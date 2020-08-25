Thanks to its dual ownership, W Channel airs a mix of BBC greats and hits from both across the pond and Down Under. Here's what's on W Channel and how you can watch it.

The W Channel — formerly Watch — features the very best BBC shows and shows from a whole range of international broadcasters.

What can I see on the W Channel?

Part-owned by the BBC and UK TV (which owns Dave, Gold and Alibi), W has access to some of the greatest shows the BBC has created in recent years, which sit alongside some of the biggest hits from the US and Australia.

W also operates an HD channel for customers with HD TVs and W+1, which broadcasts the same schedule of programmes as W, albeit an hour later.

Here’s a list of what you can expect to find on W:

Derren Brown

Beauty & the Beast

Border Patrol

Flack

Being Human (the US version)

Doctor Who

Betty White's Off Their Rockers

One Born Every Minute

Louis Theroux documentaries

EastEnders

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Grimm

The Catherine Tate Show

Miranda

Gavin & Stacey

Sherlock

The Strain

Masterchef Australia

Masterchef Junior USA

Celebrity Masterchef

Code Black

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Outnumbered

Tipping Point

Supernanny US

Parks & Recreation

Property Brothers

Who Do You Think You Are? (both the UK and US versions)

Sign up for W Channel

W is available on all the major providers like Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and BT. W is included with the basic Sky Entertainment bundle - Sky Ultimate TV – so if you're subscribed to Sky, you automatically have access to this channel.

Virgin Media offers W to customers on the Mix bundle or higher. TalkTalk TV subscribers can get W by signing up for the Entertainment Boost. If you have BT TV, you'll need to be on the VIP package to watch W.

