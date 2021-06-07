TV and film streaming services guide

For many of us, streaming is just how we watch TV online these days, whether that's the latest TV shows or classic movies we've seen a hundred times. Gone are the days of rushing home to catch your favourite TV shows when they aired or setting up your VCR (showing my age now) — instead, we binge box sets online whenever it suits us.

So the question isn’t so much whether you should stream TV, but rather which streaming platforms should you subscribe to?

Which streaming platforms should I subscribe to?

<section><h2><p>Which Streaming Service Should You Get?</p> </h2> <p><p>The streaming wars have begun, and more and more platforms being launched each month. And it's not always clear which services you need to subscribe to in order to have access to your favourite shows.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Tell us which shows you'd most like to watch and we'll tell you what you should be subscribing to.</p> </p> </section><section><h2><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>Netflix</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>Netflix is the original streaming platform, and with hundreds of original movies and TV shows produced each year you're never lacking new things to watch.</p> <p><br></p> <p>A basic Netflix subscription costs £5.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs £11.99 and gives you Ultra HD streaming options.</p> </p> </section><section><h3><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>Amazon Prime Video</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Amazon Prime Video was the second major streaming platform to enter the market and has produced a huge amount of original content from its Amazon Originals Studios. They're now investing heavily into streaming live sports offering exclusive access to major events such as UK Premier League matches, Grand Prix races and major tennis opens around the world.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Amazon Prime Video can either be purchased directly for £5.99 per month, or included as part of your annual Amazon Prime membership which costs £79 per year.</p> </p> </section><section><h3><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>NOW TV</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>NOW TV is the streaming alternative to Sky TV, giving customers access to all the great shows available on Sky TV on a streaming platform.</p> <p><br></p> <p>The UK Home of HBO, NOW TV's Entertainment Pass is £8.99 per month with a free 7-day trial.</p> </p> </section><section><h3><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>Apple TV+</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>After the success of Apple Music, the US tech giants have recently launched their own original content streaming platform in Apple TV+.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Apple TV+ costs £4.99 per month, but is available for free for one year to those who have recently purchased a new Apple device.</p> </p> </section><section><h3><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>Britbox</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>BritBox is a collaboration between BBC and ITV to give you access to the most talked-about British dramas, comedies, film and documentaries.</p> <p><br></p> <p>BritBox is £5.99 per month and comes with a free 30-day trial.</p> </p> </section><section><h3><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>hayu</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>The home of the Kardashians and the Real Housewives, hayu has a constant stream of reality TV available.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Hayu can be added onto your Amazon or NOW TV subscription for £3.99 per month.</p> </p> </section><section><h3><h2 class="ql-align-center"><strong>Disney+</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>If you love Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, then you'll definitely want to subscribe to Disney+.</p> <p><br></p> <p>At the moment you'll have to wait until March 31st 2020 before you can get access. You can register your interest here so that you're among the first to know, in the meantime be careful to avoid spoilers.</p> </p> </section><section><h2><p>Which of these dramas do you most want to watch? (Select ONE)</p> </h2> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these comedies do you most want to watch? (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these classic shows do you most love to binge? (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these Sci-Fi/Fantasy shows do you most want to watch (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these live sports events do you most want to watch? (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these actions shows do you most want to watch? (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these reality TV shows do most want to watch? (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section><section><h3><p>Which of these period shows do you most want to watch? (Select ONE)</p> </h3> </section>

According to our research, 80% of UK households currently watch TV online via a streaming service, paying an average of £15.30 a month on subscriptions, up from £12.50 in October 2019.

With so much content being online these days, choosing the right TV streaming service is vital to make sure you’re getting the most for your money.

Not sure of which streaming platform to subscribe to? Take our quick quiz above to see which of the most popular TV streaming services are the best value for money for you.

Get the best broadband for streaming

TV streaming platforms

Some streaming platforms have become so ubiquitous with TV that you’d be hard-pressed to not know about them. How many of us haven’t heard of Netflix by now? But each platform has its own host of shows and films and will suit different viewers. So which platforms should you subscribe to?

Netflix

Netflix is the platform that is synonymous with streaming, reinventing how consumers watch TV and opening up the TV streaming market to competition from an increasing number of other services.

The biggest appeal of Netflix is their wealth of original content. It’s grown significantly from the early days of 'House of Cards' and 'Orange is the New Black' in 2011 and 2013. Netflix is now constantly producing original TV shows and movies that are available exclusively on the streaming service. Far from indie or small-budget productions, Netflix Originals have featured some major Hollywood stars including Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow and Henry Cavill.

Even though Netflix has lost some of its back-catalogue of shows in recent years to other streaming platforms, the sheer volume of original content is enough to keep its nearly-150 million subscribers entertained.

Netflix TV shows you should watch

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Crown

You

13 Reasons Why

The Witcher

Dead To Me

Sex Education

Grace and Frankie

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Good Girls

Snowpiercer

Norsemen

The Sinner

Get the best broadband for streaming

Amazon Prime Video

The second major player in the streaming game is Amazon Prime, a company known more for its next-day delivery than its delivery of high-quality original content.

The key selling factor of Amazon Prime Video is that it is included in the Amazon Prime membership, so those that look to save on the shipping costs of their online Christmas shopping were automatically given access to Amazon’s exclusive TV shows.

