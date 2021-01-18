With top-notch sports, movies and TV programmes, it’s no wonder so many people want to get Sky TV. For many people, the only barrier to signing up for a Sky subscription is the difficulty of getting a satellite dish installed.

Sky announced back in 2018 that it was working on offering a dish-less service through their Sky Q set top box. As it stands, however, you still need a satellite dish for a Sky subscription, although there are some workarounds.

Compare Sky TV deals

Sky in a block of flats

If you live in a block of four or more flats, you don’t need an individual satellite dish to watch Sky if your building already has a communal TV system.

Communal TV systems let residents in flats subscribe to Sky without the need to get an individual satellite dish. Sky has three different types of communal TV systems: a shared dish, an integrated reception system and a single cable solution. Regardless of the system your block of flats has, you won’t need a satellite dish for Sky.

You can learn more about getting Sky in a block of flats in our guide.

Sky without a satellite

Although Sky’s dish-less service is still in the works, you can access Sky content without a satellite dish — or a Sky subscription.

Watch Sky Sports

Sky makes it easy for you to get access to Sky Sports regardless of who your provider is or whether or not you even have a TV provider.

NOW TV is Sky’s streaming service, and it has a wide variety of Sky content on its TV passes. You can get a daily, weekly or monthly Sky Sports pass through NOW TV, which allows you to watch live and on-demand content on compatible devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops or NOW TV boxes.

If you already have a TV package through another provider, chances are very high you’ll be able to get a Sky Sports add-on. TalkTalk and Virgin Media both offer bundles of all 11 Sky Sports channels so you won’t miss anything from Sky Sports. If you’re a BT subscriber, you can also get all the Sky Sports channels through the BT Big Sport TV package which includes a NOW TV Sky Sports pass.

See the latest Sky TV deals

Watch Sky Cinema

Sky also makes it very easy to get Sky Cinema channels without a Sky subscription.

All 12 Sky Cinema channels, plus their on-demand movies, are available through NOW TV’s Sky Cinema pass, which you can get on a monthly basis.

If you already have a TV subscription, you’ll likely be able to add a Sky Cinema bundle to your subscription for a monthly fee. TalkTalk, BT and Virgin Media all offer Sky Cinema add-ons. Both TalkTalk and Virgin Media offer combined Sky passes that bundle Sky Cinema and Sky Sports for a discounted monthly fee.

See the latest Sky TV deals

Watch Sky Atlantic

Sky knows their Sky Atlantic content is top-notch and highly sought after — which is why they don’t let other providers air Sky Atlantic.

The only way to watch Sky Atlantic outside of a Sky subscription is through a NOW TV Entertainment pass. The Entertainment pass gives you access to Sky Atlantic and 15 other pay TV channels live or on-demand on a rolling monthly basis so you can keep up to date with all the latest series.

Compare our latest NOW TV deals