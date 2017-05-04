TVPlayer app comes to Roku devices

Roku now supports the TVPlayer app, making it easier than ever to watch live TV through the streaming box.

TVPlayer lets you watch a host of channels live, including terrestrial fare like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, as well as Freeview channels like Dave and Spike. In all, it offers more than 75 free-to-air channels.

It's available in the Movies & TV category in the Roku Channel Store.

"We are very excited to be launching on Roku streaming players in the UK," said Frank Bowe, chief commercial officer of TVPlayer.

"Our presence on the Roku platform represents another significant step forward in TVPlayer's distribution strategy, which is to make premium live TV, on-demand and digital shows available within the TVPlayer app across all OTT [over-the-top] platforms."

TVPlayer is free, though you'll have to put up with some advertising. If you want to watch sans ads, you'll have to shell out £5.99 a month.

Paying also gets you 25 premium channels that aren't available on Freeview or Freesat, including the Discovery Channel, TLC and Eurosport.

Roku's devices include the Roku 3 streaming box and the Roku Streaming Stick, both of which have had rave reviews.