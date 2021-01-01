TV postcode checker tool explained

The TV postcode checker from Uswitch is a quick and simple way of finding broadband and TV packages that are available in your local area. All you need to do is type in your postcode, select your address, tell us which provider you're currently with, and then press 'check availability' — you'll see a range of TV deals that you can get at your address.

There will be packages from many of the UK's top providers and, depending on the availability in your area, you'll get a choice of different packages, channels, and bundles that are available to you. You can then check the price against your current deal and decide if what you're paying is about right or too much.

Whether you want to upgrade to a more comprehensive TV package, adjust to a more flexible service, or just get a similar service for a cheaper price, you'll find a range of options with our TV postcode checker.

What's the best TV service in my area?

The best TV service in your area will depend mostly on your access to equipment and infrastructure, including access to a satellite dish, a cable network, and high-speed broadband. What qualifies as the best TV service depends on what you’re looking to watch, as different services will provide you with access to different channels, TV shows and movies.

With the introduction of streaming services, pay-TV options have had to evolve dramatically, offering options like interactive services, box sets, and intuitive recommendations.

More comprehensive TV packages will often require more equipment, hardware, and set up, and will almost always cost more in monthly fees. However, they are also typically bundled in with other services such as broadband, landline, and mobile services to make it more affordable.

There will be some variation in the availability of services across the UK, but with plenty of choice on the market there should always be a TV deal in your area to suit you.

Satellite TV

Satellite TV is delivered to your TV via an external satellite dish and a set-top box connected to your TV. Satellite TV gives you access to hundreds of channels full of great international content, as well as services that let you pause, rewind, and record live TV. In order to access box sets and on-demand services, you will need an active broadband connection.

Sky is currently the only satellite TV provider in the UK and provides one of the most comprehensive digital TV services available.

Cable TV

Cable TV is delivered to your TV via coaxial cables that connect to a set-top box in your home. Cable TV also allows you to pause, rewind and record live TV while also allowing you to stream and download box sets and on-demand content. Since cable TV is delivered via special coaxial cables, most cable TV services come bundled in with cable broadband.

Virgin Media is the main cable TV provider in the UK and is available to nearly half of all UK homes.

Freeview channels

Freeview channels have replaced traditional terrestrial TV services and now include many more than the original four or five channels. You will still need an aerial in order to watch most Freeview channels, however some can be accessed via the internet.

Check out our guide on what you can get with Freeview to learn more.

Streaming services

Though comparatively new, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus have quickly become the new norm in watching TV shows and films. All you need in order to access streaming services is a reliable internet connection.

Check out our streaming services guide to learn more.

Sky postcode checker

Sky is undoubtedly the biggest name in digital TV, having been the first on the scene all the way back in 1990. For many years, Sky was the only source for TV beyond the standard terrestrial channels. And even though a number of new pay-TV providers have since launched, Sky is still the biggest player on the market.

Can I get Sky in my area?

You can get Sky in your area as long as you’re able to install or have access to a satellite dish. Unlike other pay-TV providers like Virgin Media, Sky TV is still mostly delivered via a satellite dish connected to a set-top box within your home. This means that it isn’t dependent on existing infrastructure or any sort of specialised cabling, making Sky TV widely available across the UK. So it is probably available in your area.

The main limitation of getting Sky is whether you’re able to get access to a satellite dish. If you own your own house, you can easily get a satellite dish installed by Sky engineers. Problems only arise when you live in a rented property or a flat, which may not allow you to have a dish installed to the exterior of your home.

Many apartment buildings will have a communal satellite dish installed so that each flat can then have access to Sky TV services via their own individual set-top boxes.

You can use our TV postcode above to see what services are available at your postcode. But if you’re only interested in Sky TV, you can see all the latest Sky TV deals here.

Is cable TV available in my area?

One of the earliest alternatives to Sky TV was cable TV, originally delivered by NTL which then became Virgin Media. Unlike Sky, you didn’t need to get a satellite dish installed in order to view cable TV channels. However, you did need to live in an area with access to the infrastructure.

Cable TV has come a long way since then, but the limitations remain the same in that cable TV is not as widely available across the UK as other services. Currently, Virgin Media is available to just over 44% of UK homes, with plans to raise that number to 53% in the coming years by connecting another four million additional homes and businesses.

Search for cable TV providers by postcode

Cable TV providers in the UK are pretty much limited to one: Virgin Media. And while BT TV and TalkTalk TV are often thought of as cable TV –– since their services are delivered via a cable –– they’re technically Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), as they’re delivered via internet cables.

You can search for cable TV providers by postcode with the TV postcode checker above. Alternatively, you can check out the latest Virgin Media broadband and TV deals directly.

Where can I find more information about TV providers and their coverage?

You can see a wide range of TV deals at Uswitch from providers like:

You can also see great broadband and TV deals in your areas from most providers if you’re looking to bundle your TV and broadband services into one simple subscription.