Amazon Prime TV shows you should watch

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Boys

Star Trek: Picard

Hanna

Alex Rider

Homecoming

Vikings

Tales From The Loop

Fleabag

The Expanse

The Man in the High Castle

NOW

NOW was created and is owned by Sky TV, offering customers access to Sky’s massive library of TV shows that they can watch online and at their leisure. Sky’s exclusive deal with major US networks makes it the only place to see major TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Westworld.

Sky has even begun creating its own original TV shows and movies, using its position as the largest TV provider in the UK to distribute content to a huge audience.

NOW gives viewers the flexibility to gain access to Sky TV without having to take out a more costly broadband and TV subscription.

NOW shows you should watch

Succession

Billions

The Nevers

your Honor

The Affair

A Discovery of Witches

Brave New World

Big Little Lies

Chernobyl

The Walking Dead

SWAT

Fresh Off The Boat

NCIS

Catherine The Great

Perry Mason

Disney Plus

Disney Plus is set to take on Netflix as one of the biggest names in the streaming game. Following its launch in the US, Canada and Australia in November 2019, Disney Plus became available internationally on March 24th 2020.

Disney Plus allows users to access every single movie and TV show produced by Disney in its 80 year history. Every. Single. Disney movie. EVER!

And if that weren’t enough to convince fans to part with their cash, Disney is also the owner of major movie franchises including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar; all of which have plenty of original content planned for release in the coming years.

Add to that Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney Plus is also the new home of shows like the Simpsons and huge movies like Avatar.

Check out our guide on How to watch Disney+ in the UK for more details.

Disney Plus TV shows you should watch

The Mandalorian

Falcon & The Winter Soldier

WandaVision

Loki

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Encore

Get the best broadband for streaming

Apple TV Plus

Apple has long been a name associated with technology and gadgets, and following its success in the world of music streaming with Apple Music, Tim Cook and the gang have invested a lot of money in creating their own original content on their streaming service, Apple TV+.

Initially launching with just a handful of TV shows and documentaries, Apple TV+ is set to grow its catalogue of content in the coming months and years, relying on complementary 1-year subscriptions –– available to anyone who purchases a new Apple product –– to grow a faithful following.

Apple TV Plus shows you should watch

The Morning Show

Ted Lasso

See

Central Park

Mythic Quest

Dickinson

Defending Jacob

Little Voice

The Banker

Britbox

In a joint effort to keep UK audiences appeased and British eyes on British TV shows, BBC and ITV have created the Britbox streaming services. This allows viewers to access all the original UK content that they are used to watching via traditional TV services.

Britbox TV shows you should watch

Downton Abbey

Broadchurch

Gavin & Stacey

The Vicar of Dibley

hayu

Hayu is the online home of reality TV, with their biggest stars of course being the Kardashians. Owned and operated by NBC Universal, hayu is an incredibly popular platform for those looking to binge reality TV and enjoy the guilty pleasures of life without restrictions.

Hayu TV shows you should watch

The Kardashians

Revenge Body

Million Dollar Listing

Vanderpump Rules

Get the best broadband for streaming

How can I stream TV?

Now that you know which streaming platform(s) you should be subscribing to, how are some of the best ways to watch TV shows online?

Whether you choose to get a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW, Apple TV+, Britbox or Disney Plus, each of those services have dedicated apps available on both Apple and Android devices.

To stream TV, you will need decent high-speed internet, a generous data allowance and a streaming device.

Typically, for videos in standard definition, you only need a speed of around 1.5Mbps, although 5Mbps is ideal. If you’re unsure of your internet connection, check out our broadband speed test to see if yours is fast enough.

Speed test

If you’re streaming to a device with a mobile connection, make sure you’re on Wi-Fi or that you have enough data in your plan. Streaming can really eat into data allowances if you’re not careful. According to Netflix’s figures, one hour of streaming standard definition video uses up around 1GB and one hour of HD video uses roughly 3GB of data.

Even if you’re on Wi-Fi, your home broadband may have a usage cap. If you stream a lot of videos, you might want to consider switching to a different broadband plan.

Get the best broadband for streaming

What devices can I stream TV on?

Nowadays, pretty much any device that connects to the internet is capable of streaming videos, although most services have some restrictions in place on the number or type of devices you can use to stream content.

You can stream video on your TV using any of the following:

Laptops

Tablets

Smart TVs

Blu-ray players

Certain smartphones

Certain set-top boxes

Certain games consoles including PS5 and Xbox

Depending on your set-top box and TV, the easiest way to stream video to your TV is typically a dedicated streaming device like a Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast or NOW TV box. Although you still have to pay for some individual services, streaming devices are quick and easy to plug into your TV.

You can use multiple devices on your TV as long as you have enough HDMI ports or other inputs — which is good since, again, some of these devices don’t allow you to stream certain services. Before deciding which streaming service or device is right for you, it’s important to understand the various restrictions in place.

For example, if you have the NOW TV app on your iPad, you can’t connect it to your TV and watch it on the larger screen.

For a full rundown on what streaming devices support what services, check out our guide to turning your TV into a smart TV.

Live streaming

Streaming live TV isn’t as ubiquitous as on-demand TV — for now. It’s steadily growing in popularity, but the options are still more limited than streaming catch-up TV.

So far, only BBC, ITV and Channel 4 allow you to livestream TV. Some streaming services like TVPlayer, NOW TV and Amazon Prime let you livestream TV too (if you subscribe to the right channels).

Premium channels are a bit easier to stream live. Both Sky Sports and BT Sport have dedicated apps so you can always watch your favourite matches no matter where you are.

To find out more about how to stream live TV, read our guide to how to watch live TV online.

Get the best broadband for streaming