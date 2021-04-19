Mutants, zombies, robots, cops and samurais — FOX has it all. Keep up to date with the latest series on FOX and find out how you can watch.

FOX — formerly FX — is a digital television channel in the UK owned by the Fox Network. It is primarily targeted 18- to 35-year-olds, with popular shows that include the likes of FOX-produced Family Guy and American Dad.

What sets it apart from its sister channel in the US is that FOX also airs a substantial amount of quality programming from other broadcasters, such as shows like The Walking Dead and NCIS.

What can I watch on FOX?

FOX offers a large variety of programmes, from sidesplitting comedy to gripping drama, plus a number of international programmes.

Highlights of the FOX line-up include:

American Dad

American Horror Story

APB

Baskets

Bless This Mess

Bones

Brockmire

Bull

Constantine

Cops

Damien

Deep State

Emergence

False Flag

Family Guy

Gang Related

LA's Finest

Legion

Lucifer

Minority Report

Monk

Mr Inbetween

NCIS

NCIS: New Orleans

Outmatched

People of Earth

Perfect Harmony

Rush

Science of Stupid

Shots Fired

Take Two

Talking Dead

The Family

The Fix

The Grinder

The Mentalist

The Orville

The Republic of Doyle

The Walking Dead

Those Who Kill

War Of The Worlds

Additional FOX channels

FOX operates two additional channels: FOX HD and FOX+. FOX HD, a simulcast of the regular FOX channel, offers shows in crisp high-definition where available. FOX+, meanwhile, has a one-hour timeshift, allowing you to catch up with programmes that have already started.

How can I get FOX?

FOX is available for Sky, NOW, Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers. If you don't have TV, you can still watch FOX series with an Entertainment pass from NOW.

Is Fox News on Sky?

Fox News is an entirely separate company from Fox, and Sky discontinued airing the entertainment channel back in 2017 due to low ratings and a lack of a UK audience for US "news". There were also some issues with Ofcom censorship following offensive remarks make during the coverage of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Fox News is available to stream internationally via its app.