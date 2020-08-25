 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Nick Baker - August 25th, 2020
Thanks to its dual ownership, W Channel airs a mix of BBC greats and hits from both across the pond and Down Under. Here's what's on W Channel and how you can watch it.

The W Channel — formerly Watch — features the very best BBC shows and shows from a whole range of international broadcasters.

What can I see on the W Channel?

jodie_whittaker_doctor_who

Part-owned by the BBC and UK TV (which owns Dave, Gold and Alibi), W has access to some of the greatest shows the BBC has created in recent years, which sit alongside some of the biggest hits from the US and Australia.

W also operates an HD channel for customers with HD TVs and W+1, which broadcasts the same schedule of programmes as W, albeit an hour later.

Here’s a list of what you can expect to find on W:

  • Derren Brown
  • Beauty & the Beast
  • Border Patrol
  • Flack
  • Being Human (the US version)
  • Doctor Who
  • Betty White's Off Their Rockers
  • One Born Every Minute
  • Louis Theroux documentaries
  • EastEnders
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • Grimm
  • The Catherine Tate Show
  • Miranda
  • Gavin & Stacey
  • Sherlock
  • The Strain
  • Masterchef Australia
  • Masterchef Junior USA
  • Celebrity Masterchef
  • Code Black
  • Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
  • Outnumbered
  • Tipping Point
  • Supernanny US
  • Parks & Recreation
  • Property Brothers
  • Who Do You Think You Are? (both the UK and US versions)

Sign up for W Channel

W is available on all the major providers like Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and BT. W is included with the basic Sky Entertainment bundle - Sky Ultimate TV – so if you're subscribed to Sky, you automatically have access to this channel.

Virgin Media offers W to customers on the Mix bundle or higher. TalkTalk TV subscribers can get W by signing up for the Entertainment Boost. If you have BT TV, you'll need to be on the VIP package to watch W.

