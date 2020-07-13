TV studies

Here's where to watch your favourite Christmas films, with classics and new movies available on Sky, Netflix Disney Plus and Amazon, as well as some fantastic BBC Christmas specials to watch over the 2021 festive season.Learn more
We’ve analysed the best rated English language sitcoms of the last 50 years to determine how female, POC, and LGBTQ+ representation has changedLearn more
Delving into the 50 best tv shows of all time, we ranked the most missed characters, the most talked-about moments and the shows worst for complaintsLearn more
Take a look at the Uswitch.com TV streaming report to see the UK’s favourite shows, the most rewatched shows, and get views from the public on TV streaming.Learn more