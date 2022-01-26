Virgin Media TV is probably Sky TV’s biggest rival in the digital TV market, with hundreds of TV channels that can be included in its broadband and TV packages. The channels included in Virgin Media TV will depend on the TV package or bundle you purchase.
In many ways, Virgin TV is now comparable to Sky, with its V6 box on par with Sky Q in terms of its functionality and access to channels and additional services. The most notable exception is access to Sky Atlantic, meaning Sky and NOW are still the only two platforms where you can watch the latest blockbuster US TV shows from networks like HBO and Showtime.
However, Virgin Media customers do have access to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK which may make up for the lack of HBO shows.
Virgin TV Big Bundle (100+ channels)
Virgin Media’s Big Bundle includes their Mixit TV package which gives you access to over 100 channels, including a range of free-to-air channels, entertainment, lifestyle and factual channels as well as regional channels and radio.
Below is a list of all the channels you get with Virgin Media’s Big Bundle:
Entertainment
- BBC One
- BBC Two
- BBC Four
- ITV
- ITV2
- ITV3
- ITV4
- ITVBe
- Channel 4
- Channel 5
- 4Seven
- 5Star
- 5 USA
- 5 USA +1
- BBC ALBA
- Challenge
- E4
- Forces TV
- Dave
- Drama
- Really
- More 4
- Pick
- Quest
- S4C
- 5Spike
Movies
- Film4
- Movies4Men
Factual and lifestyle
- Home
- Home +1
- Yesterday
- Yesterday +1
Kids
- CBBC
- CBeebies
- CITV
- Pop
- Tiny Pop
- Pop Power
Music
- 4Music
News
- BBC News
- BBC Parliament
- CNBC
- CNN International
- Sky News
Shopping
- Create and Craft
- Gems TV
- Ideal World
- Jewellery Maker
- QVC
- QVC Beauty
- QVC Style
Regional and international
- Islam Channel Urdu
- Islam Channel English
HD
- BBC One
- BBC Two
- BBC Four
- CBBC
- CBeebies
- ITV
- Channel 4
- Channel 5
Virgin TV Bigger Bundle (190+ channels)
The Virgin Media Bigger Bundle includes the Maxit TV package and currently gives you access to over 190 channels, with even more entertainment, music and news than the big bundle as well as a range of international channels.
Entertainment
- Sky Showcase
- Sky Witness
- Sky Witness + 1
- GOLD HD
- GOLD + 1
- Comedy Central
- Comedy Central HD
- Comedy Central + 1
- ITV 2 HD
- ITV 3 HD
- ITV 4 HD
- ITV BE HD
- E4 HD
- Dave HD
- More 4 HD
- Film 4 HD
Documentaries
- History
- History + 1
- History HD
- Crime & Investigation
- Crime & Investigation +1
- Crime & Investigation HD
- Discovery
- Discovery + 1
- Discovery HD
- Sky Arts
- Animal Planet
- Animal Planet + 1
- Animal Planet HD
- Discovery History
- Discovery History + 1
- Discovery Science
- Discovery Science + 1 H2 H2 HD
- DMAX
- DMAX + 1
- Eden
- Eden + 1
- Eden HD
- National Geographic
- National Geographic + 1
- National Geographic HD
- Nat Geo Wild
- Nat Geo Wild HD
- Discovery Shed
- Discovery Turbo
- I.D,
- I.D +1
- Love Nature
- Love Nature HD
Drama
- Watch
- Watch +1
- Watch HD
- Alibi
- Alibi + 1
- Alibi HD
- Universal
- Universal + 1
- Syfy
- SyFy +1
- TCM
- TCM + 1
- TCM HD
- Sky 2
- Movies 24
- Movies 24 + 1
Lifestyle
- TLC
- TLC + 1
- TLC HD
- E!
- Good Food
- Good Food + 1
- Good Food HD
- Lifetime
- Lifetime + 1
- Lifetime HD
- Real Lives
- Real Lives + 1
- Comedy Central extra
- Discovery Home and health
- Discovery Home and health + 1
- MTV
- MTV HD
- MTV Live HD
- MTV Music
- MTV Hits
- MTV Base
- MTV Dance
- MTV Rocks
- MTV OMG
- Club MTV
- VH1
- Box upfront
- The Box
- Box Hits
- Kiss
- Magic
- Kerrang!
Sport Lite
- Sky Sports News
- Sky Sports Mix
- Eurosport 1
- Eurosport 1 HD
- Eurosport 2
- Eurosport 2 HD
BT Sport Collection
- BT Sport 1 HD
- BT Sport 2 HD
- BT Sport 3 HD
- BT Sport ESPN HD
- BT Sport Ultimate
Virgin TV Ultimate Volt Bundle (230+ channels)
Subscribing to the Virgin Media Ultimate Volt Bundle gives you access to almost every TV channel you could ask for. This includes the Maxit TV package as well as the biggest upgrade in the form of Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.
