The results page shows you TV packages from many of the UK's top providers and, depending on what's available in your area, you'll get a choice of different services, channels, and bundles that are available to you. You can then check the price against your current deal and decide if what you're paying is about right or too much.

Whether you want to upgrade to a more comprehensive TV package, adjust to a more flexible service, or just get a similar service for a cheaper price, you'll find a range of options with our TV postcode checker.

What are the best TV options in my area?

The best TV service in your area will depend mostly on what your connection options are at home, whether that be a satellite dish, a cable network, or high-speed broadband.

What qualifies as the best TV service depends on what you’re looking to watch, as different services will provide you with access to different channels, TV shows and movies.

With the introduction of streaming services, pay-TV options have had to evolve dramatically, offering options like interactive services, better on-demand options, box sets, and personalised content recommendations.

More comprehensive TV packages will often require more equipment, hardware, and set-up, and will almost always cost more in monthly fees. However, they are also typically bundled in with other services such as broadband, landline, and mobile services to make them more affordable.

There will be some variation in the availability of services across the UK, but with plenty of choices on the market, there should always be a TV deal in your area to suit you.