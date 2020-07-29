How can I get Discovery Channel?

Whether you're after nature documentaries or pop-sci series, the Discovery Channel has you covered with great educational programming. Find out what's on the Discovery Channel and how you can watch it in this guide.
Discovery Channel is a renowned satellite, cable, digital terrestrial and internet television channel that provides a wide range of documentary-style programming focused primarily on popular science, technology, history, nature and automobiles.
What can I watch on Discovery Channel?
Popular shows include the likes of Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Extreme Engineering, and Wheeler Dealers. Many of these programmes are produced by the Discovery Channels in the US and Canada.
Sharks, cars, ancient civilisations and the latest and greatest advances in science and technology - you can all watch all that and more on the Discovery Channel.
Among its most popular programmes are:
- MythBusters
- How Do They Do It?
- Deadliest Catch
- Wheeler Dealers
- Gold Rush
- Naked and Afraid
- Shark Week
Additional Discovery channels
Discovery Channel has an assortment of sister channels targeting specific genres of programming. These are:
- Animal Planet
- Discovery HD (a high-definition simulcast of the regular Discovery Channel)
- Discovery History
- Discover Home & Health
- Discovery Science
- Discovery Shed
- Discovery Turbo
- DMAX
- Investigation Discovery
- Quest
- TLC
It also has a timeshift channel (Discovery Channel +1) that lets you to catch up with programmes from an hour behind the normal broadcast time.
How can I watch Discovery Channel?
Discovery Channel is available in the UK with Sky TV, BT's Entertainment and VIP packages, and Virgin Media’s Bigger and Oomph packages.
You can also get the Discovery Channel on NOW TV's Entertainment pass, which is available on a contract-free monthly basis.
