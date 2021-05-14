NOW TV channels give you the freedom and flexibility of a streaming platform while still giving you access to all of Sky’s TV shows, movies and boxsets. Like Sky TV, you’re able to mix and match subscriptions –– called TV Memberships –– to give you access to the NOW TV channels and shows that you want but with even more flexibility.
NOW offers five TV memberships: Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu. Here’s a breakdown what channels are on NOW TV.
NOW TV Entertainment membership
Previously known as the NOW TV Entertainment pass, the NOW Entertainment membership has 18 channels you can watch either live or on-demand, which includes access to Sky original content as well as the best of US TV. The NOW Entertainment membership is also one of the only ways to watch Sky Atlantic, the home of HBO in the UK.
The Entertainment membership is currently available on a rolling monthly basis for £9.99.
- Sky One
- Sky Witness
- Sky Atlantic
- GOLD
- Comedy Central
- Sky Comedy
- Sky Documentaries
- SYFY
- Sky Crime
- Sky Arts
- FOX
- Sky Nature
- Sky History
- Discovery
- MTV
- Challenge
- Pick
- National Geographic
You can also add a NOW Boost for £3 which allows you to watch your favourite shows in Full HD and surround sound on up to three devices at the same time.
NOW Sports membership
Sky Sports channels offer specialised coverage of a huge variety of sports, with other channels dedicated to major events and news. A NOW Sports membership includes access to all 11 of Sky’s sports channels:
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
- Sky Sports Football
- Sky Sports Cricket
- Sky Sports Golf
- Sky Sports F1
- Sky Sports Action
- Sky Sports Arena
- Sky Sports Racing
- Sky Sports Mix
- Sky Sports News
The NOW Sports membership is available on a rolling monthly subscription and also offers weekly or daily passes so you can watch key matches or events as and when you want. This is a great option for those looking to cherry-pick important games and events they're keen to watch.
NOW Cinema membership
If you’re more of a movie buff then you can enjoy over 1,000 movies on-demand across 11 channels with a NOW Cinema membership. Sky Cinema channels change throughout the year, with seasonal channels dedicated to a topic, theme, actor or director being released when relevant. For example, Sky Cinema Christmas, Sky Cinema Monsters, Sky Cinema Must See Movies, etc.
The NOW Cinema membership is available on a rolling monthly basis for £11.99 and includes access to the following:
- Sky Cinema Premiere
- Sky Cinema Must See Movies
- Sky Cinema Hits
- Sky Cinema Action
- Sky Cinema Animation
- Sky Cinema Family
- Sky Cinema Comedy
- Sky Cinema Sci Fi Horror
- Sky Cinema Thriller
- Sky Cinema Greats
- Sky Cinema Drama
NOW Kids membership
The NOW Kids membership means you’ll always be able to keep the little ones entertained with six dedicated children’s channels featuring thousands of ad-free children’s TV episodes.
- Boomerang
- Cartoon Network
- Cartoonito
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr
- Nicktoons
The Kids TV pass is available on a monthly basis for £3.99 and can be cancelled at any time.
NOW hayu pass
The undisputed home of reality TV, hayu is available as an additional NOW TV channel, giving you access to over 3,000 episodes of reality TV on demand for £3.99.
NOW TV Freeview channels
Unfortunately, you cannot access Freeview channels with the NOW TV stick. However, you can use it to stream all your NOW TV channels directly to your TV as well as accessing all your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and YouTube.