Entertainment
- Sky Showcase
- Sky Witness
- Sky Witness + 1
- GOLD HD
- GOLD + 1
- Comedy Central
- Comedy Central HD
- Comedy Central + 1
- ITV 2 HD,
- ITV 3 HD
- ITV 4 HD
- ITV BE HD
- E4 HD
- Dave HD
- More 4 HD
- Film 4 HD
Sports
- Sky Sports Main Event HD
- Sky Sports PL HD
- Sky Sports Football HD
- Sky Sports Cricket HD
- Sky Sports Golf HD
- Sky Sports F1 HD
- Sky Sports NFL HD
- Sky Sports Arena HD
- Sky Sports News HD
- Sky Sports Mix HD
- Eurosport 1
- Eurosport 1 HD
- Eurosport 2
- Eurosport 2 HD
- BT Sport 1 HD
- BT Sport 2 HD
- BT Sport 3 HD
- BT Sport ESPN HD
- BT Sport Ultimate
Sky Cinema
- Sky Prem HD
- Sky Animation HD
- Sky Hits HD
- Sky Greats HD
- Sky Disney HD
- Sky Family HD
- Sky Action HD
- Sky Comedy HD
- Sky Thriller HD
- Sky Drama & Romance HD
- Sky Sci-fi HD
- Sky Select HD
Kids
- Nickelodeon
- Nickelodeon+1
- Cartoon Network
- Cartoon Network+1
- Cartoonito
- Boomerang
- Boomerang+1
- Zoomoo HD
- Nick Junior
- Nictoons
- Nick Jr Too
- Nick+1
- Nick HD
Documentaries
- History
- History + 1
- History HD
- Crime & Investigation
- Crime & Investigation +1
- Crime & Investigation HD
- Discovery
- Discovery + 1
- Discovery HD
- Sky Arts
- Animal Planet
- Animal Planet + 1
- Animal Planet HD
- Discovery History
- Discovery History + 1
- Discovery Science
- Discovery Science + 1 H2 H2 HD
- DMAX DMAX + 1
- Eden
- Eden + 1
- Eden HD
- National Geographic
- National Geographic + 1
- National Geographic HD
- Nat Geo Wild
- Nat Geo Wild HD
- Discovery Shed
- Discovery Turbo
- I.D
- I.D +1
- Love Nature
- Love Nature HD
Drama
- Watch
- Watch +1
- Watch HD
- Alibi
- Alibi + 1
- Alibi HD
- Universal
- Universal + 1
- Syfy
- SyFy +1
- TCM
- TCM + 1
- TCM HD
- Sky 2
- Movies 24
- Movies 24 + 1
Lifestyle
- TLC
- TLC + 1
- TLC HD
- E!
- Lifetime
- Lifetime + 1
- Lifetime HD
- Real Lives
- Real Lives + 1
- Comedy Central extra
- Discovery Home and health
- Discovery Home and health + 1
- MTV
- MTV HD
- MTV Live HD
- MTV Music
- MTV Hits
- MTV Base
- MTV Dance
- MTV Rocks
- MTV OMG
- Club MTV
- VH1
- Box upfront
- The Box
- Box Hits
- Kiss
- Magic
- Kerrang!
Freeview Channels
- 4Music
- 4Seven
- 4SevenHD
- 5 USA
- 5 USA +1
- 5Select
- 5STAR
- 5STAR +1
- Al Jazeera Arabic
- Al Jazeera English
- B4U Music
- BBC ALBA
- BBC FOUR HD
- BBC NEWS HD
- BBC ONE
- BBC ONE HD
- BBC Parliament
- BBC Scotland HD
- BBC TWO HD
- BET Blaze
- Bloomberg HD
- CBBC HD
- CBeebies HD
- CBS Drama
- CBS Justice
- CBS Reality
- CBS Reality +1
- Challenge,
- Channel 4
- Channel 4 +1
- Channel 4 HD
- Channel 5
- Channel 5 HD
- Channel 5+1
- CITV
- Clubland TV
- CNBC
- CNN International
- Create & Craft
- Dave
- Dave ja vu
- Drama
- Drama +1
- E4
- E4 +1
- euronews
- Film4
- Film4 +1
- Food Network
- Forces TV
- France 24 English HD
- Freesports HD
- Gems TV
- Get Moving - Pop Up
- God Channel
- HGTV
- HGTV +1
- horror channel
- horror channel +1
- HUM EUROPE
- Ideal World
- Islam Channel English
- Islam Channel Urdu
- ITV
- ITV +1
- ITV HD
- ITV2
- ITV2 +1
- ITV3
- ITV3 +1
- ITV4
- ITV4 +1
- ITVBe
- ITVBe +1
- Jewellery Maker
- Local TV
- More 4
- More 4 +1
- NDTV 24x7
- NDTV India
- NHK World-Japan
- NOW 70s
- NOW 80s
- NOW 90s
- Paramount Network
- Paramount Network HD
- PBS America
- Pick
- POP Quest +1
- Quest HD
- Quest Red
- QVC
- QVC Beauty
- QVC Style
- Really
- S4C HD
- Sky Arts
- Sky News
- Sky Sports Racing HD
- Smithsonian Channel
- Sony Channel
- Sony Movies
- Sony Movies Action
- Sony Movies Classic
- Talking Pictures
- Tiny Pop
- TJC HD
- Together
- YESTERDAY
- YESTERDAY +1
Adding Sky channels in 4K / Ultra HD
Virgin Media TV customers can now add Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema channels to their subscription in Ultra HD, otherwise known as 4K. These 4K channels are free to all new Ultimate Oomph customers, and costs just £6 a month extra for customers on all other Virgin Media TV packages.
Note: You must already subscribe to Sky Cinema to be able to upgrade to Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD.