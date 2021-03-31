How to watch NOW TV memberships

Want access to great Sky TV series, sports matches and films? A NOW TV membership might be for you. NOW is a great option if you want to watch premiere sports events, award-winning TV series or blockbuster films without signing up for a long-term Sky contract.

Because it’s typically a standalone streaming service, however, watching NOW isn’t as straightforward as getting a set-top box and plugging it in. Instead, you’ll have to install it on a supported device, some of which can connect to your TV.

Here’s all the ways you can watch your NOW TV membership once you've signed up for an account.

NOW device restrictions

Before reading this guide, keep in mind that you can add four devices to your NOW account, and you can stream content from your NOW TV Membership on two devices at a time.

Once you’ve hit your limit of four devices, you can make one change per calendar month to add or replace devices linked to your account.

Watch NOW on your TV

If you’ve subscribed to a NOW TV membership, you probably want to watch your favourite series, sports or films on your TV. NOW supports a number of ways you can do this, including:

Set-top boxes

Streaming devices

Smart TVs

Games consoles

Blu-ray players

There are some restrictions on which devices are supported, however. Also, bear in mind that NOW currently has limited support for screen mirroring — connecting your computer, mobile or tablet to the TV via an HDMI cable — so make sure you have one of the above devices registered to your NOW account if you want to be sure you can watch it on your TV.

For a full rundown of how to watch NOW TV on your TV, read our dedicated guide.

Watch NOW TV on your computer

No matter whether you run Windows or Apple on a desktop or laptop, you can watch NOW TV on your computer but you will have to download the NOW TV app to do so. Streaming through a browser isn't currently allowed in order to protect NOW TV content from piracy.

Watch NOW TV memberships on your mobile or tablet

Most tablets and smartphones are compatible with NOW.

Apple devices

You can watch NOW if you have:

iPhone: 5S or newer

iPad: Fifth generation or newer, including iPad Air and iPad Mini 2 and newer

iPod Touch: Sixth generation or newer

If you have one of the above and it’s running on iOS 11 or a more recent operating system, you can download NOW from the Apple App Store and start watching.

Android devices

Most Android devices support NOW as long as they were purchased in the UK and are in their original state. If your device was bought outside of the UK or has been modified or rooted, you won’t be able to watch NOW.

NOW also recommends that you run an operating system of 5.0 or higher, a 1.0 GHz processor or higher, 1GB RAM and at least 480x800 screen resolution.

If your device meets these criteria, just download the NOW app from the Google Play store and you’re all set.

Windows devices

Windows smartphones do not support NOW, unfortunately, however you can watch NOW TV content on other Windows devices. This includes Windows PCs, laptops and tablets.

When you want to start watching NOW on your laptop or PC, you'll be prompted to download the NOW Player.

If you have a Windows tablet, however, you can watch NOW on it, so long as it’s running Windows 7 or later.

Devices not supported by NOW

Gone through this guide and still unsure if you can watch NOW? The company explicitly states it doesn’t support:

Windows smartphones

Kindle Fire tablets

Nintendo Wii game consoles

Chromebooks

You can find a full list of more devices on the NOW TV help site.

