Virgin Media TV is probably Sky TV’s biggest rival in the digital TV market, with hundreds of TV channels that can be included in its broadband and TV packages. The channels included in Virgin Media TV will depend on the TV package or bundle you purchase.

In many ways, Virgin TV is now comparable to Sky, with its V6 box on par with Sky Q in terms of its functionality and access to channels and additional services. The most notable exception is access to Sky Atlantic, meaning Sky and NOW are still the only two platforms where you can watch the latest blockbuster US TV shows from networks like HBO and Showtime.

However, Virgin Media customers do have access to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK which may make up for the lack of HBO shows.

Virgin TV and broadband deals

Virgin TV Big Bundle (100+ channels)

Virgin Media’s Big Bundle includes their Mixit TV package which gives you access to over 100 channels, including a range of free-to-air channels, entertainment, lifestyle and factual channels as well as regional channels and radio.

Below is a list of all the channels you get with Virgin Media’s Big Bundle:

Entertainment

BBC One

BBC Two

BBC Four

ITV

ITV2

ITV3

ITV4

ITVBe

Channel 4

Channel 5

4Seven

5Star

5 USA

5 USA +1

BBC ALBA

Challenge

E4

Forces TV

Dave

Drama

Really

More 4

Pick

Quest

S4C

5Spike

Movies

Film4

Movies4Men

Factual and lifestyle

Home

Home +1

Yesterday

Yesterday +1

Kids

CBBC

CBeebies

CITV

Pop

Tiny Pop

Pop Power

Music

4Music

News

BBC News

BBC Parliament

CNBC

CNN International

Sky News

Shopping

Create and Craft

Gems TV

Ideal World

Jewellery Maker

QVC

QVC Beauty

QVC Style

Regional and international

Islam Channel Urdu

Islam Channel English

HD

BBC One

BBC Two

BBC Four

CBBC

CBeebies

ITV

Channel 4

Channel 5

Virgin TV Bigger Bundle (190+ channels)

The Virgin Media Bigger Bundle includes the Maxit TV package and currently gives you access to over 190 channels, with even more entertainment, music and news than the big bundle as well as a range of international channels.

Entertainment

Sky Showcase

Sky Witness

Sky Witness + 1

GOLD HD

GOLD + 1

Comedy Central

Comedy Central HD

Comedy Central + 1

ITV 2 HD

ITV 3 HD

ITV 4 HD

ITV BE HD

E4 HD

Dave HD

More 4 HD

Film 4 HD

Documentaries

History

History + 1

History HD

Crime & Investigation

Crime & Investigation +1

Crime & Investigation HD

Discovery

Discovery + 1

Discovery HD

Sky Arts

Animal Planet

Animal Planet + 1

Animal Planet HD

Discovery History

Discovery History + 1

Discovery Science

Discovery Science + 1 H2 H2 HD

DMAX

DMAX + 1

Eden

Eden + 1

Eden HD

National Geographic

National Geographic + 1

National Geographic HD

Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Wild HD

Discovery Shed

Discovery Turbo

I.D,

I.D +1

Love Nature

Love Nature HD

Drama

Watch

Watch +1

Watch HD

Alibi

Alibi + 1

Alibi HD

Universal

Universal + 1

Syfy

SyFy +1

TCM

TCM + 1

TCM HD

Sky 2

Movies 24

Movies 24 + 1

Lifestyle

TLC

TLC + 1

TLC HD

E!

Good Food

Good Food + 1

Good Food HD

Lifetime

Lifetime + 1

Lifetime HD

Real Lives

Real Lives + 1

Comedy Central extra

Discovery Home and health

Discovery Home and health + 1

MTV

MTV HD

MTV Live HD

MTV Music

MTV Hits

MTV Base

MTV Dance

MTV Rocks

MTV OMG

Club MTV

VH1

Box upfront

The Box

Box Hits

Kiss

Magic

Kerrang!

Sport Lite

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 1 HD

Eurosport 2

Eurosport 2 HD

BT Sport Collection

BT Sport 1 HD

BT Sport 2 HD

BT Sport 3 HD

BT Sport ESPN HD

BT Sport Ultimate

Virgin TV Ultimate Volt Bundle (230+ channels)

Subscribing to the Virgin Media Ultimate Volt Bundle gives you access to almost every TV channel you could ask for. This includes the Maxit TV package as well as the biggest upgrade in the form of Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

