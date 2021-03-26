How to watch NOW TV on TV

NOW TV memberships are a great option if you want to watch Sky TV shows, movies, and sports but don’t want a Sky contract. However, there are some restrictions on the devices you can watch it on, and although viewing NOW TV through computers, smartphones and tablets is easy, watching it on your TV can sometimes be a bit trickier.

Here’s how you can watch NOW TV on your TV.

Watch NOW TV on your set-top box

NOW is supported by several different set-top boxes, although there are a few restrictions as to what you can watch.

NOW TV Stick

It should come as no surprise that you can easily watch NOW — either on-demand or live channels — through the NOW TV Smart Stick. If you have the NOW TV Smart Stick, you can even pause and rewind live TV, something you can’t do when streaming live channels from NOW on any other platform.

NOW on BT and TalkTalk

If you subscribe to BT TV or TalkTalk TV, you’ll have a YouView set-top box in order to access digital TV. Thanks to the recent agreement between Sky and BT, you can watch NOW via your YouView device, giving you access to all five NOW TV memberships: Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids & hayu.

If you're a YouView user you can also access live channels included with the different passes through the NOW TV Player, and BT TV customers will have the option to record the NOW live channels available through the TV guide, offering you access to the widest choice of the very best TV shows, films and sport available.

NOW on EE

EE now uses Apple TV to provide its digital TV content, making it simple and straightforward to watch NOW on your TV. Simply download and install the NOW TV app on your Apple TV set-top and log in with your NOW details.

NOW on Virgin Media

Neither Virgin’s V6 nor its TiVo support the NOW TV app. To watch NOW on your TV, you’ll need to connect another device to your TV.

NOW on Sky Q box

Sky Q doesn’t support the NOW app, but all content available through NOW is already on Sky since the company owns both NOW TV and broadband. If this content isn't included in your Sky subscription, however, you won't be able to watch it through your Sky Q box.

So if you sign up for a Sky Sports day pass, even if you're a Sky subscriber, you won't be able to watch it through your set-top box and will have to watch through another device

Devices supported by NOW

If your set-top box doesn't support NOW, it’s still easy to view it on your TV if you have an internet-enabled device that connects to your TV. NOW does support several different device options.

Smart TVs

Select models from LG and Samsung support the NOW app. LG TVs come with the app preinstalled, but Samsung models require you to download the app from the app store.

Streaming devices

NOW is available on multiple streaming devices, including:

NOW TV stick

Chromecast

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Games consoles

PS5, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One all support NOW.

Blu-ray players

Only select Blu-ray models from LG support NOW.

Connecting devices to your TV

NOW is also available on most laptops, tablets and mobiles. You'll need to download the NOW player as you cannot stream NOW TV content on your web browser.

You can still connect other devices — including laptops — to your TV with an HDMI cable to stream NOW TV.

How many devices can I use on NOW?

Remember: You can only have NOW installed on four devices, and you can watch on two devices at a time.

If you’ve hit your limit of four devices, don’t worry — you’re allowed to make one change to your devices each calendar month.

