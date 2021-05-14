NOW TV channels give you the freedom and flexibility of a streaming platform while still giving you access to all of Sky’s TV shows, movies and boxsets. Like Sky TV, you’re able to mix and match subscriptions –– called TV Memberships –– to give you access to the NOW TV channels and shows that you want but with even more flexibility.

NOW offers five TV memberships: Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu. Here’s a breakdown what channels are on NOW TV.

NOW TV Entertainment membership

Previously known as the NOW TV Entertainment pass, the NOW Entertainment membership has 18 channels you can watch either live or on-demand, which includes access to Sky original content as well as the best of US TV. The NOW Entertainment membership is also one of the only ways to watch Sky Atlantic, the home of HBO in the UK.

The Entertainment membership is currently available on a rolling monthly basis for £9.99.

Sky One

Sky Witness

Sky Atlantic

GOLD

Comedy Central

Sky Comedy

Sky Documentaries

SYFY

Sky Crime

Sky Arts

FOX

Sky Nature

Sky History

Discovery

MTV

Challenge

Pick

National Geographic

You can also add a NOW Boost for £3 which allows you to watch your favourite shows in Full HD and surround sound on up to three devices at the same time.

NOW Sports membership

Sky Sports channels offer specialised coverage of a huge variety of sports, with other channels dedicated to major events and news. A NOW Sports membership includes access to all 11 of Sky’s sports channels:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports News

The NOW Sports membership is available on a rolling monthly subscription and also offers weekly or daily passes so you can watch key matches or events as and when you want. This is a great option for those looking to cherry-pick important games and events they're keen to watch.

NOW Cinema membership

If you’re more of a movie buff then you can enjoy over 1,000 movies on-demand across 11 channels with a NOW Cinema membership. Sky Cinema channels change throughout the year, with seasonal channels dedicated to a topic, theme, actor or director being released when relevant. For example, Sky Cinema Christmas, Sky Cinema Monsters, Sky Cinema Must See Movies, etc.

The NOW Cinema membership is available on a rolling monthly basis for £11.99 and includes access to the following:

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Must See Movies

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Sci Fi Horror

Sky Cinema Thriller

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Drama

NOW Kids membership

The NOW Kids membership means you’ll always be able to keep the little ones entertained with six dedicated children’s channels featuring thousands of ad-free children’s TV episodes.

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

Nicktoons

The Kids TV pass is available on a monthly basis for £3.99 and can be cancelled at any time.

NOW hayu pass

The undisputed home of reality TV, hayu is available as an additional NOW TV channel, giving you access to over 3,000 episodes of reality TV on demand for £3.99.

NOW TV Freeview channels

Unfortunately, you cannot access Freeview channels with the NOW TV stick. However, you can use it to stream all your NOW TV channels directly to your TV as well as accessing all your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and YouTube.