Entertainment

Sky Showcase

Sky Witness

Sky Witness + 1

GOLD HD

GOLD + 1

Comedy Central

Comedy Central HD

Comedy Central + 1

ITV 2 HD,

ITV 3 HD

ITV 4 HD

ITV BE HD

E4 HD

Dave HD

More 4 HD

Film 4 HD

Sports

Sky Sports Main Event HD

Sky Sports PL HD

Sky Sports Football HD

Sky Sports Cricket HD

Sky Sports Golf HD

Sky Sports F1 HD

Sky Sports NFL HD

Sky Sports Arena HD

Sky Sports News HD

Sky Sports Mix HD

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 1 HD

Eurosport 2

Eurosport 2 HD

BT Sport 1 HD

BT Sport 2 HD

BT Sport 3 HD

BT Sport ESPN HD

BT Sport Ultimate

Sky Cinema

Sky Prem HD

Sky Animation HD

Sky Hits HD

Sky Greats HD

Sky Disney HD

Sky Family HD

Sky Action HD

Sky Comedy HD

Sky Thriller HD

Sky Drama & Romance HD

Sky Sci-fi HD

Sky Select HD

Kids

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon+1

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network+1

Cartoonito

Boomerang

Boomerang+1

Zoomoo HD

Nick Junior

Nictoons

Nick Jr Too

Nick+1

Nick HD

Documentaries

History

History + 1

History HD

Crime & Investigation

Crime & Investigation +1

Crime & Investigation HD

Discovery

Discovery + 1

Discovery HD

Sky Arts

Animal Planet

Animal Planet + 1

Animal Planet HD

Discovery History

Discovery History + 1

Discovery Science

Discovery Science + 1 H2 H2 HD

DMAX DMAX + 1

Eden

Eden + 1

Eden HD

National Geographic

National Geographic + 1

National Geographic HD

Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Wild HD

Discovery Shed

Discovery Turbo

I.D

I.D +1

Love Nature

Love Nature HD

Drama

Watch

Watch +1

Watch HD

Alibi

Alibi + 1

Alibi HD

Universal

Universal + 1

Syfy

SyFy +1

TCM

TCM + 1

TCM HD

Sky 2

Movies 24

Movies 24 + 1

Lifestyle

TLC

TLC + 1

TLC HD

E!

Lifetime

Lifetime + 1

Lifetime HD

Real Lives

Real Lives + 1

Comedy Central extra

Discovery Home and health

Discovery Home and health + 1

MTV

MTV HD

MTV Live HD

MTV Music

MTV Hits

MTV Base

MTV Dance

MTV Rocks

MTV OMG

Club MTV

VH1

Box upfront

The Box

Box Hits

Kiss

Magic

Kerrang!

Freeview Channels

4Music

4Seven

4SevenHD

5 USA

5 USA +1

5Select

5STAR

5STAR +1

Al Jazeera Arabic

Al Jazeera English

B4U Music

BBC ALBA

BBC FOUR HD

BBC NEWS HD

BBC ONE

BBC ONE HD

BBC Parliament

BBC Scotland HD

BBC TWO HD

BET Blaze

Bloomberg HD

CBBC HD

CBeebies HD

CBS Drama

CBS Justice

CBS Reality

CBS Reality +1

Challenge,

Channel 4

Channel 4 +1

Channel 4 HD

Channel 5

Channel 5 HD

Channel 5+1

CITV

Clubland TV

CNBC

CNN International

Create & Craft

Dave

Dave ja vu

Drama

Drama +1

E4

E4 +1

euronews

Film4

Film4 +1

Food Network

Forces TV

France 24 English HD

Freesports HD

Gems TV

Get Moving - Pop Up

God Channel

HGTV

HGTV +1

horror channel

horror channel +1

HUM EUROPE

Ideal World

Islam Channel English

Islam Channel Urdu

ITV

ITV +1

ITV HD

ITV2

ITV2 +1

ITV3

ITV3 +1

ITV4

ITV4 +1

ITVBe

ITVBe +1

Jewellery Maker

Local TV

More 4

More 4 +1

NDTV 24x7

NDTV India

NHK World-Japan

NOW 70s

NOW 80s

NOW 90s

Paramount Network

Paramount Network HD

PBS America

Pick

POP Quest +1

Quest HD

Quest Red

QVC

QVC Beauty

QVC Style

Really

S4C HD

Sky Arts

Sky News

Sky Sports Racing HD

Smithsonian Channel

Sony Channel

Sony Movies

Sony Movies Action

Sony Movies Classic

Talking Pictures

Tiny Pop

TJC HD

Together

YESTERDAY

YESTERDAY +1

Adding Sky channels in 4K / Ultra HD

Virgin Media TV customers can now add Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema channels to their subscription in Ultra HD, otherwise known as 4K. These 4K channels are free to all new Ultimate Oomph customers, and costs just £6 a month extra for customers on all other Virgin Media TV packages.

Note: You must already subscribe to Sky Cinema to be able to upgrade to Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD.

