Everything you need to know about overdrafts

What is an overdraft?

An overdraft is offered by your bank or building society, so that you can continue to spend up to an agreed limit after your balance drops below £0.

With an overdraft, you can rest assured that if you spend more than you bargained for, perhaps because of an unexpected bill or outlay, you won’t be inconvenienced.

Most current accounts come with an overdraft. Anyone with a standard current account can apply for one, although they aren’t available on children’s or basic current accounts.

If you successfully apply for an overdraft, you’ll be advised of the maximum amount you can borrow. Ideally, this would be a sum that you could repay relatively quickly, as overdrafts are intended to be short-term loans. They’re not intended for long-term borrowing, and this is reflected in the high-interest charges that typically apply if you use them.

How does an overdraft work?

There are two types of overdraft:

Arranged

Unarranged

Here’s how they work:

Arranged overdrafts

If you’re granted an arranged overdraft, you can make cash withdrawals, purchases or payments after your balance has dropped to zero. The amount of money you can borrow is set by your provider.

There’s no charge for setting up or having an overdraft to fall back on, but you can expect to pay interest if you use it. This interest is based on what’s known as the Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) and is often between 35% and 40%.

An arranged overdraft still needs to be repaid at some point, and the account provider reserves the right to alter the rate of interest charged.

Unarranged overdrafts

An unarranged overdraft comes into effect if you continue to spend after your balance drops below £0 and you haven’t agreed to an overdraft facility with your bank, or if you start to spend more than was agreed. Unarranged overdraft should be avoided as you’ll incur additional charges, and could even find your account and debit card blocked to prevent further spending.

Should this happen, any payments, Direct Debits and standing orders would not be honoured by the bank. This could leave you facing the wrath of your landlord or mortgage lender or being sanctioned by your utility company or Council Tax collector.

Advantages and disadvantages of overdrafts

Around 15 million people in the UK have an overdraft, which shows how popular they are. But the fact that they are widely used, doesn’t mean they are always the best option. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of having and using an overdraft: