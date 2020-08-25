Thanks to its dual ownership, W Channel airs a mix of BBC greats and hits from both across the pond and Down Under. Here's what's on W Channel and how you can watch it.
The W Channel — formerly Watch — features the very best BBC shows and shows from a whole range of international broadcasters.
What can I see on the W Channel?
Part-owned by the BBC and UK TV (which owns Dave, Gold and Alibi), W has access to some of the greatest shows the BBC has created in recent years, which sit alongside some of the biggest hits from the US and Australia.
W also operates an HD channel for customers with HD TVs and W+1, which broadcasts the same schedule of programmes as W, albeit an hour later.
Here’s a list of what you can expect to find on W:
- Derren Brown
- Beauty & the Beast
- Border Patrol
- Flack
- Being Human (the US version)
- Doctor Who
- Betty White's Off Their Rockers
- One Born Every Minute
- Louis Theroux documentaries
- EastEnders
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
- Grimm
- The Catherine Tate Show
- Miranda
- Gavin & Stacey
- Sherlock
- The Strain
- Masterchef Australia
- Masterchef Junior USA
- Celebrity Masterchef
- Code Black
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
- Outnumbered
- Tipping Point
- Supernanny US
- Parks & Recreation
- Property Brothers
- Who Do You Think You Are? (both the UK and US versions)
W is available on all the major providers like Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and BT. W is included with the basic Sky Entertainment bundle - Sky Ultimate TV – so if you're subscribed to Sky, you automatically have access to this channel.
Virgin Media offers W to customers on the Mix bundle or higher. TalkTalk TV subscribers can get W by signing up for the Entertainment Boost. If you have BT TV, you'll need to be on the VIP package to watch W.
