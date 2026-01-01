Enter your postcode to see what TV subscriptions are available in your area
Our TV postcode checker can help you find which digital TV packages are available in your area.
Many of these might be bundled in with broadband deals, others might be only available in select areas, and others - like Virgin Media - might need specific access for equipment to be installed, based on what kind of property you live in.
Type in your postcode: Enter your postcode and address into the box on our Uswitch TV deals page to see what TV services are available in your area.
Select your address: Scroll through the dropdown list to find your address and door number.
Select your current provider: Since many of the best TV deals are only offered to new customers, we'll need to know who you're currently with in order to show you the best deals available.
Check availability: This will filter the deals table to only show which TV deals are currently available at your property.
The results page shows you TV packages from many of the UK's top providers and, depending on what's available in your area, you'll get a choice of different services, channels, and bundles that are available to you. You can then check the price against your current deal and decide if what you're paying is about right or too much.
Whether you want to upgrade to a more comprehensive TV package, adjust to a more flexible service, or just get a similar service for a cheaper price, you'll find a range of options with our TV postcode checker.
The best TV service in your area will depend mostly on what your connection options are at home, whether that be a satellite dish, a cable network, or high-speed broadband.
What qualifies as the best TV service depends on what you’re looking to watch, as different services will provide you with access to different channels, TV shows and movies.
With the introduction of streaming services, pay-TV options have had to evolve dramatically, offering options like interactive services, better on-demand options, box sets, and personalised content recommendations.
More comprehensive TV packages will often require more equipment, hardware, and set-up, and will almost always cost more in monthly fees. However, they are also typically bundled in with other services such as broadband, landline, and mobile services to make them more affordable.
There will be some variation in the availability of services across the UK, but with plenty of choices on the market, there should always be a TV deal in your area to suit you.
Different to streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime, 'streaming TV' is the new way to get a TV service through the biggest pay-TV providers. Sky Stream, for example, is now the only way to get access to all of Sky TV as a new customer, as it is retiring its satellite TV operation.
It's a smaller box that connects to your Wi-Fi just like a normal streaming stick would, but it gives you the same premium experience that Sky Q provided via satellite TV beforehand.
Cable TV is delivered to your TV via Virgin Media's network and a set-top box in your home.
It also allows you to pause, rewind and record live TV while also allowing you to stream and download box sets and on-demand content. Since cable TV is delivered via these special cables, most cable TV services come bundled with cable broadband.
Virgin Media is the only cable TV provider in the UK and is available to nearly half of all UK homes.
Satellite TV is delivered to your television via a satellite dish attached to your property and a set-top box. It gives you access to hundreds of channels full of great international content, as well as services that let you pause, rewind, and record live TV.
In order to access box sets and on-demand services, you will need an active broadband connection.
Sky was historically the only satellite TV provider in the UK, but it has since moved all of its new deals to its streaming TV product, Sky Stream, which works through your Wi-Fi.
Freeview channels have replaced traditional terrestrial TV services and now include many more than the original four or five channels. You will still need an aerial in order to watch most Freeview channels, however, some can be accessed via the internet.
Check out our guide on what you can get with Freeview to learn more.
Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus have quickly become the new norm in watching many of our favourite TV shows and films. All you need in order to access streaming services is a reliable internet connection.
Check out our streaming services guide to learn more.
Sky is undoubtedly the biggest name in digital TV, having been the first on the scene all the way back in 1990. For many years, Sky was the only source for TV beyond the standard terrestrial channels.
And even though a number of new pay-TV providers have since launched, Sky is still the biggest player on the market.
Sky is widely available across the UK. It no longer sells satellite TV to new customers, as its main TV service Sky Stream can be accessed through Wi-Fi.
So provided you have a decent broadband speed, you will be able to enjoy the full extent of Sky TV through Sky Stream, rather than the satellite-based Sky Q.
This means you won't have to pay a setup fee for an engineer to visit and install a satellite on your property.
You can also enjoy the full Sky TV experience with Sky Glass. Sky Glass is a smart TV with built-in Sky services that you can access via your internet connection. You don't even need to subscribe to Sky broadband to access it.
You can use our TV postcode checker above to see what services are available at your postcode. But if you’re only interested in Sky TV, you can see all the latest Sky TV deals here.
Take a look at our Sky TV postcode checker.
One of the earliest alternatives to Sky TV was cable TV, originally delivered by NTL which then became Virgin Media.
Unlike Sky, you didn’t need to get a satellite dish installed in order to view cable TV channels. However, you did need to live in an area with access to the infrastructure.
Cable TV has come a long way since then, but the limitations remain the same in that cable TV is not as widely available across the UK as other services.
Currently, Virgin Media is available to just over 52% of UK homes, with plans to raise that number in the coming years.
Cable TV providers in the UK are pretty much limited to one: Virgin Media. And while BT TV and TalkTalk TV are often thought of as cable TV –– since their services are delivered through a cable –– they’re technically Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), as they’re delivered via internet cables.
You can search for cable TV providers by postcode with the TV postcode checker above. Alternatively, you can check out the latest Virgin Media broadband and TV deals directly.
Compare Virgin Media TV deals with Uswitch.
You can see a wide range of TV deals at Uswitch from the following providers.
You can also see great broadband and TV deals in your areas from most providers if you’re looking to bundle your TV and broadband services into one simple subscription.