an app. Simply say "Get Discovery Plus" into the voice-enabled Sky remote and follow the on-screen instructions, or visit Sky's Discovery Plus webpage for additional assistance.

Amazon users

Alternatively, you can integrate the basic Discovery Plus service, known as Discovery Plus Entertainment, into your Amazon Prime Video account. This grants you access to the full spectrum of Discovery Plus entertainment content through the Prime Video interface. Note that an Amazon Prime membership is required for this option.

Discovery Plus is the streaming arm of the Discovery Channel, a renowned satellite, cable, digital terrestrial and internet television channel. See our guide for more information about how can I get Discovery Channel.

What’s included in Discovery Plus?

Dedicated to non-fiction, real-life, and sports content, Discovery Plus grants viewers access to original programming, live-streamed broadcasts and catch-up features for channels like Discovery Channel, TLC, Quest, Really, and Animal Planet.

This includes favourite programmes like "90 Day Fiancé" and "Gold Rush," alongside exclusive Discovery Plus originals, such as special episodes of "Faking It," exclusive documentaries like "Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial," and "The Diana Investigations," along with scripted TV movies from the Food Network.

A big benefit of a Discovery Plus Premium membership is the inclusion of TNT Sports , formerly BT Sport, introduced to our screens in July 2023. If you opt for a Discovery Plus Premium membership you get access to TNT Sports, which features a range of Premier League and Champions League football games, along with various other high-profile sports. Rest assured, Eurosport remains available through Discovery Plus memberships.

Here is a full list of the channels included in Discovery Plus:

Discovery Channel

TLC

Quest

Really

Animal Planet

Quest Red

HGTV

Food Network

DMAX

ID

Discovery Science

Discovery Turbo

Discovery History

Motortrend

Magnolia Network

Eurosport 1 & 2

TNT Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and TNT Sports Ultimate

In addition to on-demand content from the extensive back-catalogues of each channel, you can enjoy live streams and a 30-day catch-up feature for select channels.

Depending on what monthly subscription you opt for you can get total access to the entire library, with an ad-free experience for the premium pass users, except when you live streaming channels.

For more information about TNT Sports, see our how can I watch TNT Sports guide.

How much does Discovery Plus cost in the UK?

Here's how much each membership plan costs on Discovery Plus.

Free membership

Differing from other streaming services, Discovery Plus has a free tier. Users can simply register for an account, which will then give them access to live TV and a 30-day catch-up period for channels such as Quest, Really, Quest Red, HGTV, Food Network, and DMAX at no cost but does include ads.

Basic plan

The Basic plan is priced at £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually in the UK (7-day free trial included) and it can be integrated into your Amazon Prime Video account. On Prime Video, it is categorised as an Entertainment subscription, with payments only applicable on a monthly basis.

Opting for the Basic Pass not only grants access to live streams and catch-up options for pay-TV channels like Discovery Channel and TLC, but also complete on-demand box sets beyond the 30-day catch-up window, along with exclusive content from Discovery Plus originals.

Standard plan

The Standard Pass costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 a year and is ad-free on demand. It includes all of the same perks as a free and basic plan as well as access to live sports on Eurosport 1 and 2. With Eurosport you get all cycling Grand Tours, Australian Open & Roland-Garros Tennis, Olympic Games Paris 2024 & more.

You buy directly through Discovery or can get a Discovery Plus Standard pass for no extra cost with Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

You can also add Discovery Plus Standard to an Amazon Prime Video membership for £6.99 a month, no annual option is available when adding Discovery Plus to Prime.

You can check out our Amazon TV deals below.

Premium pass

The Premium pass costs £29.99 a month and has no annual option. This includes all of the above as well as TNT Sports. TNT Sports offers exclusive access to several Premier League games each month, exclusive access to all Champions League games in the UK (apart from the final), UFC, Rugby, and more. You can also get Discovery Plus Premium for free with any BT TV package.

Access to all of these deals is available on the Discovery Plus website, or you can get the Basic membership option through Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a Discovery Plus free trial in the UK?

Yes there is. You can enjoy a 7-day complimentary trial on Discovery Plus by simply signing up for a membership. Your free trial will kick off automatically. Whether you subscribe to Discovery Plus directly or add Discovery Plus Basic to your Amazon Prime Video account, the free trial is yours.

But if you don’t want to incur any charges after your trial ends remember to cancel your membership before the 7-day period is over.

The free trial gets you access to originals such as Love Off the Grid, Naked and Afraid of Love, and The Haunted Museum, as well as new and classic series from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and more. However, it doesn’t include TNT Sports in the week trial and is only included in the Premium pass.

How many devices can I watch Discovery Plus on?

Discovery Plus UK subscribers can stream on up to four devices simultaneously, which matches the offerings of Disney Plus and Netflix's Premium plan. Notably, this exceeds the allowance provided by Amazon Prime Video.

Another notable perk for Discovery Plus customers in the UK is being able to stream content anytime, anywhere, whether on mobile, web or by casting directly onto larger screens. Compatible devices include Apple and Android mobiles and tablets, along with support for Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

What TV shows are on Discovery Plus in the UK?

Discovery Plus hosts one of the biggest libraries of non-fiction TV programming around, including every episode of popular shows such as Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé and Ghost Adventures.

Other highlights include:

Sister Wives - Kody Brown and his three ‘sister-wives’ set out to break stereotypes around their lifestyle.



Top Gear's Richard Hammond starts a classic car restoration and repair business near his hometown of Herefordshire in Richard Hammond's Workshop .



Three prospectors set out to see what they can find in the Outback in Aussie Gold Hunters .



The reality gold mining show switches hemispheres in the complete box set of the long-running Discovery series Gold Rush .



You can catch the documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen Deadliest Catch .



For those interested in anything out of the ordinary dive into some blood-curdling binging with every episode of the paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures .



Experts in body language and linguistics dissect TV interviews in the Discovery Plus original Shamima Begum: A Faking It Special.



Following their much talked about interview with Oprah, Meghan & Harry Recollections May Vary studies the royal couple's speech, tone of voice, movements, and expressions.



In a special episode of Shock Docs, The Devil Made Me Do It delves into the notorious murder case that drew the attention of renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.



Plenty of sports coverage that includes live footage from every stage of La Vuelta through Eurosport, as well as the Australia Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling , snooker and motorsports.



A team searches for evidence of Bigfoot in an abandoned village, seventy years after a reported attack, in the documentary Alaskan Killer Bigfoot .



Johnny Vs Amber covers the widely-reported divorce and legal battles of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.



Journalist Vicky Ward takes a look at how Ghislaine Maxwell went from the daughter of a newspaper tycoon to ending up behind bars in Chasing Ghislaine .



Ken & Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes explores the transformation of a Canadian couple into two of the country's most notorious murderers.



In the Discovery Plus spin-off, The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories , celebrity chef and blogger Ree Drummond gets ready for Christmas in her Oklahoma hometown.



Long-running motoring show Fifth Gear makes a return with a fresh perspective on electric cars in Fifth Gear: Recharged .



In Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew , the comedian embarks on an exploration of America's car culture with the ambitious goal of launching his own automotive club.

The Food Network introduces its inaugural scripted TV movie, Candy Coated Christmas, featuring The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond.